Bears: Embrace routine as they try to bounce back for WEDS

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was ready to embrace the routine.

The Chicago Bears practiced in pads Monday for the first time, and it sure was a welcome step for a team trying to bounce back from a disappointing season.

"Most definitely," Hicks said. "For all the guys, that have a real passion for football or a real love for football and have been doing this their entire lives, this whole (pandemic) situation has put us out of whack. Coming back to football has given us a sense of regularity. It does feel good to be back out there and it does feel like football again."

Other than coach Matt Nagy and many of his assistants wearing navy and orange neck gaiters for the entire 90 minutes, things sure looked about normal on the field.

The Bears were at work, trying to prepare for their opener at Detroit on Sept. 13. And they have a lengthy to-do list between now and then.

It starts with figuring out who their starting quarterback will be after acquiring Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles to compete with Mitchell Trubisky. But it sure doesn't end there.

The quarterback competition is just one story line for a team that missed the playoffs at 8-8 coming off an NFC North championship in 2018.