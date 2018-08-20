Despite impressive preseason numbers, the Chicago Bears will enter the regular season no more certain about their pass rush than when they opened training camp due to an injury to linebacker Leonard Floyd.
Floyd, the Bears’ first-round draft pick in 2016, broken his right hand in Saturday’s 24-23 preseason win at Denver.
Coach Matt Nagy on Monday said the injury would not be healed by the season opener Sept. 9 at Green Bay.
“I think he’s going to have to end up playing through it,” Nagy said. “It might require something in regards to having a cast or a club-type deal, and there’s been evidence of guys that have had that and been productive. And that’s what we’re hoping right now.”
Nagy couldn’t rule out Floyd missing the opener due to fractures of his right index and middle fingers.
“He got cut (blocked) on the edge and he went to brace himself on the ground, and so it was just kind of unlucky,” Nagy said.
The Bears also lost tight end Adam Shaheen in the game. The second-year player sprained his ankle and his status for the opener is uncertain, as well.
- The Washington Redskins have signed four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson.
The team announced the deal Monday after meeting with Peterson. Jamaal Charles and Orleans Darkwa also visited the Redskins the past two days after several injuries at the position, with the team opting to sign Peterson and De’Veon Smith.
Peterson, 33, joins his fourth team as he enters what would be his 12th NFL season. The 2012 MVP is 12th all-time in rushing with 12,276 yards and needs 37 to pass Jim Brown.
The former Minnesota Vikings star split last season between Arizona and New Orleans, playing six games for the Cardinals and four for the Saints and finishing with 529 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Peterson is not guaranteed the starting job with Washington and will likely share responsibilities with Rob Kelley and third-down back Chris Thompson.
- The Los Angeles Rams continue to finalize contract extensions for players other than standout defensive tackle Aaron Donald, as right tackle Rob Havenstein on Monday agreed to terms of a four-year deal through the 2022 season worth $32.5 million.
Coach Sean McVay said Havenstein, who has started 43 games over the past three seasons since being drafted in the second round in 2015, had earned the new contract by “becoming one of the more consistent right tackles in this league.”
- Rookie quarterback Josh Allen moved one step closer to becoming the Buffalo Bills’ starter.
Coach Sean McDermott is providing the strong-armed, first-round draft pick his opportunity to win the job by naming him the starter in Buffalo’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
The team announced the decision on its Twitter account Monday evening after Allen practiced with the first-string offense earlier in the day.
The Bills provided no other details regarding the decision, and McDermott isn’t scheduled to address reporters until Friday. Allen and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll are currently scheduled to speak to the media when the team returns to practice Wednesday.
Auto racing
IndyCar driver Robert Wickens will have surgery for a spinal injury suffered in a crash at Pocono Raceway.
IndyCar said in a statement the 29-year-old Canadian was scheduled for surgery Monday night in an Allentown hospital. The series was not expected to issue another immediate update on his condition.
Wickens was airlifted from the race track following a crash in the opening laps of Sunday’s race. IndyCar said he suffered injuries to his lower extremities, right arm and spine, and a pulmonary contusion.
College athletics
The University of Texas agreed to pay $600,000 to settle former women’s track coach Bev Kearney’s race and gender discrimination lawsuit, according to documents released Monday.
Kearney and the school agreed to settle her nearly five-year-old lawsuit in June. Terms were released following public records requests from The Associated Press and other media outlets.
Kearney will receive about $277,450 with the rest going to her attorneys.
Kearney was forced out of her job in 2013 after the school learned she had a relationship with an athlete a decade earlier. Kearney, who is black, had claimed she was treated differently than former Texas assistant football coach Major Applewhite, who was allowed to keep his job and was later promoted after the school learned he had a relationship with a student trainer on a bowl trip. Applewhite is now the head coach at Houston.
