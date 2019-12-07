Basketball for Dec. 9

College men
AP TOP 25 FARED
(SATURDAY'S GAMES)
1. Louisville (9-0) did not play. beat No. 4 Michigan 58-43; beat Pittsburgh 64-46. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Tuesday.
2. Kansas (7-1) beat No. 20 Colorado 72-58. Next: vs. Milwaukee, Tuesday.
3. Maryland (10-0) did not play. beat Notre Dame 72-51; beat Illinois 59-58. Next: at Penn State, Tuesday.
4. Michigan (8-1) did not play. lost to No. 1 Louisville 58-43; beat Iowa 103-91. Next: at Illinois, Wednesday.
5. Virginia (7-1) did not play. lost to Purdue 69-40; Next: vs. No. 7 North Carolina, Sunday. Next: vs. Stony Brook, Wednesday, Dec. 18.
6. Ohio State (9-0) did not play. beat No. 7 North Carolina 74-49; beat Penn State 106-74. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday, Dec. 15.
7. North Carolina (6-2) did not play. lost to No. 6 Ohio State 74-49; Next: at No. 5 Virginia, Sunday. Next: vs. Wofford, Sunday.
8. Kentucky (7-1) did not play. beat Fairleigh Dickinson 83-52. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday.
9. Gonzaga (9-1) did not play. beat Texas Southern 101-62; Next: at No. 22 Washington, Sunday. Next: at No. 12 Arizona, Saturday.
10. Duke (9-1) did not play. beat No. 11 Michigan State 87-75; beat Virginia Tech 77-63. Next: vs. Wofford, Thursday, Dec. 19.
11. Michigan State (5-3) did not play. lost to No. 10 Duke 87-75; Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday. Next: vs. Oakland, Saturday.
12. Arizona (9-1) did not play. lost to No. 18 Baylor 63-58. Next: vs. Omaha, Wednesday.
13. Oregon (6-2) beat Hawaii 89-64. Next: at No. 4 Michigan, Saturday.
14. Auburn (8-0) did not play. beat Furman 81-78, OT. Next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday.
15. Memphis (8-1) did not play. beat Bradley 71-56; beat UAB 65-57. Next: at No. 21 Tennessee, Saturday.
16. Seton Hall (6-2) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.
17. Florida State (7-2) did not play. lost to Indiana 80-64; Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday. Next: vs. North Florida, Tuesday, Dec. 17.
18. Baylor (7-1) did not play. beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 78-46; beat No. 12 Arizona 63-58. Next: vs. No. 24 Butler, Tuesday.
19. Dayton (6-1) did not play. beat Houston Baptist 99-68; Next: vs. Saint Mary's, Sunday. Next: vs. Drake, Saturday.
20. Colorado (7-1) did not play. beat Loyola Marymount 76-64; lost to No. 2 Kansas 72-58. Next: vs. Northern Iowa, Tuesday.
21. Tennessee (7-1) did not play. beat Florida A&M 72-43. Next: vs. No. 15 Memphis, Saturday.
22. Washington (7-1) did not play. beat South Dakota 75-55; beat Eastern Washington 90-80; Next: vs. No. 9 Gonzaga, Sunday. Next: vs. Seattle, Tuesday, Dec. 17.
23. Villanova (7-2) did not play. beat Pennsylvania 80-69; beat Saint Joseph's 78-66. Next: vs. Delaware, Saturday.
24. Butler (9-0) did not play. beat Mississippi 67-58; beat Florida 76-62. Next: at No. 18 Baylor, Tuesday.
25. Utah State (9-1) did not play. beat San Jose State 71-59; beat Fresno State 77-70, OT. Next: vs. Saint Katherine, Tuesday.
WISCONSIN 84, INDIANA 64
INDIANA (8-1)
Jackson-Davis 3-6 3-3 9, Brunk 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 4-6 2-4 10, Franklin 2-5 1-2 5, Durham 3-7 8-8 17, Davis 0-1 0-4 0, D.Anderson 2-7 0-0 5, Hunter 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 2-3 0-1 4, Green 3-8 3-4 10, Bybee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 17-26 64.
WISCONSIN (5-4)
Reuvers 8-12 2-2 20, Ford 4-6 2-2 13, Trice 2-7 4-4 8, Davison 1-6 0-0 2, King 10-15 3-4 24, Wahl 2-3 2-2 6, Hedstrom 0-0 0-0 0, T.Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Pritzl 3-6 1-2 9, McGrory 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbottom 0-0 0-0 0, Ballard 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 30-56 16-18 84.
Halftime—Wisconsin 47-27. 3-Point Goals—Indiana 5-14 (Durham 3-4, Green 1-2, D.Anderson 1-3, Smith 0-1, Franklin 0-2, Hunter 0-2), Wisconsin 8-20 (Ford 3-5, Reuvers 2-3, Pritzl 2-5, King 1-3, Davison 0-1, Trice 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 28 (Brunk 6), Wisconsin 26 (Trice, Ford 5). Assists—Indiana 12 (Green 3), Wisconsin 13 (Trice 4). Total Fouls—Indiana 19, Wisconsin 18. A—17,287 (17,230).
MARQUETTE 73, KANSAS ST. 65
MARQUETTE (7-2)
Bailey 1-1 0-0 3, John 1-4 1-2 3, Howard 6-16 4-5 19, McEwen 1-5 2-2 5, Anim 5-13 2-3 13, Morrow 1-1 0-0 2, Cain 6-9 2-2 17, Johnson 1-1 0-2 2, Torrence 0-3 0-0 0, Elliott 3-6 0-0 9. Totals 25-59 11-16 73.
KANSAS ST. (5-3)
Mawien 4-11 2-4 11, A.Gordon 1-5 1-5 3, Sneed 2-9 6-7 11, McGuirl 2-6 1-2 6, Diarra 3-12 6-9 14, Stockard 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Sloan 2-4 1-2 6, D.Gordon 4-10 1-1 10. Totals 20-62 18-30 65.
Halftime—Marquette 39-26. 3-Point Goals—Marquette 12-22 (Elliott 3-3, Cain 3-4, Howard 3-6, Bailey 1-1, McEwen 1-2, Anim 1-5, Torrence 0-1), Kansas St. 7-23 (Diarra 2-6, Sloan 1-1, Mawien 1-1, D.Gordon 1-3, McGuirl 1-4, Sneed 1-5, A.Gordon 0-3). Fouled Out—Mawien, Diarra, John, McEwen. Rebounds—Marquette 39 (Cain 9), Kansas St. 36 (A.Gordon, Diarra 8). Assists—Marquette 18 (Torrence, Howard 4), Kansas St. 13 (Diarra 5). Total Fouls—Marquette 25, Kansas St. 20. A—10,073 (12,528).
College women
AP TOP 25 RESULTS
1. Stanford (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday, Dec. 15.
2. Louisville (8-1) did not play. Next: at Northern Kentucky, Sunday.
3. Oregon (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota State, Sunday.
4. UConn (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Sunday.
5. Oregon State (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Utah State, Saturday.
6. South Carolina (9-1) beat Temple 78-71. Next: vs. Purdue, Sunday, Dec. 15.
7. Baylor (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas State, Wednesday, Dec. 18.
8. Florida State (8-0) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Sunday.
9. Maryland (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola (Md.), Sunday.
10. Mississippi State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Sunday.
11. UCLA (8-0) beat Cal State Northridge 58-44. Next: vs. Pacific, Sunday, Dec. 15.
12. Texas A&M (7-1) beat Oklahoma State 74-62. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.
13. N.C. State (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Elon, Sunday, Dec. 15.
14. Indiana (8-1) beat North Florida 72-45. Next: at Butler, Wednesday.
15. Kentucky (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Samford, Sunday.
16. DePaul (7-1) beat Green Bay 76-65. Next: at Notre Dame, Wednesday.
17. Tennessee (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Sunday.
18. Gonzaga (7-1) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Sunday.
19. Michigan State (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Morehead State, Sunday, Dec. 15.
20. Arizona (9-0) beat UTEP 54-43. Next: vs. Tennessee State, Thursday.
21. Miami (5-3) did not play. Next: vs. Binghamton, Tuesday, Dec. 17.
22. Missouri State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Sunday, Dec. 15.
23. Arkansas (8-1) beat Kansas State 81-72. Next: vs. Tulsa, Wednesday.
24. Michigan (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Sunday.
25. LSU (8-2) lost to Oklahoma 90-68. Next: at Florida Gulf Coast, Thursday, Dec. 19.
High school boys
(SATURDAY'S GAMES)
PRAIRIE 84, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 61
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL (0-2)
Farrow 4 9-9 19, Jones 5 1-2 15, Boyd 1 1-2 3, Gold 2 0-0 4, Mason 5 0-0 12, Bartl 3 1-2 8. Totals 20 12-15 61.
PRAIRIE (2-0)
Moses 0 0-0 0, Hunter 3 0-0 7, Krekling 2 1-1 6, Mills 1 2-2 4, L. Shannon 4 0-0 10, Vanko 1 0-0 2, Larsen 0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 9 2-2 20, Williams 5 0-0 13, K. Shannon 2 1-2 5, Fallico 3 0-0 9, Oglesby 2 2-2 6, Mueller 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 8-9 84.
Halftime—Prairie 34, University School 33. 3-point goals—Jones 4, Mason 2, Farrow 2, Bartl, Fallico 3, Williams 3, L. Shannon 2, Krekling, Hunter. Total fouls—University School 16, Prairie 13.
CUDAHY 57, WATERFORD 56
WATERFORD (1-2)
Riska 0 0-0 0, Glembin 6 2-2 22, Kempken 0 0-0 0, Grissmeyer 1 1-2 3, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Hancock 2 0-0 4, Karpinski 8 1-1 18, Chart 0 0-0 0, Brekke 1 0-0 2, Esch 0 0-0 0, Graham 3 1-1 7. Totals 22 5-6 56.
CUDAHY (2-0)
Y. Horozewski 4 1-3 10, Mungon 4 5-12 13, Krueger 1 1-2 4, J. Horozewski 2 0-0 5, Hawkins 4 0-2 11, Christjohn 2 0-0 6, Iwanoski 3 0-0 8. Totals 20 7-19 57.
Halftime—Waterford 31, Cudahy 25. 3-point goals—Gelmbin 6, Karpinski, Hawkins 3, Iwanoski 2, Christjohn 2, J. Horozewski, Krueger, Y. Horozewski. Total fouls—Waterford 19, Cudahy 11. Technical fouls—Karpinski, Iwanowski.
(FRIDAY'S GAME)
ARROWHEAD 73, HORLICK 51
HORLICK (0-2)
Bush 3 3-5 10, Wade 4 3-6 12, Mitchell 2 0-0 5, Jones 2 1-1 6, Stacy 2 1-1 6, Pitrof 1 0-0 3, Long 0 0-0 0, Sollman 2 0-0 5, Burnette 2 0-0 0 5. Totals 18 7-17 51.
ARROWHEAD (3-0)
Hytinen 8 1-1 19, Burg 4 2-2 10, Gilmore 6 7-10 19, McCullough1 0-0 2, Raasch 2 4-5 8, Davis 1 0-0 2, Ewer 3 1-2 7, Wrecke 2 2-4 6. Totals 27 17-24 73.
Halftime—Arrowhead 40, Horlick 35. 3-point goals—Bush, Wade, Mitchell, Jones, Stacy, Pitrof, Sollman, Hytinen 2.
High school girls
(SATURDAY'S GAMES)
MARTIN LUTHER 70, PRAIRIE 21
PRAIRIE (0-3)
McPhee 0 0-0 0, Wienke 0 0-0 0, Kutsch 3 1-3 8, Decker 4 0-1 10, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Perry 0 0-1 0, Palmen 0 0-1 0, Mehra 0 0-0 0, Baran 1 1-2 3. Totals 8 2-8 21.
MARTIN LUTHER (2-2)
Green 1 0-0 2, Hoppert 4 0-0 10, Ziebell 1 1-2 4, Brzycki 2 0-1 4, Roberts 1 0-0 2, Brick 2 1-4 5, Solano 4 0-0 9, Burris 8 2-4 18, Hafemann 4 2-3 10, Gonzales 3 0-0 6. Totals 30 6-14 70.
Halftime—Martin Luther 47, Prairie 15. 3-point goals—Decker 2, Kutsch, Hoppert 2, Ziebell, Solano. Total fouls—Prairie 12, Martin Luther 15. Rebounds—Prairie 13 (McPhee 5), Martin Luther 30 (Gonzales 8).