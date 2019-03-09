Kalani Brown and NaLyssa Smith scored 14 points each and No. 1 Baylor routed Texas Tech 100-61 on Saturday at Oklahoma City in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals for its 21st straight victory.
Moon Ursin and Chloe Jackson added 12 points apiece for the Lady Bears (29-1). Baylor will play Kansas State in the semifinals.
Chrislyn Carr scored 25 points for Texas Tech (14-17).
NO. 2 UCONN 92, EAST CAROLINA 65: Napheesa Collier scored a season-high 37 points and UConn, playing with All-American Katie Lou Samuelson sidelined by a back injury, beat East Carolina in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Uncasville, Conn.
Crystal Dangerfield and Christyn Williams each scored 16 points for UConn (29-2). The Huskies will play South Florida in the semifinals.
Lashonda Monk scored 20 points for East Carolina (16-15).
NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 78, NO. 9 N.C. STATE 68: Asia Durr scored 22 points and Louisville beat North Carolina State to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game at Greensboro, N.C.
Arica Carter had 16 points, and Sam Fuehring added14 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (29-2, 14-2). They will face Notre Dame (29-3, 14-2) in the title game.
Elissa Cunane scored 20 points for North Carolina State (26-5, 12-4).
NO. 4 NOTRE DAME 91, NO. 18 SYRACUSE 66: Jackie Young had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Notre Dame routed Syracuse in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals at Greensboro, N.C.
Jessica Shepard added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Marina Mabrey finished with 16 points to help the Fighting Irish (29-3) reach their ninth straight conference final — a run that includes all six years of their membership in the ACC.
Tiana Mangakahia scored 14 points for Syracuse (24-8).
NO. 5 MISSISSIPPI STATE 71, MISSOURI 56: Teaira McCowan had 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead Mississippi State into the Southeastern Conference tournament finals for a fourth straight season at Greenville, S.C.
Anriel Howard added 19 points and 10 rebounds to help the Bulldogs (29-2) pull away in the final two quarters to beat the only SEC opponent they've lost to the past two regular seasons.
Sophie Cunningham scored a season-high 33 points for Missouri (23-10).
NO. 6 OREGON 88, NO. 25 UCLA 83, OT: Ruthy Hebard scored 28 points to lead Oregon to an overtime victory over pesky UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.
With the game tied at 83, Satou Sabally made a driving layup with 59 seconds left.
Top-seeded Oregon (29-3) will face either Stanford or Washington for the title Sunday night.
NO. 8 MARYLAND 73, MICHIGAN 72: Kaila Charles made two free throws with 10.3 seconds left at Indianapolis to help Maryland beat Michigan for the program's 1,000th victory.
Charles finished with 22 points and the Terrapins (28-3) advanced to their fifth consecutive Big Ten Tournament title game.
Nicole Munger scored 20 points for Michigan (21-11).
NO. 19 IOWA STATE 75, KANSAS 58: Bridget Carleton scored 18 points, Madison Wise had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Iowa State beat Kansas Big 12 Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Oklahoma City.
Kristin Scott also had 15 points for the Cyclones (24-7).
Christalah Lyons had 15 points for Kansas (13-18).
NO. 22 DRAKE 95, BRADLEY 63: Becca Hittner scored 21 points and Drake rolled by Bradley to wrap up its third consecutive outright Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title at Des Moines, Iowa.
The Bulldogs (25-5, 17-1) have won 10 straight.
Shunseere Kent led Bradley (20-9, 10-8) with a career-high 25 points.
