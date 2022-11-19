 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baxter the Best Snuggle Buddy!

Baxter the Best Snuggle Buddy!

Baxter is an adorable and friendly medium breed mix puppy. He is about 7 months old and weighs 31 pounds.... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News