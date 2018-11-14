MARQUETTE (2-1)

Bailey 0-3 2-2 2, John 3-4 0-2 6, Howard 6-14 5-6 18, S. Hauser 7-18 2-3 18, Anim 2-7 0-0 4, Cain 1-3 1-4 4, Morrow 0-0 1-2 1, J. Hauser 6-9 5-5 18, Heldt 0-1 2-2 2, Chartouny 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 18-26 73.

INDIANA (3-0)

Morgan 5-8 2-4 13, Smith 3-4 2-2 8, Durham 5-8 2-2 13, Langford 8-15 5-7 22, Phinisee 5-7 1-2 12, Davis 1-2 5-6 7, Fitzner 6-7 0-0 16, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Forrester 1-1 0-0 2, Anderson 1-2 0-0 3, Jager 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Blackmon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-55 17-23 96.

Halftime—Indiana 47-34. 3-Point Goals—Marquette 5-23 (S. Hauser 2-10, Cain 1-3, J. Hauser 1-3, Howard 1-5, Bailey 0-2), Indiana 9-20 (Fitzner 4-4, Anderson 1-1, Morgan 1-3, Phinisee 1-3, Durham 1-4, Langford 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Marquette 28 (Cain 7), Indiana 35 (Morgan 8). Assists—Marquette 8 (Howard 4), Indiana 18 (Phinisee 8). Total Fouls—Marquette 20, Indiana 26. A—17,222 (17,222).

