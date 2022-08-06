Bears' Jenkins returns

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins returned to the field Saturday morning after missing seven practices with an undisclosed ailment.

Jenkins’ absence was a big topic of conversation around Halas Hall over the last week after NFL Network reported Monday the Bears were holding trade talks centered around the 2021 second-round pick. Coach Matt Eberflus has a policy not to discuss day-to-day injuries, and without official word on Jenkins’ issue speculation surrounded the situation.

Eberflus said Jenkins was present at Halas Hall to work with trainers. But unlike some other injured players, Jenkins was never spotted watching practice or working out to the side on exercise bikes.

Jenkins returned in a limited capacity Saturday, doing some position group work and standing on the sideline in uniform during team drills.

When asked Friday whether Jenkins was a participant in meetings, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said, “Teven’s been great. He’s been attentive. He’s all in. Once he gets through this deal, he’ll be back out there ready to rock and roll.”

Where Jenkins fits on the offensive line is a big question. The Bears have rotated players at both tackle positions, most recently giving first-team reps to rookie Braxton Jones at left tackle and Riley Reiff and Larry Borom at right tackle. Reiff, a 10-year NFL veteran whom the Bears signed just before camp, took reps at left tackle earlier in camp.

Golf

Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women’s British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday in Muirfield, Scotland.

Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory.

The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major.

Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, giving her a 14-under total of 199.

Five of those birdies came on the first seven holes but perhaps the most impressive was on the par-5 17th, when she chipped in from off the green after hitting her tee shot into the rough.

It was the best round of the week despite the wind picking up to blow stronger gusts than during the first two days.

“To be able to shoot that score in those conditions, you have to be able to pat yourself on the back, so much so that I thought I was 6 under, not 7,” Buhai said. “So, I was 8 under playing the last, which I think I have to look back, is probably one of the best rounds of golf I’ve ever played.”

Hinako Shibuno of Japan (66) and second-round leader In Gee Chun of South Korea (70) were tied for second. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park and Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden were another two shots back.