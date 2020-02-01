Basketball for Feb. 3

BUCKS 129, SUNS 108
PHOENIX (108)
Bridges 2-9 3-4 7, Oubre Jr. 5-20 4-4 15, Ayton 10-27 0-0 20, Booker 9-15 12-13 32, Okobo 1-4 0-0 2, Owens 1-4 0-0 2, Diallo 5-9 1-2 11, Carter 6-10 0-0 15, Harper 0-1 0-0 0, Lecque 2-3 0-0 4, T.Johnson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 41-105 20-23 108.
MILWAUKEE (129)
G.Antetokounmpo 10-21 9-16 30, Middleton 9-15 4-4 25, B.Lopez 7-16 2-2 17, Bledsoe 5-8 0-1 12, Matthews 0-3 2-2 2, Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Connaughton 3-4 0-0 8, Ilyasova 3-9 0-0 8, Korver 3-5 0-0 8, R.Lopez 0-1 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 6-12 1-2 15. Totals 48-97 18-27 129.
Phoenix;26;26;28;28;—;108
Milwaukee;30;37;30;32;—;129
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 6-23 (Carter 3-5, Booker 2-5, Oubre Jr. 1-6, Bridges 0-2), Milwaukee 15-38 (Middleton 3-5, Ilyasova 2-2, Bledsoe 2-3, Connaughton 2-3, Korver 2-4, DiVincenzo 2-7, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, B.Lopez 1-6, Matthews 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 50 (Ayton 14), Milwaukee 60 (G.Antetokounmpo 19). Assists—Phoenix 20 (Booker 6), Milwaukee 30 (G.Antetokounmpo 9). Total Fouls—Phoenix 24, Milwaukee 25. A—17,754 (17,500).
RAPTORS 129, BULLS 102
CHICAGO (102)
Hutchison 5-13 6-9 17, Young 9-12 0-1 21, Kornet 3-11 1-2 8, LaVine 6-10 6-8 18, Satoransky 3-11 0-0 8, Felicio 0-0 0-0 0, Gafford 0-1 1-2 1, Arcidiacono 4-10 1-2 12, Harrison 0-2 2-2 2, Mokoka 0-2 0-0 0, Valentine 1-5 0-0 3, White 4-13 0-0 12. Totals 35-90 17-26 102.
TORONTO (129)
Anunoby 2-3 0-0 4, Siakam 6-14 5-5 17, Ibaka 7-12 1-2 16, Lowry 3-7 5-6 14, VanVleet 5-11 0-0 12, McCaw 3-5 2-2 10, Boucher 5-10 4-4 15, Brissett 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 12-15 1-2 31, Thomas 3-6 0-0 7, Watson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 47-84 19-23 129.
Chicago;29;34;22;17;—;102
Toronto;32;28;35;34;—;129
3-Point Goals—Chicago 15-48 (White 4-11, Young 3-5, Arcidiacono 3-8, Satoransky 2-6, Hutchison 1-4, Valentine 1-5, Kornet 1-7), Toronto 16-34 (Davis 6-7, Lowry 3-7, McCaw 2-3, VanVleet 2-6, Ibaka 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Boucher 1-4, Siakam 0-2). Fouled Out—Chicago 1 (Young), Toronto None. Rebounds—Chicago 41 (LaVine, Young 7), Toronto 46 (Siakam 9). Assists—Chicago 25 (LaVine 7), Toronto 28 (VanVleet 8). Total Fouls—Chicago 21, Toronto 18. A—19,800 (19,800).
High school boys
STATE
Belleville 83, Black Hawk 41
Blair-Taylor 59, Royall 34
Catholic Memorial 83, Saint Thomas More 54
Columbus 61, Platteville 39
Gresham Community 82, Tigerton 20
Hope Christian 80, Williams Bay Faith Christian 62
Kewaunee 78, Gibraltar 63
Lake City, Minn. 99, Brookfield Central 68
Lourdes Academy 81, DeForest 68
Mahtomedi, Minn. 69, Kaukauna 68
Milwaukee South 65, Big Foot 59
Prairie du Chien 53, Barneveld 38
Rochester Mayo, Minn. 93, Eau Claire North 80
Stockbridge 64, Saint Lawrence Seminary 47
Stratford 60, Spring Grove, Minn. 39
Waterloo 59, Johnson Creek 50
Racine Lutheran 84, Shoreland Lutheran 43
RACINE LUTHERAN (6-8)
Woodward 6 3-3 17, Be. Wilks 0 0-0 0, Br. Wilks 3 2-6 7, Molbeck 7 0-0 14, Jozwiak 4 0-1 8, G. Zawicki 2 0-1 4, Gall 1 0-0 3, Christensen 1 0-0 3, Hoeft 1 1-1 3, N. Zawicki 10 2-2 22, Voss 1 0-2 3. Totals 36 6-10 84.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (4-10)
Smith 2 2-2 7, Edmundson 2 0-0 5, Freitag 5 1-1 11, Olson 1 1-2 3, Strutz 0 2-2 2, Hill 2 0-4 5, Otto 1 0-0 2, McFarland 3 2-5 8. Totals 16 8-17 43.
Halftime—Racine Lutheran 40, Shoreland Lutheran 15. 3-point goals—Woodward 2, Br. Wilks, Gall, Christensen , Voss, Smith, Edmundson, Hill. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 16, Shoreland Lutheran 14. Rebounds—Racine Lutheran 29 (Molbeck 7), Shoreland Lutheran 21 (McFarland 5).
High school girls
STATE
Blair-Taylor 47, Royall 40
Catholic Memorial 69, Saint Thomas More 56
Martin Luther 58, Racine St. Catherine's 42
New Berlin Eisenhower 44, Oak Creek 30
Northland Pines 78, Xavier 24
Pecatonica 50, Benton 40
Prairie du Chien 72, Barneveld 37
Stevens Point 77, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 65
University School of Milwaukee 51, Catholic Central 32
Watertown 43, Lake Country Lutheran 35
Watertown Luther Prep 75, Messmer 39
Martin Luther 58, St. Catherine's 42
ST. CATHERINE'S (2-13)
Abdullah 0 0-0 0, A. Nehmer 3 2-2 8, Letsch 1 2-2 4, Clark 7 0-2 16, Wentorf 4 1-2 9, Gordon 0 0-0 0, J. Nehmer 0 0-1 0, Poisl 1 0-0 2, Griffin 1 0-1 3. Totals 17 5-10 42.
MARTIN LUTHER (11-6)
Moravec 1 0-1 2, Hoppert 6 3-4 16, Burks 2 0-0 4, Brick 2 1-2 5, Solano 5 1-3 14, Hafemann 3 1-2 7, Gonzales 5 0-0 10. Totals 24 6-12 58.
Halftime—Martin Luther 34, St. Catherine's 18. 3-point goals—Clark 2, Griffin, Hoppert, Solano 3. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 15, Martin Luther 17.
Catholic Central 51, University School 32
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (6-11)
Von Rabenau 1 2-4 5, Klein 5 0-0 10, Ramsey 1 0-0 2, Sassano 2 0-04, Phillips 3 1-4 7. Totals 14 3-8 32.
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL (9-7)
Peet 0 1-2 1, Matthews 0 0-0 0, Hartjes 3 2-3 9, Omoloja 2 0-0 4, Marolda 1 0-0 2, Omoloja 3 0-0 6, DePoy 5 4-4 14, Janssen 5 1-2 11, Blasini-Bush 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 8-13 49.
Halftime—University School 25, Catholic Central 11. 3-point goals—Von Rabenau, Hartjes. Total fouls—Catholic Central 13, University School 11. Rebounds—Catholic Central 16 (Ramsey 8), University School 9 (DePoy 9).