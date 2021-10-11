Bears defense, running attack back up Justin Fields

“So all in all, it was 11 guys on defense that were just flying around against a really good offense with a lot of good skill players,” Nagy said.

The Bears moved into the top 10 on defense through Sunday’s games, and now are seventh in points allowed.

Their offense ran for 143 yards Sunday to complement that defense. A running team with a strong defense isn’t exactly what pass-happy Nagy intended when he came to Chicago, but if it’s winning football he will live with it.

“I think you adapt to your personnel that you have,” Nagy said. “Every year could be a little bit different.

“I think you see that with some offenses as they grow and as they get to certain things. What I like is that I think we have a really good mix right now within our offense of ways to get to things. If they shut something down we’re able to get to it because we have some multiplicity within the offense. I’m good with it. I like it.”

What’s working

Run defense. The Bears held the Raiders to 71 yards rushing even without injured Akiem Hicks at defensive end, one of their best run stuffers. They held four of their five opponents to 91 yards or fewer in the run game.

What needs help