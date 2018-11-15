Racine County

Other state scores

Abbotsford 46, Rib Lake 32

Albany 83, Madison Country Day 6

Bay Port 66, Luxemburg-Casco 56

Berlin 43, Clintonville 37

Birchwood 43, Turtle Lake 32

Blair-Taylor 51, Black River Falls 32

Clayton 51, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26

Delavan-Darien 62, West Allis Central 24

Durand 78, Altoona 42

Elk Mound 66, Fall Creek 49

Elkhorn Area 64, Williams Bay 24

Gibraltar 60, Sturgeon Bay 12

Gillett 44, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 33

Laconia 57, Waupun 35

Lake Mills 70, Lomira 52

Lancaster 62, Iowa-Grant 40

Lincoln 48, Thorp 22

Manitowoc Lutheran 64, Kiel 53

Marinette 51, Green Bay East 36

Menasha 52, Winneconne 50

Montello 72, Almond-Bancroft 41

Nekoosa 54, Port Edwards 49

New Richmond 50, Rice Lake 41

Newman Catholic 53, Auburndale 42

Northwood 57, Luck 26

Omro 51, Green Bay West 47

River Ridge 56, Wauzeka-Steuben 49

River Valley 48, Mauston 21

Somerset 57, Unity 52

Southwestern 61, Belmont 38

Suring 41, Rosholt 34

Tomah 53, Menomonie 50

Tri-County 54, Gresham Community 44

West Salem 64, Sparta 60

Wisconsin Dells 55, Westby 41

Muskego 77, Burlington 40

BURLINGTON (0-2)

Krause 0 1-2 1, Kail 0 0-0 0, Ch. Matson 3 3-6 9, Anderson 4 4-7 12, Harris 0 0-0 0, Kelly 1 1-3 3, Runkel 1 0-2 2, Walby 1 0-0 2, Pirocanac 1 1-3 3, Ca. Matson 3 0-0 8. Totals 13 10-23 40.

MUSKEGO (1-0)

Greenthal 1 1-2 3, Jochims 1 0-0 2, Helm 1 1-2 3, Balcerak 9 7-8 28, Undeny 1 1-2 3, Skack 2 2-2 7, Hemauer 1 2-3 5, Kennedy 2 1-2 5, Czarnecki 4 1-2 11, Mims 1 2-2 4, Anderson 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 18-24 77.

Halftime—Muskego 36, Burlington 17. 3-point goals—Ca. Matson 2, Balcerak 3, Skack, Hemauer, Czarnecki 2. Total fouls—Burlington 23, Muskego 27. Fouled out—Balcerak.

