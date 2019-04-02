Russell Westbrook became just the second player in NBA history to have 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 119-103 Tuesday night at Oklahoma City.
Westbrook clinched the mark with a rebound in the final minute, drawing a large ovation from the home crowd. He finished with 20 points, 20 rebound and 21 assists.
Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player to accomplish the feat. He had 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21 assists in a game in 1968.
It was Westbrook's 31st triple-double of the season and brought him to within three assists — assuming he plays in each of the last four games — of averaging a triple-double for the third consecutive season.
SPURS 117, HAWKS 111: At San Antonio, DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points and the San Antonio earned their 21st straight win at home over Atlanta.
San Antonio point guard Derrick White added 23 points after scoring 12 total points in his previous two games.
The Spurs remain seventh in the Western Conference at 45-33.
• Ernie Grunfeld was fired as president of the Washington Wizards after 16 seasons in charge of the team.
The Wizards announced his dismissal with four games left in a disappointing, no-playoffs season.
Washington is 32-46 and in 11th place in the 15-team Eastern Conference.
College
Garrison Mathews swished his ninth 3-pointer of the game in front of an exuberant Lipscomb bench for the lead with 1:10 left in the game to send the Bisons on their way to the NIT championship in a 71-64 win over Wichita State at New York City.
Mathews had been buried in obscurity for the Atlantic Sun Conference Bisons (29-7), but put on a show on national television in clutch time at Madison Square Garden. He yelled as the shot fell from beyond NBA 3-point range and the Bisons rose from the bench in jubilation. Mathews sealed the win with free throws and finished with 34 points, setting the state for Lipscomb to play for its first NIT championship.
• The season did not end as Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett intended. The fabulous freshmen came to Duke to win a national championship and their bid came up short with a loss to Michigan State in the Elite Eight.
Williamson and Barrett still managed to make a bit of history.
The Duke duo was named to The Associated Press All-America, becoming the second freshman teammates to make the first team in the same season. They were joined by Tennessee's Grant Williams, Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Ja Morant of Murray State.
• The late Rick Majerus and longtime coach Lute Olson and the headline the 2019 class of six former players and three influential coaches selected for the College Basketball Hall of Fame.
Joining them during the induction ceremony this November are former Indiana star Calbert Cheaney, Duke's Shane Battier, Purdue's Terry Dischinger, Ernie DiGregorio of Providence, UNLV's Larry Johnson, Stanford standout Todd Lichti and longtime Valparaiso coach Homer Drew.
Majerus, who died in 2012, won 517 games at Marquette, Ball State, Utah and Saint Louis. He was best known for his time with the Utes, leading them to the national championship game in 1998.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.