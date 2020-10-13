BB: Judge sides with MLB in fans' ticket lawsuit

In April, as the days and weeks passed without baseball, a core of fans grew increasingly agitated. Major League Baseball had called off games, and fans with tickets to those games could not get their money back.

The league, its teams and ticket providers were sued. Six months later, a U.S. District Court judge in Los Angeles has all but killed the suit, ruling last week there is no evidence of illegal behavior.

As MLB monitored coronavirus developments in assessing when the 2020 season might start, the league advised teams to list unplayed games as postponed, not canceled. In turn, teams advised fans to retain tickets and await a rescheduled date.

The suit alleged a conspiracy among MLB, the teams, Ticketmaster and StubHub, but Judge Dale Fischer wrote that the "plaintiffs themselves appear to be confused about what exactly the conspiracy was." Although the central allegation was that games were postponed instead of cancelled to avoid refunds, Fischer wrote, the plaintiffs contended that the league, its teams and its ticket partners "conspired together to cancel and reschedule games" and "conspired to limit the supply of games to be played with fans in attendance."