Basketball for Feb. 14
0 comments
agate

Basketball for Feb. 14

  • 0

LEAFERS

Through Feb. 12

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Harden, HOU;51;517;532;1800;35.3

Antetokounmpo, MIL;48;529;307;1438;30.0

Young, ATL;50;459;392;1483;29.7

Lillard, POR;54;507;368;1594;29.5

Beal, WAS;46;459;305;1340;29.1

Doncic, DAL;44;418;306;1271;28.9

Westbrook, HOU;45;473;234;1223;27.2

Leonard, LAC;41;388;249;1113;27.1

Davis, LAL;46;428;320;1225;26.6

Booker, PHX;52;463;347;1374;26.4

LaVine, CHI;55;483;258;1392;25.3

James, LAL;51;488;189;1274;25.0

Ingram, NOP;47;401;249;1169;24.9

Mitchell, UTA;53;477;205;1288;24.3

Siakam, TOR;44;385;170;1033;23.5

DeRozan, SAS;52;445;298;1196;23.0

Embiid, PHI;39;290;262;893;22.9

Wiggins, GSW;45;374;164;1011;22.5

Tatum, BOS;49;392;172;1082;22.1

Walker, BOS;45;327;176;982;21.8

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Gobert, UTA;310;450;.689

Holmes, SAC;204;309;.660

Allen, BKN;229;357;.641

Capela, HOU;244;388;.629

Clarke, MEM;243;390;.623

Whiteside, POR;332;542;.613

Valanciunas, MEM;320;545;.587

Adams, OKC;213;364;.585

Simmons, PHI;359;615;.584

Adebayo, MIA;334;577;.579

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Drummond, CLE;51;238;566;804;15.8

Gobert, UTA;52;193;565;758;14.6

Whiteside, POR;51;203;515;718;14.1

Capela, HOU;39;168;369;537;13.8

Antetokounmpo, MIL;48;118;528;646;13.5

Sabonis, IND;52;158;490;648;12.5

Embiid, PHI;39;104;361;465;11.9

Vucevic, ORL;44;115;361;476;10.8

Valanciunas, MEM;51;144;394;538;10.5

Adebayo, MIA;54;140;422;562;10.4

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

James, LAL;51;551;10.8

Young, ATL;50;459;9.2

Doncic, DAL;44;381;8.7

Rubio, PHX;47;403;8.6

Simmons, PHI;53;441;8.3

Lillard, POR;54;429;7.9

Graham, CHA;54;420;7.8

Lowry, TOR;43;327;7.6

Brogdon, IND;41;301;7.3

Harden, HOU;51;374;7.3

High school boys

(WEDNESDAY'S GAME)

Martin Luther 64, Catholic Central 47

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (11-7)

Henderson 3 0-0 6, Doerflinger 5 2-2 14, McCourt 2 0-0 6, Ch. Miles 2 0-0 4, Pum 1 4-4 6, Nevin 1 0-0 2, Wright 3 1-2 9, Robson 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-8 47.

MARTIN LUTHER (13-5)

Moore 1 3-7 5, Scholfield 4 0-0 12, Immekus 7 4-5 21, Campbell 3 0-1 8, Shakur 1 2-2 5, Burris 5 0-0 12, Gabler 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 10-17 64.

Halftime—Martin Luther 30, Catholic Central 22. 3-point goals—Doerflinger 2, McCourt 2, Wright 2, Scholfield 4, Immekus 3, Campbell 2, Shakur, Burris 2. Total fouls—Catholic Central 20, Martin Luther 12. Fouled out—McCourt. Rebounds—Catholic Central 23 (Nevin 6), Martin Luther 35 (Campbell 15).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News