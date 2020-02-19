Basketball for Feb. 20

LEADERS
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Harden, HOU;51;517;532;1800;35.3
Antetokounmpo, MIL;48;529;307;1438;30.0
Young, ATL;50;459;392;1483;29.7
Lillard, POR;54;507;368;1594;29.5
Beal, WAS;46;459;305;1340;29.1
Doncic, DAL;44;418;306;1271;28.9
Westbrook, HOU;45;473;234;1223;27.2
Leonard, LAC;41;388;249;1113;27.1
Davis, LAL;46;428;320;1225;26.6
Booker, PHX;52;463;347;1374;26.4
LaVine, CHI;55;483;258;1392;25.3
James, LAL;51;488;189;1274;25.0
Ingram, NOP;47;401;249;1169;24.9
Mitchell, UTA;53;477;205;1288;24.3
Siakam, TOR;44;385;170;1033;23.5
DeRozan, SAS;52;445;298;1196;23.0
Embiid, PHI;39;290;262;893;22.9
Wiggins, GSW;45;374;164;1011;22.5
Tatum, BOS;49;392;172;1082;22.1
Walker, BOS;45;327;176;982;21.8
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Gobert, UTA;310;450;.689
Holmes, SAC;204;309;.660
Allen, BKN;229;357;.641
Capela, HOU;244;388;.629
Clarke, MEM;243;390;.623
Whiteside, POR;332;542;.613
Valanciunas, MEM;320;545;.587
Adams, OKC;213;364;.585
Simmons, PHI;359;615;.584
Adebayo, MIA;334;577;.579
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Drummond, CLE;51;238;566;804;15.8
Gobert, UTA;52;193;565;758;14.6
Whiteside, POR;51;203;515;718;14.1
Capela, HOU;39;168;369;537;13.8
Antetokounmpo, MIL;48;118;528;646;13.5
Sabonis, IND;52;158;490;648;12.5
Embiid, PHI;39;104;361;465;11.9
Vucevic, ORL;44;115;361;476;10.8
Valanciunas, MEM;51;144;394;538;10.5
Adebayo, MIA;54;140;422;562;10.4
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
James, LAL;51;551;10.8
Young, ATL;50;459;9.2
Doncic, DAL;44;381;8.7
Rubio, PHX;47;403;8.6
Simmons, PHI;53;441;8.3
Lillard, POR;54;429;7.9
Graham, CHA;54;420;7.8
Lowry, TOR;43;327;7.6
Brogdon, IND;41;301;7.3
Harden, HOU;51;374;7.3
College men
AP TOP 25 RESULTS
(TUESDAY'S GAMES)
1. Baylor (24-1) beat Oklahoma 65-54.
5. Dayton (24-2) beat VCU 66-61.
7. Maryland (22-4) beat Northwestern 76-67.
8. Florida State (22-4) beat Pittsburgh 82-67.
9. Penn State (20-6) lost to Illinois 62-56.
10. Kentucky (21-5) beat LSU 79-76.
15. Creighton (21-6) beat No. 19 Marquette 73-65.
17. West Virginia (19-7) beat Oklahoma State 65-47.
19. Marquette (17-8) lost to No. 15 Creighton 73-65.
WISCONSIN 69, PURDUE 65
PURDUE (14-13)
Boudreaux 1-5 0-0 2, Haarms 1-3 0-0 2, Eastern 6-12 2-3 14, Hunter 1-4 0-0 2, Proctor 0-4 0-0 0, Stefanovic 3-7 2-2 11, Williams 8-16 1-2 17, Thompson 3-7 0-0 9, Wheeler 2-5 3-3 8. Totals 25-63 8-10 65.
WISCONSIN (16-10)
Ford 7-11 0-0 19, Potter 0-3 0-0 0, Reuvers 3-10 5-6 12, Davison 3-7 4-4 13, Trice 3-11 0-0 8, Pritzl 2-6 8-8 13, Anderson 0-1 2-2 2, Wahl 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-50 19-20 69.
Halftime—Wisconsin 30-27. 3-Point Goals—Purdue 7-19 (Thompson 3-5, Stefanovic 3-6, Wheeler 1-4, Boudreaux 0-2, Hunter 0-2), Wisconsin 12-31 (Ford 5-8, Davison 3-5, Trice 2-7, Pritzl 1-5, Reuvers 1-5, Potter 0-1). Rebounds—Purdue 36 (Williams 12), Wisconsin 27 (Ford 7). Assists—Purdue 13 (Eastern 4), Wisconsin 13 (Trice 5). Total Fouls—Purdue 24, Wisconsin 14.
CREIGHTON 73, MARQUETTE 65
CREIGHTON (21-6)
Bishop 3-5 0-2 6, Jefferson 5-9 0-1 11, Alexander 9-21 0-0 22, Ballock 2-6 2-2 8, Zegarowski 7-11 3-4 17, Mahoney 3-8 2-2 9, K.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 7-11 73.
MARQUETTE (17-8)
Bailey 2-6 1-2 7, John 6-6 0-3 12, Howard 4-14 2-4 13, McEwen 3-11 4-4 10, Anim 8-18 0-0 18, Elliott 2-4 0-0 5, Cain 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Torrence 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 7-13 65.
Halftime—Creighton 32-22. 3-Point Goals—Creighton 8-23 (Alexander 4-11, Ballock 2-6, Jefferson 1-2, Mahoney 1-3, Zegarowski 0-1), Marquette 8-33 (Howard 3-9, Bailey 2-4, Anim 2-9, Elliott 1-3, Cain 0-1, Torrence 0-1, McEwen 0-6). Rebounds—Creighton 32 (Jefferson 8), Marquette 35 (John 10). Assists—Creighton 19 (Ballock 7), Marquette 17 (McEwen 8). Total Fouls—Creighton 14, Marquette 16.
College women
AP TOP 25 RESULT
(TUESDAY'S GAME)
2. Baylor (24-1) beat Texas Tech 77-62.
High school boys
(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)
Case 63, Bradford 59
BRADFORD (14-6)
Glass 8 0-0 21, Gordon 1 0-0 2, Sawyer 4 4-4 13, Carlino 3 0-0 8, Williams 0 0-0 0, Lee 6 2-2 15. Totals 22 6-6 59.
CASE (17-3)
Rankins-James 6 1-2 13, Farr 1 0-0 2, Schmidtmann 5 0-0 11, Thompson 9 3-3 23, Jedkins 2 1-2 5, Lacy 0 0-0 0, Brumby 1 0-0 2, Fugiasco 2 0-0 5, Gilliam 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 5-7 63.
Halftime—Case 27, Bradford 26. 3-point goals—Glass 5, Sawyer, Lee, Schmidtmann, Thompson 2, Fugiasco. Total fouls—Bradford 12, Case 10.
Eisenhower 78, Horlick 69
NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER (15-5)
Schulz 1 0-0 3, Obst 2 0-0 5, Hietpas 7 3-4 23, Crubaugh 4 0-0 11, Buechel 2 1-2 5, Ludwig 7 8-13 22, Lapp 4 1-1 9. Totals 27 13-20 78.
HORLICK (5-15)
Bush 8 1-1 17, Wade 7 0-0 16, Brown 2 0-1 4, Stacy 6 1-2 14, Jones 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 0-0 2, Pitrof 1 0-0 2, Long 5 0-0 10, Gangl 0 0-0 0, Sollman 2 0-1 4, Burnette 0 0-0 0 Houston 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 2-5 69.
Halftime—Eisenhower 42, Horlick 31. 3-point goals—Schulz, Obst, Hietpas 6, Crubaugh 3, Wade 2, Stacy. Total fouls—Eisenhower 8, Horlick 15.
Burlington 65, Union Grove 47
BURLINGTON (12-8)
Minnich 4 0-0 9, Berezowitz 6 2-2 14, Hackbarth 0 0-0 0, Dietz 2 0-0 4, Kornely 4 2-2 12, Koeppen 1 0-0 3, Runkel 5 1-2 11, Lukenbill 3 1-1 8, Kniep 2 0-0 4, Diggens 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-7 65.
UNION GROVE (9-10)
Rampulla 1 2-2 4, Hilardes 5 0-1 10, Hampel 1 0-0 2, Ross 1 0-0 2, Long 5 0-3 10, Pfeffer 2 0-0 5, Younglove 0 0-0 0, Skalecki 1 0-0 2, Johnson 5 2-2 12. Totals 21 4-8 47.
Halftime—Burlington 39, Union Grove 25. 3-point goals—Minnich, Kornely 2, Koeppen, Lukenbill, Pfeffer. Total fouls—Burlington 9, Union Grove 12. Rebounds—Burlington 32 (Kniep 12), Union Grove 22 (Delagrave 4).
Waterford 78, Badger 65
BADGER (2-17)
Giovingo 2 0-0 5, Brzinski 2 0-0 6, DeMez 10 6-9 31, Bishop 2 2-2 7, Slayten 3 0-0 7, Deering 3 0-0 9. Totals 22 8-11 65.
WATERFORD (12-8)
Riska 2 0-0 4, Glembin 10 4-5 30, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Grissmeyer 0 1-2 1, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Hancock 3 0-2 7, Karpinski 10 0-0 22, Chart 2 0-0 4, Brekke 2 0-0 6, Esch 0 0-0 0, Graham 1 2-2 4. Totals 30 7-11 78.
Halftime—Waterford 34, Badger 27. 3-point goals—Giovingo, Brzinski 2, DeMez 5, Bishop, Slaytne, Deering 3, Glembin 6, Hancock, Karpinski 2, Brekke 2. Total fouls—Badger 16, Waterford 13. Technical foul—Grissmeyer.
Prairie 72, Lutheran 67
LUTHERAN (8-11)
Woodward 6 0-1 16, Be. Wilks 0 0-0 0, Br. Wilks 8 0-0 20, Molbeck 3 0-0 6, Jozwiak 1 0-0 2, G. Zawicki 3 0-0 6, N. Zawicki 8 1-2 17, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 1-3 67.
PRAIRIE (13-7)
Hunter 2 4-6 9, Krekling 4 0-0 10, Mills 1 0-0 2, L. Shannon 0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 10 3-3 25, Williams 2 0-0 5, Fallico 3 0-0 9, Oglesby 5 0-0 12. Totals 27 7-9 72.
Halftime—Prairie 38, Lutheran 34. 3-point goals—Woodward 4, Br. Wilks 4, Hunter, Krekling 2, Nesbitt 2, Williams, Fallico 3, Oglesby 2. Total fouls—Lutheran 10, Prairie 7. Rebounds—Lutheran 17 (Molbeck 7), Prairie 24 (Nesbitt 8).
Catholic Central 68, St. Joseph 61
ST. JOSEPH (7-13)
Schulte 4 1-1 10, Neave 1 0-0 3, Lecce 4 0-0 10, Feudner 1 2-3 4, Tolefree 3 0-1 6, Alia 7 14-17 28. Totals 20 17-22 61.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (12-8)
Henderson 1 0-0 2, Doerflinger 1 2-2 5, McCourt 3 2-4 11, Ch. Miles 4 2-3 11, Pum 3 6-8 13, Wright 5 11-13 22, Robson 1 2-2 4. Totals 18 25-32 68.
Halftime—St. Joseph 33, Catholic Central 30. 3-point goals—Schulte, Neave, Lecce 2, Doerflinger, McCourt 3, Ch. Miles, Pum, Wright. Total fouls—St. Joseph 24, Catholic Central 15. Fouled out—Doerflinger. Rebounds—St. Joseph 31 (Tolefree 13), Catholic Central 29 (Doerflinger 10).
St. Catherine's 92, Thomas More 29
THOMAS MORE (2-18)
N. Reindl 2 0-0 6, Sliga 2 0-0 6, Clarey 1 0-0 2, B. Johnson 1 1-1 3, D. Reindl 2 0-0 5, Felsk 1 0-0 2, Zwicky 2 0-0 4, J. Johnson 0 1-2 1, Schwenke 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 2-3 29.
ST. CATHERINE'S (20-0)
Sabala 3 0-0 7, Chernouski 0 0-0 0, Lambert 2 3-3 8, McGee 4 0-0 10, Barker 5 3-3 17, T. Hunter 5 11-12 22, Naidl 2 0-0 5, C. Hunter 5 0-0 12, Pitts 0 0-0 0, Thomas 1 0-1 2, Tyler 3 3-4 9. Totals 30 20-23 92.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 53, Thomas More 20. 3-point goals—N. Reindl 2, Sliga 2, D. Reindl, Sabala, Lambert, McGee 2, Barker 4, T. Hunter, Naidl, C. Hunter 2. Total fouls—Thomas More 17, St. Catherine's 10. Fouled out—Schwenke. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 39 (T. Hunter 9).
High school girls
(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)
Elkhorn 50, Burlington 35
ELKHORN (14-7)
Hunter 4 0-0 10, Remington 4 8-10 18, Harlan 0 4-6 4, Grochowski 0 0-2 0, M. Ivey 7 0-0 14, Koss 1 1-2 4. Totals 16 13-20 50.
BURLINGTON (2-19)
Krause 0 0-0 0, Reesman 0 0-0 0, Preusker 1 1-2 3, Anderson 7 2-4 16, Harris 0 0-0 0, Clapp 3 0-0 8, Walby 2 1-1 7, Pirocanac 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-7 35.
Halftime—Elkhorn 18, Burlington 8. 3-point goals—Hunter 2, Remington 2, Koss, Clapp 2, Walby 2. Total fouls—Elkhorn 12, Burlington 15.
Waterford 66, Wilmot 58
WATERFORD (13-8)
Barwick 2 0-0 6, Ketterhagen 0 0-0 0, Schmidt 2 1-1 7, Rohner 8 6-6 24, Loppnow 6 6-10 19, Kuepper 0 0-0 0, Benavides 1 2-2 4, Acker 0 0-0 0, Stiewe 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 15-19 66.
WILMOT (10-11)
Hickey 3 1-2 10, Johnson 2 1-2 6, Parisi 3 2-4 8, Leber 5 5-6 15, Ketterhagen 6 1-5 14, Edmonds 1 0-2 3, Pittman 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 10-21 58.
Halftime—Waterford 34, Wilmot 32. 3-point goals—Barwick 2, Schmidt 2, Rohner 2, Loppnow, Hickey 3, Johnson, Ketterhagen, Edmonds. Total fouls—Waterford 18, Wilmot 13. Rebounds—Waterford 40 (Stiewe 10), Wilmot 29.
Racine Lutheran 79, Prairie 27
LUTHERAN (21-0)
Lichter 1 0-0 3, S. Strande 2 0-2 4, Seitz 5 0-0 11, E. Jaramillo 2 0-0 5, B. Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, Mohar 0 0-0 0, Bell 4 0-0 8, Peterson 2 0-0 4, C. Strande 12 2-2 27, Guziewicz 2 0-0 4, Gardner 5 2-2 13. Totals 35 4-4 79.
PRAIRIE (2-19)
McPhee 1 0-0 2, Wienke 0 0-0 0, A. Palmen 4 0-0 8, S. Babu 2 0-0 4, Kutsch 0 0-0 0, Decker 2 0-0 6, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Perry 0 0-0 0, R. Babu 0 0-0 0, J. Palmen 0 0-0 0, Lawler 3 0-0 7. Totals 12 0-0 27.
Halftime—Lutheran 49, Prairie 13. 3-point goals—Lichter, Seitz, E. Jaramillo, C. Strande, Gardner, Decker 2, Lawler. Total fouls—Lutheran 5, Prairie 5. Rebounds—Lutheran 24 (C. Strande, Gardner 5), Prairie 21 (A. Palmen 6).
Kenosha St. Joseph 61, Catholic Central 35
ST. JOSEPH (13-8)
Hill 4 0-0 8, Ryan 0 1-2 1, Trachte 5 0-0 12, Jenkins 4 4-4 12, Matrise 5 1-1 14, Ortega 1 0-0 2, Alia 1 0-0 2, Russert 1 0-0 2, Blanc-Washington 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 6-7 55.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (6-16)
Von Rabenau 2 0-1 5, Klein 3 2-2 8, Ramsey 2 1-2 5, Sassano 1 0-0 2, Wright 0 0-0 0, Phillips 2 3-4 7, Hood-Miles 0 0-0 0, Loos 4 0-1 8. Totals 14 6-10 35.
Halftime—St. Joseph 36, Catholic Central 14. 3-point goals—Trachte 2, Matrise 3, Von Rabenau. Total fouls—St. Joseph 13, Catholic Central 10.
Thomas More 68, St. Catherine's 56
THOMAS MORE (10-11)
Braeger 0 0-0 0, Gordon 11 8-9 34, Isabell 1 1-4 3, Clarey 11 0-0 22, Kallay 0 1-2 1, Landsee 4 0-5 8. Totals 27 10-20 68.
ST. CATHERINE'S (6-15)
A. Nehmer 0 0-0 0, Blunt 2 2-2 6, Griffin 4 0-1 10, Letsch 3 2-2 8, Clark 5 2-4 13, Wentorf 7 3-3 17, Poisl 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 9-12 56.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 32, Thomas More 30. 3-point goals—Gordon 4, Griffin 2, Clark. Total fouls—Thomas More 14, St. Catherine's 15. Fouled out—Clarey.