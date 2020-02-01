Basketball for Feb. 3
Basketball for Feb. 3

BUCKS 129, SUNS 108

PHOENIX (108)

Bridges 2-9 3-4 7, Oubre Jr. 5-20 4-4 15, Ayton 10-27 0-0 20, Booker 9-15 12-13 32, Okobo 1-4 0-0 2, Owens 1-4 0-0 2, Diallo 5-9 1-2 11, Carter 6-10 0-0 15, Harper 0-1 0-0 0, Lecque 2-3 0-0 4, T.Johnson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 41-105 20-23 108.

MILWAUKEE (129)

G.Antetokounmpo 10-21 9-16 30, Middleton 9-15 4-4 25, B.Lopez 7-16 2-2 17, Bledsoe 5-8 0-1 12, Matthews 0-3 2-2 2, Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Connaughton 3-4 0-0 8, Ilyasova 3-9 0-0 8, Korver 3-5 0-0 8, R.Lopez 0-1 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 6-12 1-2 15. Totals 48-97 18-27 129.

Phoenix;26;26;28;28;—;108

Milwaukee;30;37;30;32;—;129

3-Point Goals—Phoenix 6-23 (Carter 3-5, Booker 2-5, Oubre Jr. 1-6, Bridges 0-2), Milwaukee 15-38 (Middleton 3-5, Ilyasova 2-2, Bledsoe 2-3, Connaughton 2-3, Korver 2-4, DiVincenzo 2-7, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, B.Lopez 1-6, Matthews 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 50 (Ayton 14), Milwaukee 60 (G.Antetokounmpo 19). Assists—Phoenix 20 (Booker 6), Milwaukee 30 (G.Antetokounmpo 9). Total Fouls—Phoenix 24, Milwaukee 25. A—17,754 (17,500).

RAPTORS 129, BULLS 102

CHICAGO (102)

Hutchison 5-13 6-9 17, Young 9-12 0-1 21, Kornet 3-11 1-2 8, LaVine 6-10 6-8 18, Satoransky 3-11 0-0 8, Felicio 0-0 0-0 0, Gafford 0-1 1-2 1, Arcidiacono 4-10 1-2 12, Harrison 0-2 2-2 2, Mokoka 0-2 0-0 0, Valentine 1-5 0-0 3, White 4-13 0-0 12. Totals 35-90 17-26 102.

TORONTO (129)

Anunoby 2-3 0-0 4, Siakam 6-14 5-5 17, Ibaka 7-12 1-2 16, Lowry 3-7 5-6 14, VanVleet 5-11 0-0 12, McCaw 3-5 2-2 10, Boucher 5-10 4-4 15, Brissett 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 12-15 1-2 31, Thomas 3-6 0-0 7, Watson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 47-84 19-23 129.

Chicago;29;34;22;17;—;102

Toronto;32;28;35;34;—;129

3-Point Goals—Chicago 15-48 (White 4-11, Young 3-5, Arcidiacono 3-8, Satoransky 2-6, Hutchison 1-4, Valentine 1-5, Kornet 1-7), Toronto 16-34 (Davis 6-7, Lowry 3-7, McCaw 2-3, VanVleet 2-6, Ibaka 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Boucher 1-4, Siakam 0-2). Fouled Out—Chicago 1 (Young), Toronto None. Rebounds—Chicago 41 (LaVine, Young 7), Toronto 46 (Siakam 9). Assists—Chicago 25 (LaVine 7), Toronto 28 (VanVleet 8). Total Fouls—Chicago 21, Toronto 18. A—19,800 (19,800).

High school boys

STATE

Belleville 83, Black Hawk 41

Blair-Taylor 59, Royall 34

Catholic Memorial 83, Saint Thomas More 54

Columbus 61, Platteville 39

Gresham Community 82, Tigerton 20

Hope Christian 80, Williams Bay Faith Christian 62

Kewaunee 78, Gibraltar 63

Lake City, Minn. 99, Brookfield Central 68

Lourdes Academy 81, DeForest 68

Mahtomedi, Minn. 69, Kaukauna 68

Milwaukee South 65, Big Foot 59

Prairie du Chien 53, Barneveld 38

Rochester Mayo, Minn. 93, Eau Claire North 80

Stockbridge 64, Saint Lawrence Seminary 47

Stratford 60, Spring Grove, Minn. 39

Waterloo 59, Johnson Creek 50

Racine Lutheran 84, Shoreland Lutheran 43

RACINE LUTHERAN (6-8)

Woodward 6 3-3 17, Be. Wilks 0 0-0 0, Br. Wilks 3 2-6 7, Molbeck 7 0-0 14, Jozwiak 4 0-1 8, G. Zawicki 2 0-1 4, Gall 1 0-0 3, Christensen 1 0-0 3, Hoeft 1 1-1 3, N. Zawicki 10 2-2 22, Voss 1 0-2 3. Totals 36 6-10 84.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN (4-10)

Smith 2 2-2 7, Edmundson 2 0-0 5, Freitag 5 1-1 11, Olson 1 1-2 3, Strutz 0 2-2 2, Hill 2 0-4 5, Otto 1 0-0 2, McFarland 3 2-5 8. Totals 16 8-17 43.

Halftime—Racine Lutheran 40, Shoreland Lutheran 15. 3-point goals—Woodward 2, Br. Wilks, Gall, Christensen , Voss, Smith, Edmundson, Hill. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 16, Shoreland Lutheran 14. Rebounds—Racine Lutheran 29 (Molbeck 7), Shoreland Lutheran 21 (McFarland 5).

High school girls

STATE

Blair-Taylor 47, Royall 40

Catholic Memorial 69, Saint Thomas More 56

Martin Luther 58, Racine St. Catherine's 42

New Berlin Eisenhower 44, Oak Creek 30

Northland Pines 78, Xavier 24

Pecatonica 50, Benton 40

Prairie du Chien 72, Barneveld 37

Stevens Point 77, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 65

University School of Milwaukee 51, Catholic Central 32

Watertown 43, Lake Country Lutheran 35

Watertown Luther Prep 75, Messmer 39

Martin Luther 58, St. Catherine's 42

ST. CATHERINE'S (2-13)

Abdullah 0 0-0 0, A. Nehmer 3 2-2 8, Letsch 1 2-2 4, Clark 7 0-2 16, Wentorf 4 1-2 9, Gordon 0 0-0 0, J. Nehmer 0 0-1 0, Poisl 1 0-0 2, Griffin 1 0-1 3. Totals 17 5-10 42.

MARTIN LUTHER (11-6)

Moravec 1 0-1 2, Hoppert 6 3-4 16, Burks 2 0-0 4, Brick 2 1-2 5, Solano 5 1-3 14, Hafemann 3 1-2 7, Gonzales 5 0-0 10. Totals 24 6-12 58.

Halftime—Martin Luther 34, St. Catherine's 18. 3-point goals—Clark 2, Griffin, Hoppert, Solano 3. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 15, Martin Luther 17. 

Catholic Central 51, University School 32

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (6-11)

Von Rabenau 1 2-4 5, Klein 5 0-0 10, Ramsey 1 0-0 2, Sassano 2 0-04, Phillips 3 1-4 7. Totals 14 3-8 32.

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL (9-7)

Peet 0 1-2 1, Matthews 0 0-0 0, Hartjes 3 2-3 9, Omoloja 2 0-0 4, Marolda 1 0-0 2, Omoloja 3 0-0 6, DePoy 5 4-4 14, Janssen 5 1-2 11, Blasini-Bush 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 8-13 49.

Halftime—University School 25, Catholic Central 11. 3-point goals—Von Rabenau, Hartjes. Total fouls—Catholic Central 13, University School 11. Rebounds—Catholic Central 16 (Ramsey 8), University School 9 (DePoy 9).

