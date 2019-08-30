CHICAGO — It doesn't matter if it's a preseason game — Dalyn Dawkins has a number in mind.
Dawkins rushed for 117 yards and also caught two touchdown passes as the Tennessee Titans closed the preseason with a 19-15 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.
"It means a lot — every game I play I try get a 100 yards or more," Dawkins said. "That is always my goal, my personal goal."
With Derrick Henry sitting out for the Titans (2-2) alongside other starters, Dawkins took advantage of the playing time. With the Titans trailing 15-12, he sneaked out of the backfield and toward the sideline to catch a 3-yard TD pass from Logan Woodside on third-and-goal with 1:25 remaining.
It finished an eight-play, 68-yard drive.
"Every time we got back in the huddle, I kept reminding the guys we've got to have a sense of urgency and keep going," Dawkins said. "And the defense got tired and we just kept going, kept pushing."
Dawkins also caught a 9-yard TD pass from Woodside in the second quarter. Besides his 13 rushes, Dawkins also had four catches for 31 yards.
"That was one thing in the offseason that we looked at, an area in focus of his was catching the football," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "We always knew he was a good runner."
Woodside played the entire game in place of starter Marcus Mariota and backup Ryan Tannehill and completed 17 of 29 for 212 yards.
"I just tried to go out there and make the most out of it and not try to make it any bigger than it needs to be," Woodside said.
Ryan Succop made a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter to draw the Titans within 12-9 and added a fourth-quarter kick of 23 yards to cut the deficit to 15-12.
Eddy Pineiro went 3-for-3 on field goals for the Bears (1-3), but also missed an extra point in his bid to secure a roster spot. He converted field goals from 32, 39 and 35 yards.
Tyler Bray threw an 8-yard pass to Jesper Horsted for the Bears' first points. Bray played the entire game and completed 28 of 40 passes for 334 yards. Thomas Ives had five receptions for 99 yards, while Horsted caught five for 82 yards.
