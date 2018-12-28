Abdul Adams and Trishton Jackson made their Syracuse debuts memorable, combining to score three touchdowns and helping the 17th-ranked Orange secure their first 10-win season since 2001 by beating No. 15 West Virginia 34-18 in the Camping World Bowl on Friday at Orlando, Fla.
Adams rushed for two first-half scores, and Jackson caught a TD pass from Eric Dungey on the first play of the fourth quarter for Syracuse (10-3). Adams and Jackson were both transfers who had to sit out a year, which by NCAA rule was satisfied at the end of the first semester.
Dungey completed 21 of 30 passes for 303 yards for the Orange, who trailed 18-17 going into the final quarter. Barely five minutes later, it was 34-18.
Jack Allison, making his first collegiate start because West Virginia star quarterback Will Grier elected to skip the bowl game and focus on preparing for the NFL, completed 17 of 35 passes for 277 yards for the Mountaineers (8-4).
AUBURN 63, PURDUE 14: In the Music City Bowl at Nashville, Tenn., Jarrett Stidham threw for 373 yards and five touchdowns in his final college game for Auburn.
Auburn (8-5) rolled in the finale of a season that opened with a top-10 ranking, stumbled a bit in the middle and concluded with a record-setting performance.
Auburn scored the most points by a Southeastern Conference team in a bowl, topping Alabama's 61-6 victory over Syracuse in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 1953.
Auburn scored TDs on its first eight possessions, tying Music City Bowl records for most points and TDs set by West Virginia in 2000 — with 5:36 left in the first half. By halftime, Auburn led 56-7 with the most points scored in any half in program history.
Purdue (6-7) dropped three of its last four games in its second season under coach Jeff Brohm.
BAYLOR 45, VANDERBILT 38: In the Texas Bowl Thursday at Houston, Charlie Brewer threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns, the second a tiebreaking 52-yarder in the fourth quarter, and ran for 109 yards and another score for the Bears.
Brewer connected with Marques Jones for the 52-yard pass that that made it 45-38 with less than two minutes left. The Bears stopped Vanderbilt on fourth-and-5 to secure the victory.
Vanderbilt (6-7) was led by Kyle Shurmur, who threw for 286 yards and a touchdown, and Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who ran for two touchdowns and set a Texas Bowl record with 243 yards rushing. Shurmur moved past Jay Cutler (8,697) for most career yards passing in school history with 8,865.
