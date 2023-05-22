RACINE — Racine's Beachside Oasis at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., features a concession stand and live music or DJ Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day.

Opening weekend features live music a summer kickoff carnival with rides and games.

There will be performances by 3 Floors Up at 4 p.m. May 27, Liam Nugent at 3 p.m. May 28 and Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane at 3 p.m. May 29.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Food, beverages, frozen drinks, beer and snacks are available. Carry-ins are not allowed.

Free Zumba is held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 20-July 25.

For updated information, go to Racine's Beachside Oasis Facebook page.