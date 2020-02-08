Basketball for Feb. 10

(SATURDAY'S GAMES)
BUCKS 112, MAGIC 95
MILWAUKEE (112)
G.Antetokounmpo 6-17 7-8 19, Middleton 8-15 2-2 21, B.Lopez 9-13 0-2 23, Bledsoe 7-16 4-4 18, Matthews 4-10 0-0 12, Connaughton 1-2 0-0 3, Ilyasova 2-3 0-0 4, Korver 3-8 0-0 8, R.Lopez 0-3 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 42-93 13-16 112.
ORLANDO (95)
Gordon 2-12 3-4 7, Iwundu 1-6 0-0 2, Vucevic 10-20 1-2 21, Fournier 5-14 0-0 14, Fultz 6-18 0-0 15, Clark 2-3 2-2 8, Frazier Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Law 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 7-14 5-6 20, Bamba 1-4 0-0 2, Carter-Williams 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 37-98 11-14 95.
Milwaukee;30;33;21;28;—;112
Orlando;24;22;25;24;—;95
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 15-39 (B.Lopez 5-5, Matthews 4-9, Middleton 3-8, Korver 2-7, Connaughton 1-2, DiVincenzo 0-2, Bledsoe 0-5), Orlando 10-40 (Fournier 4-9, Fultz 3-7, Clark 2-3, Ross 1-4, Iwundu 0-2, Gordon 0-6, Vucevic 0-7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 62 (G.Antetokounmpo 18), Orlando 46 (Vucevic 14). Assists—Milwaukee 26 (G.Antetokounmpo 9), Orlando 28 (Carter-Williams, Vucevic 6). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 11, Orlando 15. A—16,632 (18,846).
(SUNDAY'S GAMES)
College men
WISCONSIN 70, OHIO STATE 57
OHIO ST. (15-8)
A.Wesson 3-7 2-2 11, K.Wesson 2-11 4-4 8, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Muhammad 3-4 2-2 9, Walker 2-8 4-4 9, Washington 2-8 2-2 6, Ahrens 0-1 0-0 0, Liddell 3-6 1-2 8, Gaffney 1-1 0-0 2, Hummer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 15-16 57.
WISCONSIN (14-10)
Ford 3-8 2-2 10, Potter 3-7 2-2 9, Reuvers 3-8 3-3 9, Davison 2-7 0-0 4, Trice 3-8 0-0 8, Pritzl 7-13 0-1 19, Anderson 2-3 2-2 8, Wahl 1-3 0-0 2, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Cuevas 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbottom 0-0 0-0 0, McGrory 0-1 1-2 1, Qawi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 10-12 70.
Halftime—Wisconsin 38-20. 3-Point Goals—Ohio St. 6-19 (A.Wesson 3-4, Liddell 1-2, Muhammad 1-2, Walker 1-3, Washington 0-4, K.Wesson 0-4), Wisconsin 12-32 (Pritzl 5-6, Anderson 2-3, Ford 2-6, Trice 2-6, Potter 1-3, Reuvers 0-2, Wahl 0-2, Davison 0-4). Fouled Out—Reuvers. Rebounds—Ohio St. 30 (K.Wesson 6), Wisconsin 28 (Ford 9). Assists—Ohio St. 7 (Young 3), Wisconsin 17 (Trice 8). Total Fouls—Ohio St. 16, Wisconsin 16. A—17,287 (17,230).
MARQUETTE 76, BUTLER 57
BUTLER (18-6)
Golden 3-11 1-2 7, McDermott 0-5 2-2 2, Nze 6-9 2-2 14, Baldwin 10-16 0-0 23, Thompson 1-4 2-2 4, Tucker 3-12 0-0 7, Baddley 0-0 0-0 0, Smits 0-0 0-0 0, Battle 0-3 0-0 0, Hastings 0-0 0-0 0, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 7-8 57.
MARQUETTE (17-6)
Bailey 6-8 0-0 16, John 2-3 0-0 4, Howard 4-11 6-8 17, McEwen 5-11 2-2 16, Anim 2-12 4-8 8, Johnson 2-2 5-6 9, Elliott 0-0 2-2 2, Cain 1-4 2-2 4, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Gardiner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 21-28 76.
Halftime—Marquette 34-26. 3-Point Goals—Butler 4-20 (Baldwin 3-6, Tucker 1-6, Golden 0-1, Nze 0-1, Battle 0-3, McDermott 0-3), Marquette 11-24 (Bailey 4-5, McEwen 4-6, Howard 3-9, Cain 0-1, Anim 0-3). Rebounds—Butler 30 (Golden, Baldwin 6), Marquette 35 (Bailey 8). Assists—Butler 11 (Thompson 7), Marquette 16 (McEwen 6). Total Fouls—Butler 19, Marquette 11.
High school boys
STATE
Bayfield 78, Winter 31
Cassville 58, Juda 46
Fall Creek 87, Gresham Community 63
Marion Catholic, Ohio 62, Madison Area Home 50
Milton 73, Oregon 60
Mosinee 100, Ashland 68
Mount Horeb 70, Portage 54
New Trier, Ill. 62, Brookfield Academy 55
Regis 70, Somerset 67
The Prairie School 79, Chicago (Perspectives MSA), Ill. 55
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 74, Steinmetz, Ill. 53
Prairie 79, Chicago Perspectives MSA 55
PERSPECTIVES MSA
Lash 1 0-0 2, Graham 1 3-6 5, Scuefield 5 0-3 10, Miller 5 1-3 12, Moore 0 2-2 2, Ray. Walson 6 1-3 13, Ram. Walson 1 3-4 5, Woods 0 1-4 1, Jefferson 2 1-4 5. Totals 21 12-29 55.
PRAIRIE (12-6)
Moses 2 0-2 4, Hunter 4 9-9 19, Krekling 9 4-4 27, Mills 0 0-0 0, L. Shannon 2 0-0 5, Vanko 0 0-0 0, Larsen 0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 7 3-4 18, Williams 0 0-0 0, Ogelsby 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 16-19 79.
Halftime—Prairie 39, Perspectives MSA 27. 3-point goals—Miller, Hunter 2, Krekling 5, L. Shannon, Nesbitt. Total fouls—Perspectives MSA 18, Prairie 23.
Indian Trail 70, Union Grove 69
INDIAN TRAIL (10-9)
Saber 11 1-2 26, Pocius 1 0-0 2, Stargell 7 5-9 20, Andrews 0 0-0 0, Bishop 2 0-0 6, Savaglio 0 0-0 0, Bernero 7 1-2 16. Totals 28 7-13 70.
HOME (8-8)
Rampulla 9 2-3 20, Hilardes 3 3-7 9, Hempel 0 0-0 0, Ross 1 0-0 3, Domagalski 5 0-0 14, Long 4 0-0 8, Pfeffer 4 0-0 11, Delagrave 2 0-0 4, Younglove 0 0-0 0, Katterhagen 0 0-0 0, Skalecki 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 5-10 69.
Halftime—Indian Trail 39, Union Grove 26. 3-point goals—Saber 3, Stargell, Bishop, Bernero, Ross, Domagalski 4, Pfeffer 3. Total fouls—Indian Trail 9, Union Grove 15. Fouled out—Bishop. Rebounds—Indian Trail 22, Union Grove 24 (Rampulla 9).