Two-time All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack and top receiver Allen Robinson look as if they're just about ready to return after missing the Chicago Bears' past two games because of injuries.
Both players practiced without limitations Thursday for the second consecutive day.
The NFC North-leading Bears hope to have them back in the lineup against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on Sunday.
"These are strange deals because, literally, as you're going through it (you're) trying to figure out where they're at on a day-to-day basis," coach Matt Nagy said Thursday. "Where are you at? Can you go 100 percent? Can you not? How do you feel? And we need to take that into consideration and discuss that, which leads up to game time and then how much, if so."
Robinson sent strong signals that he intends to play, saying he's "100 percent" after a groin injury kept him from playing in victories over the struggling New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. He has 25 catches for 285 and two touchdowns in six games after signing a three-year contract with Chicago in March.
Robinson missed just about all of last season with Jacksonville after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee early in the opener. He was brought along slowly in the preseason as he worked his way back while trying to learn a new system and develop a rapport with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
Mack, who did not make himself available for comment, got off to a huge start with the Bears following a trade from Oakland just before the opener. He had five sacks and four forced fumbles through the first four games. But he suffered an ankle injury early in an overtime loss at Miami on Oct. 14 and was largely a nonfactor the following week when New England beat Chicago at Soldier Field.
Mack had not missed a game since Oakland drafted him with the fifth overall pick in 2014, before sitting out the past two. And he still was adjusting to defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's system even though he sure looked dominant before he got hurt.
"He didn't practice much the two weeks he's missed ... so he's not where he needs to be or where we want him to be," Fangio said. "But he's certainly prepared enough to go out there and play if his ankle will let him."
LIONS: The Stat King has a message for his latest critic: Your opinion is none of my concern.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford responded to criticism lobbed his way this week by former NFL MVP and CBS Sports analyst Rich Gannon, who called him “overpaid” and said he piles up big passing numbers late in games.
“I don’t need to answer to Rich Gannon,” Stafford said Thursday.
Gannon said on the show NFL Monday QB that Stafford’s early game struggles are “a big reason why” the Lions are 3-5 and in last place in the NFC North entering Sunday’s showdown with the Chicago Bears.
The Lions have fallen behind by double digits in the first half of each of their last two games and in four of their five losses this year.
Stafford has nine turnovers in those losses, and just one in the Lions’ three wins.
“The guy is overpaid,” Gannon said. “He’s been one of the highest-paid quarterbacks over the last four or five years and he’s a stat king. He picks up a lot of yards and production in garbage time.”
Gannon is the second quarterback-turned-analyst to chide Stafford for his play in the past month.
In October, CBS analyst Boomer Esiason said Stafford is more “locker room lawyer” than “locker room leader” and compared him to Eli Manning.
JETS: Josh McCown is going from mentor to starter this week for the New York Jets.
The 39-year-old quarterback will be under center Sunday against the Buffalo Bills in place of injured rookie Sam Darnold, who's sidelined with a strained right foot.
"I'm ready to rule him out as a starter for this week," coach Todd Bowles said of Darnold on Thursday. "I don't know if I'll rule him out yet for the game."
That means Darnold still could potentially be the No. 2 quarterback on Sunday. If not, Davis Webb would be promoted from the practice squad to serve as McCown's backup.
CARDINALS: Larry Fitzgerald is closing in on another milestone, and it's an impressive one.
The 35-year-old receiver needs to catch just 33 yards worth of passes Sunday at Kansas City to move past Hall of Famer Terrell Owens into second place on the NFL's all-time yards receiving list.
As usual, Fitzgerald brushed aside talk of the milestone in his weekly meeting with the media Thursday.
"Honestly, I don't really think about it," he said.
Modesty aside, there's no doubt that Fitzgerald is very aware of his place among the greats in the game.
Halfway through his 15th season, Fitzgerald has 15,902 yards receiving, behind Owens' 15,934 and Jerry Rice's phenomenal 22,895.
