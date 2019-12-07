Basketball for Dec. 9

10. Duke (9-1) did not play. beat No. 11 Michigan State 87-75; beat Virginia Tech 77-63. Next: vs. Wofford, Thursday, Dec. 19.

11. Michigan State (5-3) did not play. lost to No. 10 Duke 87-75; Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday. Next: vs. Oakland, Saturday.

12. Arizona (9-1) did not play. lost to No. 18 Baylor 63-58. Next: vs. Omaha, Wednesday.

13. Oregon (6-2) beat Hawaii 89-64. Next: at No. 4 Michigan, Saturday.

14. Auburn (8-0) did not play. beat Furman 81-78, OT. Next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday.

15. Memphis (8-1) did not play. beat Bradley 71-56; beat UAB 65-57. Next: at No. 21 Tennessee, Saturday.

16. Seton Hall (6-2) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.

17. Florida State (7-2) did not play. lost to Indiana 80-64; Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday. Next: vs. North Florida, Tuesday, Dec. 17.

18. Baylor (7-1) did not play. beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 78-46; beat No. 12 Arizona 63-58. Next: vs. No. 24 Butler, Tuesday.

19. Dayton (6-1) did not play. beat Houston Baptist 99-68; Next: vs. Saint Mary's, Sunday. Next: vs. Drake, Saturday.