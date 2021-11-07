Beal scores 30 points to help Wizards beat Bucks, 101-94

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 30 points and the Washington Wizards beat the Milwaukee Bucks 101-94 on Sunday night.

Beal had his second game of the season with at least 30 points. He averaged more than 30 in each of the past two seasons.

Kyle Kuzma added 15 points and 10 rebounds to help Washington snap an eight-game losing streak in the series with the Bucks. Montrezl Harrell also had 15 points, and Daniel Gafford added 11.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 18 rebounds for the defending champion Bucks. They have lost five of six to drop to 4-6.

Grayson Allen scored 19 points, and Bobby Portis had 13 points and 13 rebounds as the Bucks dropped the first game on a five-game trip.

Corey Kispert’s made jumper with 2:54 left in the third gave Washington a 77-67 lead. It was Washington’s first double-digit lead since early in the first. Gafford had 10 points in the quarter.

Washington led 82-71 after the third. The Wizards shot 56% in the quarter and held the Bucks to just 33% to break open a back-and-forth game that saw seven ties and 18 lead changes.