The Seattle Seahawks are likely to be without wide receiver Doug Baldwin for at least next week's game at Chicago and possibly longer due to an MCL injury to his right knee.
Coach Pete Carroll was vague Tuesday about the specifics of Baldwin's injury but indicated it would be difficult for Baldwin to make it back to face the Bears and that it could be a couple of weeks. Baldwin was injured in the first quarter of Sunday's 27-24 loss to Denver.
With Baldwin expected to be out, there is likely to be a greater emphasis on Seattle's running game going into next Monday's game at Chicago.
Carroll said he was pleased with the performance of running back Chris Carson in the opener. But Carson and rookie Rashaad Penny had just 14 combined runs. Seattle had 16 total runs among 55 offensive plays.
PANTHERS: Carolina will be without three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen and second-team All-Pro Bowl right tackle Daryl Williams for the foreseeable future.
The team announced Tuesday that Olsen re-fractured the same right foot that kept him out of nine games last season in Carolina's 16-8 win over Dallas on Sunday. Olsen will not have surgery and will be reevaluated on a "monthly basis." He'll remain on the team's roster in hopes that he can return later in the season as he did a year ago.
Williams suffered an undisclosed knee injury and will need surgery.
Ranked as the top right tackle in the NFL last season by Pro Football Focus, Williams is likely headed for injured reserve. He tore the MCL and dislocated the patella in his right knee in training camp, but fought back to play in the season opener.
Rookie Ian Thomas is expected to replace Olsen in the starting lineup, while Amini Silatolu is next in line to take over at right tackle.
RAMS: Wide receiver and return specialist Pharoh Cooper is expected to miss several weeks because of a sprained ankle.
Head coach Sean McVay said Cooper might need surgery to repair the injury he suffered in the third quarter of the Rams' 33-13 win over Oakland on Monday night.
McVay said Cooper is getting a second opinion.
"He's going to be out for some time right now, so that's a big loss for us," the coach said.
FALCONS: Linebacker Deion Jones was placed on injured reserve, taking a second 2017 Pro Bowler from the defense in less than a week.
The move with Jones comes after coach Dan Quinn on Friday announced safety Keanu Neal suffered a torn ligament in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the season.
Jones hurt his foot in Thursday night's 18-12 opening loss at Philadelphia . Quinn said Tuesday that Jones will require surgery, but is expected to return this season.
TITANS: Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker will miss at least a big chunk of the season.
Quarterback Marcus Mariota is being evaluated after hurting his throwing arm, and two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan is in the concussion protocol.
