KENOSHA — The third annual Beach Front Arts Fest — a free community event that showcases local musicians, performing artists and artisan vendors — is noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

The daylong event takes place in Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street, along Kenosha's lakefront.

The free festival is hosted by Love Your Community Inc.

In addition to 15 bands performing on two stages, there will also be artists selling their work and food items available for purchase.

This event is free to the public and is family friendly, organizers said.