Bears: Brady tops 600 career TD passes, Buccaneers rout Bears 38-3

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady says he's not one for collecting a lot of mementos documenting his many accomplishments during an unsurpassed 22-year career. Becoming the first player to throw 600 career touchdown passes is pretty special, though.

So after Mike Evans bolted to the stands and handed the ball to a fan after scoring the historic touchdown, the star receiver returned to the sideline to learn he needed to negotiate a speedy return.

"It's really cool. I got it in the bag over there. Mike gave it away and said: 'Man, I'm sorry.' I said, that's all right, I'm sure they'll figure out a way to get it back," Brady said after the defending Super Bowl champion routed the Chicago Bears 38-3.

"I don't actually keep too many things. In that circumstance I felt like that might be a good one to keep. He's going to get something nice in return," Brady added of the fan. "We'll give him a helmet, a couple of jerseys or something. That was really cool of him to do that."

The Bucs (6-1) won their fourth straight game for the best seven-game start in franchise history. They also avenged one of their five 2020 regular-season losses, with Brady completing 20 of 36 passes for 211 yards and four TDs.