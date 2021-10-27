Bears may rest hurting Mack

The running game already works for the Chicago Bears; they’re sixth in the NFL in rushing.
Quarterback Justin Fields says he feels the passing game is close to doing the same to balance out their offense, and he needs to be right because his 3-4 team could be facing an entirely new challenge.
Reportedly, the Bears are thinking of resting edge rusher Khalil Mack this week against the San Francisco 49ers and possibly longer so he can get over a nagging foot sprain.
“The only thing I would say to that is we’re working through everything right now with Khalil, you know,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said via Zoom, while in quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test. “As everybody knows, he’s been battling through his foot injury the last several weeks. You’ve seen that with practice.
“There’s been absolutely no decisions made. We’ll just kind of see where that all ends up.”
It’s been the pass rush combined with the running game helping prop up the team while Fields navigates the hazards facing any rookie quarterback in the NFL. The Bears are last in passing at 124.4 yards a game, but now Fields says he thinks the passing game is close to succeeding.
Baseball
Shohei Ohtani's two-way All-Star season with the Los Angeles Angels was so unprecedented that Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred presented a special award to recognize it.
Ohtani was given the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award by Manfred before Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.
“Over the next few years, I know that there are going to be many, many awards and accolades that come your way,” Manfred said, with Ohtani sitting next to him. “But I felt that 2021 was so special that it was important to recognize the historic achievement that took place in 2021 with an award just about 2021.”
Ohtani is the 16th recipient of the honor, and the first since Manfred succeeded Bud Selig as commissioner in 2015.
Ohtani had 46 home runs, 100 RBIs and 26 stolen bases this season, his fourth in the majors after playing in his native Japan. In 23 starts on the mound, he was 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA while striking out 156 batters.
The 27-year-old Ohtani is the most accomplished two-way player since Babe Ruth, who last pitched regularly in 1919. Ohtani was the first two-way starter in the history of the All-Star Game, which began in 1933. While pitching for the American League, he also batted in the leadoff spot after
• Nelson Cruz has been given Major League Baseball's Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy.
Cruz, the 50th winner of the honor, was to receive the award before World Series Game 2 on Wednesday night.
The 41-year-old, a 17-year MLB veteran and seven-time All-Star, provided financial support to 1,200 families in his hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic, during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping feed 700 families.
After a fire destroyed the home of a childhood friend, Cruz provided the town with a fire engine, 80 firefighter uniforms and an ambulance for transport of people to the nearest hospital, which is about an hour away.
His Boomstick23 Foundation began construction of an education and technical center last year and he will stock the center with computers to assist athletes in their education.
Cruz also organizes dentists and optometrists to go the town’s clinic for checkups, medicine and eyewear, and 500 patients received dental services last year.
Basketball
Former Milwaukee Buck JJ Redick is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst a month after announcing his retirement following a 15-year playing career.
Redick will make his debut as a studio analyst on Nov. 3 during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. Besides contributing to many of ESPN's studio shows, Redick will also be an analyst on some games this season.