Racine County
Muskego 77, Burlington 40
Other state scores
Abbotsford 46, Rib Lake 32
Albany 83, Madison Country Day 6
Bay Port 66, Luxemburg-Casco 56
Berlin 43, Clintonville 37
Birchwood 43, Turtle Lake 32
Blair-Taylor 51, Black River Falls 32
Clayton 51, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26
Delavan-Darien 62, West Allis Central 24
Durand 78, Altoona 42
Elk Mound 66, Fall Creek 49
Elkhorn Area 64, Williams Bay 24
Gibraltar 60, Sturgeon Bay 12
Gillett 44, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 33
Laconia 57, Waupun 35
Lake Mills 70, Lomira 52
Lancaster 62, Iowa-Grant 40
Lincoln 48, Thorp 22
Manitowoc Lutheran 64, Kiel 53
Marinette 51, Green Bay East 36
Menasha 52, Winneconne 50
Montello 72, Almond-Bancroft 41
Nekoosa 54, Port Edwards 49
New Richmond 50, Rice Lake 41
Newman Catholic 53, Auburndale 42
Northwood 57, Luck 26
Omro 51, Green Bay West 47
River Ridge 56, Wauzeka-Steuben 49
River Valley 48, Mauston 21
Somerset 57, Unity 52
Southwestern 61, Belmont 38
Suring 41, Rosholt 34
Tomah 53, Menomonie 50
Tri-County 54, Gresham Community 44
West Salem 64, Sparta 60
Wisconsin Dells 55, Westby 41
Muskego 77, Burlington 40
BURLINGTON (0-2)
Krause 0 1-2 1, Kail 0 0-0 0, Ch. Matson 3 3-6 9, Anderson 4 4-7 12, Harris 0 0-0 0, Kelly 1 1-3 3, Runkel 1 0-2 2, Walby 1 0-0 2, Pirocanac 1 1-3 3, Ca. Matson 3 0-0 8. Totals 13 10-23 40.
MUSKEGO (1-0)
Greenthal 1 1-2 3, Jochims 1 0-0 2, Helm 1 1-2 3, Balcerak 9 7-8 28, Undeny 1 1-2 3, Skack 2 2-2 7, Hemauer 1 2-3 5, Kennedy 2 1-2 5, Czarnecki 4 1-2 11, Mims 1 2-2 4, Anderson 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 18-24 77.
Halftime—Muskego 36, Burlington 17. 3-point goals—Ca. Matson 2, Balcerak 3, Skack, Hemauer, Czarnecki 2. Total fouls—Burlington 23, Muskego 27. Fouled out—Balcerak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.