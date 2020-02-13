Basketball for Feb. 14

LEAFERS
Through Feb. 12
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Harden, HOU;51;517;532;1800;35.3
Antetokounmpo, MIL;48;529;307;1438;30.0
Young, ATL;50;459;392;1483;29.7
Lillard, POR;54;507;368;1594;29.5
Beal, WAS;46;459;305;1340;29.1
Doncic, DAL;44;418;306;1271;28.9
Westbrook, HOU;45;473;234;1223;27.2
Leonard, LAC;41;388;249;1113;27.1
Davis, LAL;46;428;320;1225;26.6
Booker, PHX;52;463;347;1374;26.4
LaVine, CHI;55;483;258;1392;25.3
James, LAL;51;488;189;1274;25.0
Ingram, NOP;47;401;249;1169;24.9
Mitchell, UTA;53;477;205;1288;24.3
Siakam, TOR;44;385;170;1033;23.5
DeRozan, SAS;52;445;298;1196;23.0
Embiid, PHI;39;290;262;893;22.9
Wiggins, GSW;45;374;164;1011;22.5
Tatum, BOS;49;392;172;1082;22.1
Walker, BOS;45;327;176;982;21.8
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Gobert, UTA;310;450;.689
Holmes, SAC;204;309;.660
Allen, BKN;229;357;.641
Capela, HOU;244;388;.629
Clarke, MEM;243;390;.623
Whiteside, POR;332;542;.613
Valanciunas, MEM;320;545;.587
Adams, OKC;213;364;.585
Simmons, PHI;359;615;.584
Adebayo, MIA;334;577;.579
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Drummond, CLE;51;238;566;804;15.8
Gobert, UTA;52;193;565;758;14.6
Whiteside, POR;51;203;515;718;14.1
Capela, HOU;39;168;369;537;13.8
Antetokounmpo, MIL;48;118;528;646;13.5
Sabonis, IND;52;158;490;648;12.5
Embiid, PHI;39;104;361;465;11.9
Vucevic, ORL;44;115;361;476;10.8
Valanciunas, MEM;51;144;394;538;10.5
Adebayo, MIA;54;140;422;562;10.4
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
James, LAL;51;551;10.8
Young, ATL;50;459;9.2
Doncic, DAL;44;381;8.7
Rubio, PHX;47;403;8.6
Simmons, PHI;53;441;8.3
Lillard, POR;54;429;7.9
Graham, CHA;54;420;7.8
Lowry, TOR;43;327;7.6
Brogdon, IND;41;301;7.3
Harden, HOU;51;374;7.3
High school boys
(WEDNESDAY'S GAME)
Martin Luther 64, Catholic Central 47
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (11-7)
Henderson 3 0-0 6, Doerflinger 5 2-2 14, McCourt 2 0-0 6, Ch. Miles 2 0-0 4, Pum 1 4-4 6, Nevin 1 0-0 2, Wright 3 1-2 9, Robson 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-8 47.
MARTIN LUTHER (13-5)
Moore 1 3-7 5, Scholfield 4 0-0 12, Immekus 7 4-5 21, Campbell 3 0-1 8, Shakur 1 2-2 5, Burris 5 0-0 12, Gabler 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 10-17 64.
Halftime—Martin Luther 30, Catholic Central 22. 3-point goals—Doerflinger 2, McCourt 2, Wright 2, Scholfield 4, Immekus 3, Campbell 2, Shakur, Burris 2. Total fouls—Catholic Central 20, Martin Luther 12. Fouled out—McCourt. Rebounds—Catholic Central 23 (Nevin 6), Martin Luther 35 (Campbell 15).