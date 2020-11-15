Bears: Frantically searching for the brakes

The past three games have been particularly tough for Chicago.

The Bears got dominated in a Monday night loss to the Rams in Los Angeles, then lost in overtime to New Orleans at Soldier Field. At Tennessee last week, the Bears didn’t score until the fourth quarter, and two late touchdowns made a 24-17 loss look closer than it really was.

The Vikings, meanwhile, got tripped up in a 1-5 start that included one-point losses to Tennessee and Seattle. But wins over Green Bay and Detroit following a bye have them in contention.

They can thank Dalvin Cook. The NFL’s rushing leader has 478 yards and six TDs from scrimmage over the past two weeks.

“Part of it is sticking to it and believing you can get some wins,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “I talked to them, I guess a few weeks ago: ‘Just believe.’ You’ve got to believe that you’re going to pull these games out, the ones we didn’t win early.”

Time to get going