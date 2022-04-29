Bauer suspended without pay

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was suspended Friday for two full seasons without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, which he denies.

Bauer’s lengthy suspension comes after a San Diego woman, whom the pitcher had met through social media, alleged that Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year. She later sought — but was denied — a restraining order. Los Angeles prosecutors said in February there was insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bauer repeatedly has said that everything that happened between the two was consensual.

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy,” he said Friday in a statement. “I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

If the suspension is upheld, Bauer will lose about $60 million in salary.

Bauer earlier this week sued his accuser in federal court, a move that came less than three months after prosecutors decided not to file criminal charges against the pitcher. Bauer named the woman and one of her attorneys, Niranjan Fred Thiagarajah, as defendants in the lawsuit. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault.

The lawsuit said that “the damage to Mr. Bauer has been extreme” after the woman alleged that he had choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters last year.

The pitcher has said the two engaged in rough sex at his Pasadena home at her suggestion and followed guidelines they agreed to in advance. Each encounter ended with them joking and her spending the night, he said.

Basketball

The Lakers have been given permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Los Angeles Times Friday afternoon.

Long regarded as one of the top assistant coaches in basketball, Ham has been with the Bucks since 2018, winning a title with the team last season. He won a title as a player with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

Ham previously worked for the Lakers in 2011 as a member of then-coach Mike Brown’s staff.

Ham is the first known target for the Lakers head coaching job, a vacancy created when the team fired Frank Vogel following a 33-49 season.

Auto racing

Sure, it was bright on Monday for the Hendrick Motorsports team photo filled with virtually every employee, drivers and the four cars that swept the top four spots last year at Dover. Sun or not, bleary-eyed race winner Alex Bowman needed his shades.

“It was a little bit rough,” Bowman said with a laugh. “Sunday night was a good celebration with me and my team. We got a cool picture. But I have sunglasses on for a reason. It was an enjoyable time.”

Bowman led a Hendrick pack that found a little slice of history at the Monster Mile with the 1-2-3-4 finish a year ago. Kyle Larson led a race-high 263 laps and finished second, Chase Elliott was third and William Byron fourth. Hendrick Motorsports won its 267th NASCAR race and now has a record 284 wins headed into Sunday’s race.

Hendrick joined Peter DePaolo Racing (1956 at Titusville and 1957 at North Wilkesboro) and Roush Fenway Racing (2005 Homestead-Miami Speedway) as the only race teams to claim the top four spots in a Cup Series race.

Swimming

American Hunter Armstrong has set a swimming world record in the men’s 50-meter backstroke.

Armstrong posted a time of 23.71 seconds in the non-Olympic event while competing Thursday night in the International Team Trials at Greensboro, North Carolina.

The meet is selecting the U.S. team that will compete at this summer’s world championships in Budapest, Hungary, an event that was added to the calendar after the 2021 worlds in Fukuoka, Japan, were postponed twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. That competition will now be held in 2023.

The 21-year-old Armstrong, who attends Ohio State, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer by swimming the backstroke leg in the prelims of the 4x100 medley relay.

Still, he was stunned by his time in the 50 back, which eclipsed the mark of 23.80 set by Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov in 2021.

