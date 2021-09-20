Bears: Fields wasn't pleased with how he played

“It was crazy,” Fields said. “You’re constantly told: ‘Be ready, you never know what may happen’ — and it happened. … I think I was pretty prepared, but there were definitely mistakes made out there and I’m just going to go watch the film and learn from those mistakes.”

Along with a couple of missed connections in the end zone in the second half, Fields fumbled while being sacked on the Bears’ first drive of the third quarter, though he flung his body at the football to prevent the Bengals from scooping it up and scoring.

“That was definitely going to be a touchdown if I didn’t get it,” Fields said. “That was just pure effort. I was just trying to do my part and help my team win.”

He had a pair of false-start penalties on the Bears’ next drive, afterward saying the official told him he flinched. And he threw an interception when the Bengals showed a Cover-0 look but linebacker Logan Wilson dropped back to jump in front of a pass intended for Marquise Goodwin. The Bengals scored a touchdown on the next play to make it 20-17.

Nagy pointed to how Fields responded to that moment — coming through on the next drive with the 10-yard scramble to help close it out — as one of the reasons the Bears would feel OK if they decide to go with Fields moving forward.