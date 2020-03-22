Bears add depth with Burns

The Chicago Bears and cornerback Artie Burns agreed to a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus said.
Drafted out of Miami by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 25 pick in 2016, Burns played in all 16 games each of his first three years before falling out of the rotation in 2019. He had three interceptions as a rookie, but played in just 10 games last season.
The Bears had an opening after waiving cornerback Prince Amukamara last month.
Chicago went 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs after winning the NFC North at 12-4 in 2018.
RAIDERS: The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent Nelson Agholor to add a veteran receiver on offense.
The Raiders also agreed to a one-year deal to keep backup running back Rod Smith.
Offensive lineman Eric Kush also confirmed that he agreed to a deal with the Raiders, and tight end Nick O'Leary's agency, Sports Trust Advisors, said its client has a deal in place with the team.
Agholor spent the past five seasons in Philadelphia after being drafted 20th overall in 2015. He had 62 catches for 768 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017 for the Eagles, adding nine catches for 84 yards in a Super Bowl win over New England that season.
He followed that up with 64 catches for 736 yards in 2018 before struggling last season while dealing with a knee injury. He finished with 39 catches for 363 yards, averaging just 9.3 yards per catch. He also had four dropped passes, according to SportRadar.
Agholor gives the Raiders another option at receiver alongside deep threat Tyrell Williams and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow. The Raiders also could draft a receiver with one of their two first-round picks.
Smith joined the Raiders late last season and played three games, mostly on special teams. He has 101 carries for 364 yards and five TDs in 55 career games with Dallas, Seattle and Tennessee.
Kush has played guard and center since entering the NFL in 2013, with 19 starts and 49 games played.
O'Leary has played for Buffalo, Miami and Jacksonville over his five-year career, making 53 catches for 668 yards and four TDs.
He's the second tight end to agree to a deal with Las Vegas, following veteran Jason Witten. The Raiders already have Darren Waller, Foster Moreau and Derek Carrier as tight ends under contract who played extensively last season.
JETS: Two people with direct knowledge of the contract say the New York Jets and cornerback Pierre Desir have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.
The Athletic first reported the Jets' agreement with Desir, who was released by Colts on Saturday.
The 29-year-old defensive back spent the past three seasons with Indianapolis, where he had 161 total tackles, five interceptions, 26 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 37 games, including 29 starts.
Desir signed a three-year contract worth $22.5 million — including $12 million guaranteed — last March, but the Colts saved nearly $7 million on their salary cap for this season by releasing him.
Cornerback is one of Jets general manager primary targets to improve this offseason, especially after releasing former starters Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts earlier this week. New York re-signed nickel cornerback Brian Poole and agreed to terms with Arthur Maulet, but were still in need of starting-caliber defensive backs on the outside.
Desir should fill one of those voids. He was drafted in the fourth round by Cleveland out of Lindenwood University in 2014, and played two seasons with the Browns. Desir also spent time with the Chargers and Seahawks before being claimed off waivers by the Colts in 2017.
JETS: General manager Joe Douglas entered free agency focused on improving the New York Jets' shaky offensive line.
The makeover with the big boys up front is on. In a big way.
The Jets and former Carolina Panthers guard Greg Van Roten agreed to a three-year contract.
That news came a few hours after New York also agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews, agent Brett Tessler announced on Twitter.
A busy Saturday for the Jets included the team releasing cornerback Darryl Roberts, a sometime starter and valuable backup. Another person with direct knowledge of the deal said New York and former Los Angeles Rams safety Marqui Christian agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2 million.
The offensive line struggled with injuries and inconsistency last season in front of quarterback Sam Darnold. So, Douglas insisted that unit would be a priority to address during his first full offseason as the Jets' general manager.
RAMS: Another member of the Los Angeles Rams defense left via free agency on Saturday.
Safety Marqui Christian, a valuable special teams and rotational player for four seasons, signed with the New York Jets, according to multiple reports.
Christian, 25, is among seven players from the Rams’ 2019 defense who will not return for the upcoming season.
Defensive lineman Michael Brockers, linebacker Cory Littleton and edge rusher Dante Fowler signed free-agent contracts with other teams. Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman became an unrestricted agent after the Rams declined to exercise their option for this season. The Rams also released linebacker Clay Matthews. Safety Eric Weddle retired.
Christian, 25, was drafted in the fifth round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2016. He was inactive for the first three games when the Cardinals made an ill-advised gamble. Their punter was injured but he also was the holder for field-goal attempts. They signed another punter but kept the holder on the roster and put Christian on waivers hoping no team would claim him.
But the Rams, who were playing the Cardinals that week, claimed Christian.
Kicker Greg Zuerlein, backup quarterback Blake Bortles and receiver Mike Thomas also are unrestricted free agents.
BRONCOS: The Denver Broncos have agreed to a two-year free agent deal with former Seattle and Pittsburgh tight end Nick Vannett that's worth $5.7 million.
At 6-foot-6 and 261 pounds, Vannett will be Denver's biggest tight end, and while he's primarily built a reputation as a blocker, he did catch 29 passes for Seattle in 2018 and had a combined 17 receptions for the Seahawks and Steelers last season.
He'll pair with 2019 first-round pick Noah Fant in the Broncos' two-tight end sets, and his addition could spell trouble for fellow Ohio State alum Jeff Heuerman, who's been plagued by injuries during his five-year career and is due nearly $4 million next season, none of which is guaranteed.