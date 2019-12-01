Basketball for Dec. 2

BUCKS 137, HORNETS 96
CHARLOTTE (96)
Bridges 5-16 4-4 15, Washington 3-12 0-0 7, Biyombo 0-3 0-0 0, Rozier 7-17 0-0 19, Graham 10-18 0-0 24, Williams 2-6 0-0 6, Zeller 4-8 2-2 11, Hernangomez 2-3 1-2 5, Batum 1-5 0-0 2, Bacon 1-6 0-0 2, Monk 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 37-101 7-8 96.
MILWAUKEE (137)
Matthews 5-9 1-1 14, G.Antetokounmpo 11-19 3-7 26, R.Lopez 5-9 0-0 13, Bledsoe 1-2 0-0 2, DiVincenzo 4-6 0-0 10, Middleton 7-14 1-1 15, Bender 5-7 0-0 12, Ilyasova 3-3 3-4 11, Wilson 4-9 0-0 11, Mason 1-4 1-2 4, Hill 4-5 0-0 10, Korver 1-5 0-0 3, Connaughton 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 54-96 9-15 137.<
Charlotte;25;24;26;21;—;96
Milwaukee;32;34;35;36;—;137
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 15-45 (Rozier 5-8, Graham 4-9, Williams 2-5, Zeller 1-2, Bridges 1-4, Washington 1-5, Monk 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Batum 0-3, Bacon 0-3), Milwaukee 20-44 (R.Lopez 3-5, Matthews 3-6, Wilson 3-8, Ilyasova 2-2, Hill 2-3, DiVincenzo 2-3, Bender 2-4, Mason 1-2, Korver 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, Connaughton 0-1, Middleton 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 53 (Hernangomez 9), Milwaukee 53 (Connaughton 10). Assists—Charlotte 21 (Graham 5), Milwaukee 41 (Bledsoe 10). Total Fouls—Charlotte 18, Milwaukee 13. A—17,550 (17,500).
LEADERS
Through Nov. 30
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Harden, HOU;19;204;237;739;38.9
Antetokounmpo, MIL;20;230;130;618;30.9
Doncic, DAL;18;177;145;554;30.8
Young, ATL;19;176;123;540;28.4
Beal, WAS;17;170;92;481;28.3
Lillard, POR;18;153;127;492;27.3
Towns, MIN;16;142;73;420;26.2
Davis, LAL;18;162;124;469;26.1
Ingram, NOR;15;140;72;388;25.9
James, LAL;19;187;74;488;25.7
Mitchell, UTA;19;175;86;481;25.3
Wiggins, MIN;15;145;54;379;25.3
Siakam, TOR;18;169;71;452;25.1
Booker, PHX;18;158;86;441;24.5
Embiid, PHL;16;118;110;365;22.8
LaVine, CHI;20;156;72;443;22.2
Bogdanovic, UTA;18;137;65;398;22.1
Westbrook, HOU;17;138;78;375;22.1
McCollum, POR;20;176;37;440;22.0
Walker, BOS;17;119;77;373;21.9
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Allen, BRO;89;132;.674
Holmes, SAC;85;131;.649
Gobert, UTA;83;129;.643
Clarke, MEM;92;143;.643
Capela, HOU;100;157;.637
Wagner, WAS;79;130;.608
Harrell, LAC;155;263;.589
Adebayo, MIA;90;153;.588
Whiteside, POR;102;175;.583
Carter, CHI;99;174;.569
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Drummond, DET;19;87;238;325;17.1
Capela, HOU;15;56;164;220;14.7
Gobert, UTA;17;55;182;237;13.9
Antetokounmpo, MIL;20;54;213;267;13.4
Sabonis, IND;17;63;158;221;13.0
Towns, MIN;16;41;160;201;12.6
Whiteside, POR;17;62;149;211;12.4
Embiid, PHL;16;43;154;197;12.3
Vucevic, ORL;14;41;121;162;11.6
Love, CLE;16;16;162;178;11.1
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
James, LAL;19;209;11.0
Doncic, DAL;18;173;9.6
Simmons, PHL;18;151;8.4
Young, ATL;19;159;8.4
Brogdon, IND;16;127;7.9
Rubio, PHX;13;102;7.8
Harden, HOU;19;149;7.8
Teague, MIN;14;106;7.6
Graham, CHA;21;156;7.4
Lillard, POR;18;131;7.3