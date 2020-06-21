Be part of your community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

They include a 50-year-old man whose goal is to empower young black males, a local entrepreneur who will never forget going on the earth science Radke trip, a local pastor who serves her community in various ways, an 80-year-old advocate for the environment, an entertainer who holds a yearly blanket fundraiser for those in need and a homeless assistance center director who lived and worked in Africa for 25 years.

What unites all of these individuals is their love of the Racine County community and helping to make it a better place. They work with people experiencing homelessness, families and nature. They share in a sense of small town community and the responsibility to look out for one another.

These individuals are warm examples to us all. We hope within this section that the stories shared can help inspire readers to find ways to make differences in their community themselves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0