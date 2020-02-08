Basketball for Feb. 10
Basketball for Feb. 10

(SATURDAY'S GAMES)

BUCKS 112, MAGIC 95

MILWAUKEE (112)

G.Antetokounmpo 6-17 7-8 19, Middleton 8-15 2-2 21, B.Lopez 9-13 0-2 23, Bledsoe 7-16 4-4 18, Matthews 4-10 0-0 12, Connaughton 1-2 0-0 3, Ilyasova 2-3 0-0 4, Korver 3-8 0-0 8, R.Lopez 0-3 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 42-93 13-16 112.

ORLANDO (95)

Gordon 2-12 3-4 7, Iwundu 1-6 0-0 2, Vucevic 10-20 1-2 21, Fournier 5-14 0-0 14, Fultz 6-18 0-0 15, Clark 2-3 2-2 8, Frazier Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Law 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 7-14 5-6 20, Bamba 1-4 0-0 2, Carter-Williams 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 37-98 11-14 95.

Milwaukee;30;33;21;28;—;112

Orlando;24;22;25;24;—;95

3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 15-39 (B.Lopez 5-5, Matthews 4-9, Middleton 3-8, Korver 2-7, Connaughton 1-2, DiVincenzo 0-2, Bledsoe 0-5), Orlando 10-40 (Fournier 4-9, Fultz 3-7, Clark 2-3, Ross 1-4, Iwundu 0-2, Gordon 0-6, Vucevic 0-7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 62 (G.Antetokounmpo 18), Orlando 46 (Vucevic 14). Assists—Milwaukee 26 (G.Antetokounmpo 9), Orlando 28 (Carter-Williams, Vucevic 6). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 11, Orlando 15. A—16,632 (18,846).

(SUNDAY'S GAMES)

College men

WISCONSIN 70, OHIO STATE 57

OHIO ST. (15-8)

A.Wesson 3-7 2-2 11, K.Wesson 2-11 4-4 8, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Muhammad 3-4 2-2 9, Walker 2-8 4-4 9, Washington 2-8 2-2 6, Ahrens 0-1 0-0 0, Liddell 3-6 1-2 8, Gaffney 1-1 0-0 2, Hummer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 15-16 57.

WISCONSIN (14-10)

Ford 3-8 2-2 10, Potter 3-7 2-2 9, Reuvers 3-8 3-3 9, Davison 2-7 0-0 4, Trice 3-8 0-0 8, Pritzl 7-13 0-1 19, Anderson 2-3 2-2 8, Wahl 1-3 0-0 2, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Cuevas 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbottom 0-0 0-0 0, McGrory 0-1 1-2 1, Qawi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 10-12 70.

Halftime—Wisconsin 38-20. 3-Point Goals—Ohio St. 6-19 (A.Wesson 3-4, Liddell 1-2, Muhammad 1-2, Walker 1-3, Washington 0-4, K.Wesson 0-4), Wisconsin 12-32 (Pritzl 5-6, Anderson 2-3, Ford 2-6, Trice 2-6, Potter 1-3, Reuvers 0-2, Wahl 0-2, Davison 0-4). Fouled Out—Reuvers. Rebounds—Ohio St. 30 (K.Wesson 6), Wisconsin 28 (Ford 9). Assists—Ohio St. 7 (Young 3), Wisconsin 17 (Trice 8). Total Fouls—Ohio St. 16, Wisconsin 16. A—17,287 (17,230).

MARQUETTE 76, BUTLER 57

BUTLER (18-6)

Golden 3-11 1-2 7, McDermott 0-5 2-2 2, Nze 6-9 2-2 14, Baldwin 10-16 0-0 23, Thompson 1-4 2-2 4, Tucker 3-12 0-0 7, Baddley 0-0 0-0 0, Smits 0-0 0-0 0, Battle 0-3 0-0 0, Hastings 0-0 0-0 0, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 7-8 57.

MARQUETTE (17-6)

Bailey 6-8 0-0 16, John 2-3 0-0 4, Howard 4-11 6-8 17, McEwen 5-11 2-2 16, Anim 2-12 4-8 8, Johnson 2-2 5-6 9, Elliott 0-0 2-2 2, Cain 1-4 2-2 4, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Gardiner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 21-28 76.

Halftime—Marquette 34-26. 3-Point Goals—Butler 4-20 (Baldwin 3-6, Tucker 1-6, Golden 0-1, Nze 0-1, Battle 0-3, McDermott 0-3), Marquette 11-24 (Bailey 4-5, McEwen 4-6, Howard 3-9, Cain 0-1, Anim 0-3). Rebounds—Butler 30 (Golden, Baldwin 6), Marquette 35 (Bailey 8). Assists—Butler 11 (Thompson 7), Marquette 16 (McEwen 6). Total Fouls—Butler 19, Marquette 11.

High school boys

STATE

Bayfield 78, Winter 31

Cassville 58, Juda 46

Fall Creek 87, Gresham Community 63

Marion Catholic, Ohio 62, Madison Area Home 50

Milton 73, Oregon 60

Mosinee 100, Ashland 68

Mount Horeb 70, Portage 54

New Trier, Ill. 62, Brookfield Academy 55

Regis 70, Somerset 67

The Prairie School 79, Chicago (Perspectives MSA), Ill. 55

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 74, Steinmetz, Ill. 53

Prairie 79, Chicago Perspectives MSA 55

PERSPECTIVES MSA

Lash 1 0-0 2, Graham 1 3-6 5, Scuefield 5 0-3 10, Miller 5 1-3 12, Moore 0 2-2 2, Ray. Walson 6 1-3 13, Ram. Walson 1 3-4 5, Woods 0 1-4 1, Jefferson 2 1-4 5. Totals 21 12-29 55.

PRAIRIE (12-6)

Moses 2 0-2 4, Hunter 4 9-9 19, Krekling 9 4-4 27, Mills 0 0-0 0, L. Shannon 2 0-0 5, Vanko 0 0-0 0, Larsen 0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 7 3-4 18, Williams 0 0-0 0, Ogelsby 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 16-19 79.

Halftime—Prairie 39, Perspectives MSA 27. 3-point goals—Miller, Hunter 2, Krekling 5, L. Shannon, Nesbitt. Total fouls—Perspectives MSA 18, Prairie 23. 

Indian Trail 70, Union Grove 69

INDIAN TRAIL (10-9)

Saber 11 1-2 26, Pocius 1 0-0 2, Stargell 7 5-9 20, Andrews 0 0-0 0, Bishop 2 0-0 6, Savaglio 0 0-0 0, Bernero 7 1-2 16. Totals 28 7-13 70.

HOME (8-8)

Rampulla 9 2-3 20, Hilardes 3 3-7 9, Hempel 0 0-0 0, Ross 1 0-0 3, Domagalski 5 0-0 14, Long 4 0-0 8, Pfeffer 4 0-0 11, Delagrave 2 0-0 4, Younglove 0 0-0 0, Katterhagen 0 0-0 0, Skalecki 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 5-10 69.

Halftime—Indian Trail 39, Union Grove 26. 3-point goals—Saber 3, Stargell, Bishop, Bernero, Ross, Domagalski 4, Pfeffer 3. Total fouls—Indian Trail 9, Union Grove 15. Fouled out—Bishop. Rebounds—Indian Trail 22, Union Grove 24 (Rampulla 9).

