Basketball for Dec. 2

BUCKS 137, HORNETS 96

CHARLOTTE (96)

Bridges 5-16 4-4 15, Washington 3-12 0-0 7, Biyombo 0-3 0-0 0, Rozier 7-17 0-0 19, Graham 10-18 0-0 24, Williams 2-6 0-0 6, Zeller 4-8 2-2 11, Hernangomez 2-3 1-2 5, Batum 1-5 0-0 2, Bacon 1-6 0-0 2, Monk 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 37-101 7-8 96.

MILWAUKEE (137)

Matthews 5-9 1-1 14, G.Antetokounmpo 11-19 3-7 26, R.Lopez 5-9 0-0 13, Bledsoe 1-2 0-0 2, DiVincenzo 4-6 0-0 10, Middleton 7-14 1-1 15, Bender 5-7 0-0 12, Ilyasova 3-3 3-4 11, Wilson 4-9 0-0 11, Mason 1-4 1-2 4, Hill 4-5 0-0 10, Korver 1-5 0-0 3, Connaughton 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 54-96 9-15 137.<

Charlotte;25;24;26;21;—;96

Milwaukee;32;34;35;36;—;137

3-Point Goals—Charlotte 15-45 (Rozier 5-8, Graham 4-9, Williams 2-5, Zeller 1-2, Bridges 1-4, Washington 1-5, Monk 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Batum 0-3, Bacon 0-3), Milwaukee 20-44 (R.Lopez 3-5, Matthews 3-6, Wilson 3-8, Ilyasova 2-2, Hill 2-3, DiVincenzo 2-3, Bender 2-4, Mason 1-2, Korver 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, Connaughton 0-1, Middleton 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 53 (Hernangomez 9), Milwaukee 53 (Connaughton 10). Assists—Charlotte 21 (Graham 5), Milwaukee 41 (Bledsoe 10). Total Fouls—Charlotte 18, Milwaukee 13. A—17,550 (17,500).

LEADERS

Through Nov. 30

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Harden, HOU;19;204;237;739;38.9

Antetokounmpo, MIL;20;230;130;618;30.9

Doncic, DAL;18;177;145;554;30.8

Young, ATL;19;176;123;540;28.4

Beal, WAS;17;170;92;481;28.3

Lillard, POR;18;153;127;492;27.3

Towns, MIN;16;142;73;420;26.2

Davis, LAL;18;162;124;469;26.1

Ingram, NOR;15;140;72;388;25.9

James, LAL;19;187;74;488;25.7

Mitchell, UTA;19;175;86;481;25.3

Wiggins, MIN;15;145;54;379;25.3

Siakam, TOR;18;169;71;452;25.1

Booker, PHX;18;158;86;441;24.5

Embiid, PHL;16;118;110;365;22.8

LaVine, CHI;20;156;72;443;22.2

Bogdanovic, UTA;18;137;65;398;22.1

Westbrook, HOU;17;138;78;375;22.1

McCollum, POR;20;176;37;440;22.0

Walker, BOS;17;119;77;373;21.9

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Allen, BRO;89;132;.674

Holmes, SAC;85;131;.649

Gobert, UTA;83;129;.643

Clarke, MEM;92;143;.643

Capela, HOU;100;157;.637

Wagner, WAS;79;130;.608

Harrell, LAC;155;263;.589

Adebayo, MIA;90;153;.588

Whiteside, POR;102;175;.583

Carter, CHI;99;174;.569

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Drummond, DET;19;87;238;325;17.1

Capela, HOU;15;56;164;220;14.7

Gobert, UTA;17;55;182;237;13.9

Antetokounmpo, MIL;20;54;213;267;13.4

Sabonis, IND;17;63;158;221;13.0

Towns, MIN;16;41;160;201;12.6

Whiteside, POR;17;62;149;211;12.4

Embiid, PHL;16;43;154;197;12.3

Vucevic, ORL;14;41;121;162;11.6

Love, CLE;16;16;162;178;11.1

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

James, LAL;19;209;11.0

Doncic, DAL;18;173;9.6

Simmons, PHL;18;151;8.4

Young, ATL;19;159;8.4

Brogdon, IND;16;127;7.9

Rubio, PHX;13;102;7.8

Harden, HOU;19;149;7.8

Teague, MIN;14;106;7.6

Graham, CHA;21;156;7.4

Lillard, POR;18;131;7.3

