Bears likely heading out of town

No one, of course, will miss Soldier Field, whose landmark columns looked cool in blimp shots before being obscured by the Spaceship renovation. During Saturday’s Notre Dame-Wisconsin game I watched fans vaping under the colonnades, so at least they’re a good hiding place.

Soldier Field can be difficult to get to unless you have a parking pass. You can take the L and pay an exorbitant fee from a rickshaw driver to ferry you from the Roosevelt stop to the main gate, or just walk a mile if the weather is nice enough. When it’s “Bear weather” — that historically inaccurate term from the 1980s that suggests the colder it gets, the more ferocious the Bears play — you’ll risk frostbite walking to and from the L stop.

The Bears also have more urgent problems than their stadium situation, like what to do with general manager Ryan Pace, coach Matt Nagy and the incredibly shrinking offense. After Sunday’s stomach-churning loss to the Cleveland Browns, former Bears defensive end and WGN-AM 720 analyst Ed O’Bradovich hollered at the top of his lungs for Pace and Nagy to be escorted off the premises of Halas Hall on Monday morning, a scenario that did not occur.

Nevertheless, Pace and Nagy remain on double secret probation in the minds of most Bears fans, even as no one expects the McCaskeys to do anything before the end of the season.