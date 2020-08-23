Bayern Munich topples PSG

Kingsley Coman headed Bayern Munich to a sixth Champions League title on Sunday at Lisbon, Portugal, scoring against boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain to seal a 1-0 victory in the first final to be played without fans.
While Bayern won its first final since 2013, PSG has yet to lift the European Cup despite more than $1 billion being spent on players in nine years.
More than $500 million was spent on Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Angel Di Maria but PSG looked far from formidable or threatening against the Bavarian giants who felt more assured on European club football’s biggest stage.
As the costly front three were frustrated in front of goal, it was instead a winger who grew up in Paris and started his career at PSG who inflicted the blow.
The 24-year-old Coman ghosted in at the far post unchecked by the PSG defense and was ready to meet a cross from Joshua Kimmich in the 59th minute.
The singing PSG contingent around the directors’ box was silenced in a stadium that was largely empty due to coronavirus restrictions.
It completed an incredible transformation this season under Hansi Flick, who took charge in November with Bayern fourth in the Bundesliga.
The season is now over -- three months later than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic pause in play -- with Bayern treble winners.
The European Cup joins the Bundesliga trophy -- won for an eighth successive season and the German Cup.
Bayern joins deposed champion Liverpool as six-time champions of Europe, only behind AC Milan (seven) and Real Madrid (13).
Basketball
LeBron James had 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Anthony Davis scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half, and the Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-108 Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.
The Lakers shut down the high-scoring Blazers for the second straight game after the No. 1 seed was knocked off in Game 1. This was Portland's highest-scoring performance in the series and it wasn't close to good enough.
• Dennis Schroder scored 29 points, Chris Paul added 26 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated in overtime to beat the Houston Rockets 119-107 on Saturday night and cut their deficit in the first-round series to 2-1.
“We just wanted to fight," Paul said. “We know how tough it is coming back down 3-0. We wanted to fight tonight, and I think that’s what we did.”
James Harden scored 38 points for Houston, but fouled out 53 seconds into overtime — the first time he's fouled out this season.
The Thunder scored the first 12 points of overtime, powered by two 3-pointers from Paul, to take a 116-104 lead.
• Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally to beat the Indiana Pacers 124-115 on Saturday to take a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference playoff series.
Goran Dragic added 24 points, Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyler Herro scored 20 points for the Heat. They plan to close out the first-round series Monday.
Football
The Baltimore Ravens have terminated the contract of seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who got involved in a fight with a teammate Friday and did not attend practice Saturday.
According to a statement released Sunday by the team, Thomas was released “for personal conduct that adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens."
The action steams from Thomas' fray with defensive back Chuck Clark at practice after Thomas admittedly blew a coverage assignment. Although the Ravens don't have someone else with his talent at free safety, keeping Thomas would have created the potential for poor chemistry on a team with aspirations of playing in the Super Bowl.
If Thomas was released outright, Baltimore would have taken a $15 million salary-cap hit this year and $10 million in 2021. By voiding his $10 million guaranteed salary for conduct detrimental to the team, he will count $5 million against the cap this season and $10 million next year.
Auto racing
Chase Briscoe called his shot at Dover.
He rang up his wife, Marissa, early Sunday and delivered the message: “I’m going to win this race today.”
Briscoe delivered in a backup car, rallying from the back of the field at Dover International Speedway on Sunday to win his sixth Xfinity Series race of the season.
“Maybe I need to start doing it every week,” he said of his guarantee. “I don’t know what the reason is why I have a feeling. Hopefully I start feeling that feeling a lot more.”
Briscoe had bad feeling Saturday when he damaged his No. 98 Ford in the first of two Xfinity races at the Monster Mile. That forced him into a backup car Sunday and he had to drop to the rear of the field.
No worries. Briscoe said his backup car was substantially better than his primary Ford and he had confidence early that he could back up his promise of a victory. He won the second stage and held on down the stretch to win his eighth career Xfinity race.
• Denny Hamlin crossed Dover off the meager list of tracks where he had yet to win and turned his ambitions toward one more goal he’d like to scratch off the docket.
Pushing 40, Hamlin’s first career Cup championship is within his grasp — and he might never be better.
“I’m in the prime of my career right now and I’ve got things rolling,” Hamlin said.
Hamlin tamed the concrete mile oval that gave him fits for 15 years and zipped past Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. with eight laps left to win the NASCAR Cup Series race Saturday at Dover International Speedway.
Hamlin was 0 for 28 at Dover, the kind of losing streak that had him studying the runs of his more successful JGR teammates in Truex and Kyle Busch to pick up tips on how best to win at the track.
He learned from his teammates -- then beat them in the No. 11 Toyota, though Truex’s runner-up finish and Busch’s third gave JGR a 1-2-3 finish in the first of two races this weekend at Dover.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!