Former Marquette University women’s basketball head coach Carolyn Kieger has accepted the head coaching position at Penn State.
In five seasons guiding the Golden Eagles, Kieger made three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances and complied three consecutive 20-win seasons, including a program-record 27 victories in the 2018-19 season.
Kieger leaves Marquette with a 99-64 overall record and a 56-34 mark in Big East.
NBA
HORNETS 115, PELICANS 109: At New Orleans, Kemba Walker scored 21 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, and Charlotte kept its slim playoff hopes alive.
Frank Kaminsky added 21 points and rookie Devonte Graham scored a career-high 13 points for the Hornets (36-42), who, with four games to play, sit 2½ games behind Orlando (39-40) for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
HAWKS 130, 76ERS 122: At Atlanta, Trae Young had 33 points and 12 assists, John Collins added 25 points, and Atlanta handed playoff-bound Philadelphia their second straight loss.
Coming off a lackluster loss at Dallas two nights ago, the Sixers were without star center Joel Embiid for the third straight game. Forward Jimmy Butler returned from a one-game absence with back tightness and finished with 16 points.
BULLS 115, WIZARDS 114: At Washington, Walt Lemon Jr. scored a career-high 24 points, including two free throws with 1.8 seconds to play, to help Chicago snap a five-game losing streak.
PACERS 108, PISTONS 89: At Detroit, Thaddeus Young scored 21 points, and Indiana took advantage of Blake Griffin’s absence. Griffin missed a third straight game for the Pistons, who are in the middle of a tight race for the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. The star forward has been dealing with left knee soreness.
CELTICS 112, HEAT 102: At Miami, Gordon Hayward scored 25 points, Kyrie Irving added 23 and Boston pulled away in the final minutes.
RAPTORS 115, NETS 105: At New York, Pascal Siakam had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Kawhi Leonard added 26 points and nine boards and Toronto earned its fifth straight victory. The win prevented the Milwaukee Bucks from clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
MAGIC 114, KNICKS 100: At Orlando, Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 13 rebounds, and Terrence Ross scored 23 points off the bench for Orlando. Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon had 19 points apiece for the Magic, who are chasing Miami for the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
TIMBERWOLVES 110, MAVERICKS 108: At Dallas, Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 13 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins hit the go-ahead bucket in the final minute and Minnesota turned back a fourth-quarter rally by Dallas.
NUGGETS 113, SPURS 85: At Denver, Nikola Jokic scored 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out nine of Denver’s season-high 41 assists as Denver won a game in which San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich was ejected after just 63 seconds.
