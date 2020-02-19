Basketball for Feb. 20
Basketball for Feb. 20

LEADERS

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Harden, HOU;51;517;532;1800;35.3

Antetokounmpo, MIL;48;529;307;1438;30.0

Young, ATL;50;459;392;1483;29.7

Lillard, POR;54;507;368;1594;29.5

Beal, WAS;46;459;305;1340;29.1

Doncic, DAL;44;418;306;1271;28.9

Westbrook, HOU;45;473;234;1223;27.2

Leonard, LAC;41;388;249;1113;27.1

Davis, LAL;46;428;320;1225;26.6

Booker, PHX;52;463;347;1374;26.4

LaVine, CHI;55;483;258;1392;25.3

James, LAL;51;488;189;1274;25.0

Ingram, NOP;47;401;249;1169;24.9

Mitchell, UTA;53;477;205;1288;24.3

Siakam, TOR;44;385;170;1033;23.5

DeRozan, SAS;52;445;298;1196;23.0

Embiid, PHI;39;290;262;893;22.9

Wiggins, GSW;45;374;164;1011;22.5

Tatum, BOS;49;392;172;1082;22.1

Walker, BOS;45;327;176;982;21.8

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Gobert, UTA;310;450;.689

Holmes, SAC;204;309;.660

Allen, BKN;229;357;.641

Capela, HOU;244;388;.629

Clarke, MEM;243;390;.623

Whiteside, POR;332;542;.613

Valanciunas, MEM;320;545;.587

Adams, OKC;213;364;.585

Simmons, PHI;359;615;.584

Adebayo, MIA;334;577;.579

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Drummond, CLE;51;238;566;804;15.8

Gobert, UTA;52;193;565;758;14.6

Whiteside, POR;51;203;515;718;14.1

Capela, HOU;39;168;369;537;13.8

Antetokounmpo, MIL;48;118;528;646;13.5

Sabonis, IND;52;158;490;648;12.5

Embiid, PHI;39;104;361;465;11.9

Vucevic, ORL;44;115;361;476;10.8

Valanciunas, MEM;51;144;394;538;10.5

Adebayo, MIA;54;140;422;562;10.4

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

James, LAL;51;551;10.8

Young, ATL;50;459;9.2

Doncic, DAL;44;381;8.7

Rubio, PHX;47;403;8.6

Simmons, PHI;53;441;8.3

Lillard, POR;54;429;7.9

Graham, CHA;54;420;7.8

Lowry, TOR;43;327;7.6

Brogdon, IND;41;301;7.3

Harden, HOU;51;374;7.3

College men

AP TOP 25 RESULTS

(TUESDAY'S GAMES)

1. Baylor (24-1) beat Oklahoma 65-54.  

5. Dayton (24-2) beat VCU 66-61.  

7. Maryland (22-4) beat Northwestern 76-67.  

8. Florida State (22-4) beat Pittsburgh 82-67.  

9. Penn State (20-6) lost to Illinois 62-56.  

10. Kentucky (21-5) beat LSU 79-76.  

15. Creighton (21-6) beat No. 19 Marquette 73-65.  

17. West Virginia (19-7) beat Oklahoma State 65-47.  

19. Marquette (17-8) lost to No. 15 Creighton 73-65. 

WISCONSIN 69, PURDUE 65

PURDUE (14-13)

Boudreaux 1-5 0-0 2, Haarms 1-3 0-0 2, Eastern 6-12 2-3 14, Hunter 1-4 0-0 2, Proctor 0-4 0-0 0, Stefanovic 3-7 2-2 11, Williams 8-16 1-2 17, Thompson 3-7 0-0 9, Wheeler 2-5 3-3 8. Totals 25-63 8-10 65.

WISCONSIN (16-10)

Ford 7-11 0-0 19, Potter 0-3 0-0 0, Reuvers 3-10 5-6 12, Davison 3-7 4-4 13, Trice 3-11 0-0 8, Pritzl 2-6 8-8 13, Anderson 0-1 2-2 2, Wahl 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-50 19-20 69.

Halftime—Wisconsin 30-27. 3-Point Goals—Purdue 7-19 (Thompson 3-5, Stefanovic 3-6, Wheeler 1-4, Boudreaux 0-2, Hunter 0-2), Wisconsin 12-31 (Ford 5-8, Davison 3-5, Trice 2-7, Pritzl 1-5, Reuvers 1-5, Potter 0-1). Rebounds—Purdue 36 (Williams 12), Wisconsin 27 (Ford 7). Assists—Purdue 13 (Eastern 4), Wisconsin 13 (Trice 5). Total Fouls—Purdue 24, Wisconsin 14.

CREIGHTON 73, MARQUETTE 65

CREIGHTON (21-6)

Bishop 3-5 0-2 6, Jefferson 5-9 0-1 11, Alexander 9-21 0-0 22, Ballock 2-6 2-2 8, Zegarowski 7-11 3-4 17, Mahoney 3-8 2-2 9, K.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 7-11 73.

MARQUETTE (17-8)

Bailey 2-6 1-2 7, John 6-6 0-3 12, Howard 4-14 2-4 13, McEwen 3-11 4-4 10, Anim 8-18 0-0 18, Elliott 2-4 0-0 5, Cain 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Torrence 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 7-13 65.

Halftime—Creighton 32-22. 3-Point Goals—Creighton 8-23 (Alexander 4-11, Ballock 2-6, Jefferson 1-2, Mahoney 1-3, Zegarowski 0-1), Marquette 8-33 (Howard 3-9, Bailey 2-4, Anim 2-9, Elliott 1-3, Cain 0-1, Torrence 0-1, McEwen 0-6). Rebounds—Creighton 32 (Jefferson 8), Marquette 35 (John 10). Assists—Creighton 19 (Ballock 7), Marquette 17 (McEwen 8). Total Fouls—Creighton 14, Marquette 16.

College women

AP TOP 25 RESULT

(TUESDAY'S GAME)

2. Baylor (24-1) beat Texas Tech 77-62.  

High school boys

(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)

Case 63, Bradford 59

BRADFORD (14-6)

Glass 8 0-0 21, Gordon 1 0-0 2, Sawyer 4 4-4 13, Carlino 3 0-0 8, Williams 0 0-0 0, Lee 6 2-2 15. Totals 22 6-6 59.

CASE (17-3)

Rankins-James 6 1-2 13, Farr 1 0-0 2, Schmidtmann 5 0-0 11, Thompson 9 3-3 23, Jedkins 2 1-2 5, Lacy 0 0-0 0, Brumby 1 0-0 2, Fugiasco 2 0-0 5, Gilliam 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 5-7 63.

Halftime—Case 27, Bradford 26. 3-point goals—Glass 5, Sawyer, Lee, Schmidtmann, Thompson 2, Fugiasco. Total fouls—Bradford 12, Case 10.

Eisenhower 78, Horlick 69

NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER (15-5)

Schulz 1 0-0 3, Obst 2 0-0 5, Hietpas 7 3-4 23, Crubaugh 4 0-0 11, Buechel 2 1-2 5, Ludwig 7 8-13 22, Lapp 4 1-1 9. Totals 27 13-20 78.

HORLICK (5-15)

Bush 8 1-1 17, Wade 7 0-0 16, Brown 2 0-1 4, Stacy 6 1-2 14, Jones 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 0-0 2, Pitrof 1 0-0 2, Long 5 0-0 10, Gangl 0 0-0 0, Sollman 2 0-1 4, Burnette 0 0-0 0 Houston 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 2-5 69.

Halftime—Eisenhower 42, Horlick 31. 3-point goals—Schulz, Obst, Hietpas 6, Crubaugh 3, Wade 2, Stacy. Total fouls—Eisenhower 8, Horlick 15.

Burlington 65, Union Grove 47

BURLINGTON (12-8)

Minnich 4 0-0 9, Berezowitz 6 2-2 14, Hackbarth 0 0-0 0, Dietz 2 0-0 4, Kornely 4 2-2 12, Koeppen 1 0-0 3, Runkel 5 1-2 11, Lukenbill 3 1-1 8, Kniep 2 0-0 4, Diggens 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-7 65.

UNION GROVE (9-10)

Rampulla 1 2-2 4, Hilardes 5 0-1 10, Hampel 1 0-0 2, Ross 1 0-0 2, Long 5 0-3 10, Pfeffer 2 0-0 5, Younglove 0 0-0 0, Skalecki 1 0-0 2, Johnson 5 2-2 12. Totals 21 4-8 47.

Halftime—Burlington 39, Union Grove 25. 3-point goals—Minnich, Kornely 2, Koeppen, Lukenbill, Pfeffer. Total fouls—Burlington 9, Union Grove 12. Rebounds—Burlington 32 (Kniep 12), Union Grove 22 (Delagrave 4).

Waterford 78, Badger 65

BADGER (2-17)

Giovingo 2 0-0 5, Brzinski 2 0-0 6, DeMez 10 6-9 31, Bishop 2 2-2 7, Slayten 3 0-0 7, Deering 3 0-0 9. Totals 22 8-11 65.

WATERFORD (12-8)

Riska 2 0-0 4, Glembin 10 4-5 30, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Grissmeyer 0 1-2 1, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Hancock 3 0-2 7, Karpinski 10 0-0 22, Chart 2 0-0 4, Brekke 2 0-0 6, Esch 0 0-0 0, Graham 1 2-2 4. Totals 30 7-11 78.

Halftime—Waterford 34, Badger 27. 3-point goals—Giovingo, Brzinski 2, DeMez 5, Bishop, Slaytne, Deering 3, Glembin 6, Hancock, Karpinski 2, Brekke 2. Total fouls—Badger 16, Waterford 13. Technical foul—Grissmeyer.

Prairie 72, Lutheran 67

LUTHERAN (8-11)

Woodward 6 0-1 16, Be. Wilks 0 0-0 0, Br. Wilks 8 0-0 20, Molbeck 3 0-0 6, Jozwiak 1 0-0 2, G. Zawicki 3 0-0 6, N. Zawicki 8 1-2 17, Voss 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 1-3 67.

PRAIRIE (13-7)

Hunter 2 4-6 9, Krekling 4 0-0 10, Mills 1 0-0 2, L. Shannon 0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 10 3-3 25, Williams 2 0-0 5, Fallico 3 0-0 9, Oglesby 5 0-0 12. Totals 27 7-9 72.

Halftime—Prairie 38, Lutheran 34. 3-point goals—Woodward 4, Br. Wilks 4, Hunter, Krekling 2, Nesbitt 2, Williams, Fallico 3, Oglesby 2. Total fouls—Lutheran 10, Prairie 7. Rebounds—Lutheran 17 (Molbeck 7), Prairie 24 (Nesbitt 8).

Catholic Central 68, St. Joseph 61

ST. JOSEPH (7-13)

Schulte 4 1-1 10, Neave 1 0-0 3, Lecce 4 0-0 10, Feudner 1 2-3 4, Tolefree 3 0-1 6, Alia 7 14-17 28. Totals 20 17-22 61.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (12-8)

Henderson 1 0-0 2, Doerflinger 1 2-2 5, McCourt 3 2-4 11, Ch. Miles 4 2-3 11, Pum 3 6-8 13, Wright 5 11-13 22, Robson 1 2-2 4. Totals 18 25-32 68.

Halftime—St. Joseph 33, Catholic Central 30. 3-point goals—Schulte, Neave, Lecce 2, Doerflinger, McCourt 3, Ch. Miles, Pum, Wright. Total fouls—St. Joseph 24, Catholic Central 15. Fouled out—Doerflinger. Rebounds—St. Joseph 31 (Tolefree 13), Catholic Central 29 (Doerflinger 10).

St. Catherine's 92, Thomas More 29

THOMAS MORE (2-18)

N. Reindl 2 0-0 6, Sliga 2 0-0 6, Clarey 1 0-0 2, B. Johnson 1 1-1 3, D. Reindl 2 0-0 5, Felsk 1 0-0 2, Zwicky 2 0-0 4, J. Johnson 0 1-2 1, Schwenke 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 2-3 29.

ST. CATHERINE'S (20-0)

Sabala 3 0-0 7, Chernouski 0 0-0 0, Lambert 2 3-3 8, McGee 4 0-0 10, Barker 5 3-3 17, T. Hunter 5 11-12 22, Naidl 2 0-0 5, C. Hunter 5 0-0 12, Pitts 0 0-0 0, Thomas 1 0-1 2, Tyler 3 3-4 9. Totals 30 20-23 92.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 53, Thomas More 20. 3-point goals—N. Reindl 2, Sliga 2, D. Reindl, Sabala, Lambert, McGee 2, Barker 4, T. Hunter, Naidl, C. Hunter 2. Total fouls—Thomas More 17, St. Catherine's 10. Fouled out—Schwenke. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 39 (T. Hunter 9).

High school girls

(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)

Elkhorn 50, Burlington 35

ELKHORN (14-7)

Hunter 4 0-0 10, Remington 4 8-10 18, Harlan 0 4-6 4, Grochowski 0 0-2 0, M. Ivey 7 0-0 14, Koss 1 1-2 4. Totals 16 13-20 50.

BURLINGTON (2-19)

Krause 0 0-0 0, Reesman 0 0-0 0, Preusker 1 1-2 3, Anderson 7 2-4 16, Harris 0 0-0 0, Clapp 3 0-0 8, Walby 2 1-1 7, Pirocanac 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-7 35.

Halftime—Elkhorn 18, Burlington 8. 3-point goals—Hunter 2, Remington 2, Koss, Clapp 2, Walby 2. Total fouls—Elkhorn 12, Burlington 15. 

Waterford 66, Wilmot 58

WATERFORD (13-8)

Barwick 2 0-0 6, Ketterhagen 0 0-0 0, Schmidt 2 1-1 7, Rohner 8 6-6 24, Loppnow 6 6-10 19, Kuepper 0 0-0 0, Benavides 1 2-2 4, Acker 0 0-0 0, Stiewe 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 15-19 66.

WILMOT (10-11)

Hickey 3 1-2 10, Johnson 2 1-2 6, Parisi 3 2-4 8, Leber 5 5-6 15, Ketterhagen 6 1-5 14, Edmonds 1 0-2 3, Pittman 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 10-21 58.

Halftime—Waterford 34, Wilmot 32. 3-point goals—Barwick 2, Schmidt 2, Rohner 2, Loppnow, Hickey 3, Johnson, Ketterhagen, Edmonds. Total fouls—Waterford 18, Wilmot 13. Rebounds—Waterford 40 (Stiewe 10), Wilmot 29.

Racine Lutheran 79, Prairie 27

LUTHERAN (21-0)

Lichter 1 0-0 3, S. Strande 2 0-2 4, Seitz 5 0-0 11, E. Jaramillo 2 0-0 5, B. Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, Mohar 0 0-0 0, Bell 4 0-0 8, Peterson 2 0-0 4, C. Strande 12 2-2 27, Guziewicz 2 0-0 4, Gardner 5 2-2 13. Totals 35 4-4 79.

PRAIRIE (2-19)

McPhee 1 0-0 2, Wienke 0 0-0 0, A. Palmen 4 0-0 8, S. Babu 2 0-0 4, Kutsch 0 0-0 0, Decker 2 0-0 6, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Perry 0 0-0 0, R. Babu 0 0-0 0, J. Palmen 0 0-0 0, Lawler 3 0-0 7. Totals 12 0-0 27.

Halftime—Lutheran 49, Prairie 13. 3-point goals—Lichter, Seitz, E. Jaramillo, C. Strande, Gardner, Decker 2, Lawler. Total fouls—Lutheran 5, Prairie 5. Rebounds—Lutheran 24 (C. Strande, Gardner 5), Prairie 21 (A. Palmen 6).

Kenosha St. Joseph 61, Catholic Central 35

ST. JOSEPH (13-8)

Hill 4 0-0 8, Ryan 0 1-2 1, Trachte 5 0-0 12, Jenkins 4 4-4 12, Matrise 5 1-1 14, Ortega 1 0-0 2, Alia 1 0-0 2, Russert 1 0-0 2, Blanc-Washington 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 6-7 55.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (6-16)

Von Rabenau 2 0-1 5, Klein 3 2-2 8, Ramsey 2 1-2 5, Sassano 1 0-0 2, Wright 0 0-0 0, Phillips 2 3-4 7, Hood-Miles 0 0-0 0, Loos 4 0-1 8. Totals 14 6-10 35.

Halftime—St. Joseph 36, Catholic Central 14. 3-point goals—Trachte 2, Matrise 3, Von Rabenau. Total fouls—St. Joseph 13, Catholic Central 10.

Thomas More 68, St. Catherine's 56

THOMAS MORE (10-11)

Braeger 0 0-0 0, Gordon 11 8-9 34, Isabell 1 1-4 3, Clarey 11 0-0 22, Kallay 0 1-2 1, Landsee 4 0-5 8. Totals 27 10-20 68.

ST. CATHERINE'S (6-15)

A. Nehmer 0 0-0 0, Blunt 2 2-2 6, Griffin 4 0-1 10, Letsch 3 2-2 8, Clark 5 2-4 13, Wentorf 7 3-3 17, Poisl 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 9-12 56.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 32, Thomas More 30. 3-point goals—Gordon 4, Griffin 2, Clark. Total fouls—Thomas More 14, St. Catherine's 15. Fouled out—Clarey.

