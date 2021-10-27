Bears may rest hurting Mack

The running game already works for the Chicago Bears; they’re sixth in the NFL in rushing.

Quarterback Justin Fields says he feels the passing game is close to doing the same to balance out their offense, and he needs to be right because his 3-4 team could be facing an entirely new challenge.

Reportedly, the Bears are thinking of resting edge rusher Khalil Mack this week against the San Francisco 49ers and possibly longer so he can get over a nagging foot sprain.

“The only thing I would say to that is we’re working through everything right now with Khalil, you know,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said via Zoom, while in quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test. “As everybody knows, he’s been battling through his foot injury the last several weeks. You’ve seen that with practice.

“There’s been absolutely no decisions made. We’ll just kind of see where that all ends up.”

It’s been the pass rush combined with the running game helping prop up the team while Fields navigates the hazards facing any rookie quarterback in the NFL. The Bears are last in passing at 124.4 yards a game, but now Fields says he thinks the passing game is close to succeeding.

Baseball