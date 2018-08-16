EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;22;10;.688;—

x-Washington;21;11;.656;1

x-Connecticut;19;13;.594;3

Chicago;12;20;.375;10

New York;7;25;.219;15

Indiana;5;27;.156;17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

x-Seattle;24;8;.750;—

x-Los Angeles;19;13;.594;5

x-Phoenix;18;14;.563;6

x-Minnesota;17;15;.531;7

Dallas;14;18;.438;10

Las Vegas;14;18;.438;10

Wednesday's results

Washington 76, Indiana 62

Las Vegas 85, New York 72

Thursday's results

No games played

Friday's games

Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

