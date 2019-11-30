Basketball for Dec. 1
Basketball for Dec. 1

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;14;4;.778;—

Boston;13;5;.722;1

Philadelphia;13;6;.684;1½

Brooklyn;10;9;.526;4½

New York;4;15;.211;10½

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Miami;13;5;.722;—

Charlotte;8;12;.400;6

Orlando;7;11;.389;6

Washington;6;11;.353;6½

Atlanta;4;15;.211;9½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;16;3;.842;—

Indiana;12;6;.667;3½

Detroit;6;13;.316;10

Chicago;6;14;.300;10½

Cleveland;5;14;.263;11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Dallas;12;6;.667;—

Houston;12;6;.667;—

San Antonio;7;13;.350;6

New Orleans;6;13;.316;6½

Memphis;5;13;.278;7

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;13;3;.813;—

Utah;12;7;.632;2½

Minnesota;10;8;.556;4

Portland;8;12;.400;7

Oklahoma City;7;11;.389;7

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

L.A. Lakers;17;2;.895;—

L.A. Clippers;14;6;.700;3½

Phoenix;8;10;.444;8½

Sacramento;7;10;.412;9

Golden State;4;16;.200;13½

Friday's results

Brooklyn 112, Boston 107

Charlotte 110, Detroit 107

Toronto 90, Orlando 83

Milwaukee 119, Cleveland 110

Philadelphia 101, New York 95

Indiana 105, Atlanta 104, OT

Miami 122, Golden State 105

Oklahoma City 109, New Orleans 104

Utah 103, Memphis 94

San Antonio 107, L.A. Clippers 97

Dallas 120, Phoenix 113

Portland 107, Chicago 103

L.A. Lakers 125, Washington 103<

Saturday's results

Denver at Sacramento, late

Indiana at Philadelphia, late

Atlanta at Houston, late

Charlotte at Milwaukee, late

Sunday's games

Miami at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Boston at New York, 2:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Golden State at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Utah at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m. 

(FRIDAY'S GAMES)

BUCKS 119, CAVALIERS 110

MILWAUKEE (119)

Matthews 2-6 2-2 6, G.Antetokounmpo 14-26 3-4 33, B.Lopez 4-8 0-0 8, Bledsoe 4-6 1-2 10, DiVincenzo 3-8 2-4 11, Middleton 5-10 2-2 12, Ilyasova 4-7 1-1 10, R.Lopez 3-4 1-2 8, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 6-10 2-2 18, Connaughton 0-3 3-4 3. Totals 45-88 17-23 119.

CLEVELAND (110)

Osman 8-13 1-1 20, Love 6-11 0-0 16, Thompson 5-12 1-4 11, Garland 8-14 0-0 21, Sexton 7-15 1-2 16, McKinnie 0-2 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 7-8 1-2 18, Zizic 0-0 0-0 0, Clarkson 3-9 1-1 8, Dellavedova 0-2 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 44-88 5-10 110.

Milwaukee;38;29;32;20;—;119

Cleveland;29;18;42;21;—;110

3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 12-34 (Hill 4-6, DiVincenzo 3-6, G.Antetokounmpo 2-8, R.Lopez 1-1, Ilyasova 1-3, Bledsoe 1-3, Connaughton 0-1, Matthews 0-1, Middleton 0-2, B.Lopez 0-3), Cleveland 17-34 (Garland 5-7, Love 4-8, Nance Jr. 3-4, Osman 3-6, Sexton 1-2, Clarkson 1-4, McKinnie 0-1, Dellavedova 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 47 (G.Antetokounmpo 12), Cleveland 41 (Thompson 13). Assists—Milwaukee 28 (Middleton, Bledsoe 5), Cleveland 32 (Love 7). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 15, Cleveland 22. A—19,432 (20,562).

TRAIL BLAZERS 107, BULLS 103

CHICAGO (103)

Dunn 4-7 0-0 9, Markkanen 4-14 3-4 13, Carter Jr. 7-16 2-4 16, Satoransky 4-8 2-2 12, LaVine 8-24 7-10 28, Gafford 1-1 2-2 4, Young 2-6 0-2 5, Arcidiacono 1-4 0-0 3, White 5-13 1-1 13, Strus 0-0 0-0 0, Valentine 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-94 17-25 103.

PORTLAND (107)

Hood 7-12 2-2 19, Anthony 8-16 6-7 23, Whiteside 4-11 0-3 8, Lillard 9-18 7-9 28, McCollum 7-14 3-3 20, Little 1-2 0-0 2, Labissiere 1-3 0-0 2, Simons 0-4 1-2 1, Bazemore 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 38-84 21-28 107.<

Chicago;28;19;31;25;—;103

Portland;25;28;28;26;—;107

3-Point Goals—Chicago 14-38 (LaVine 5-11, Satoransky 2-4, White 2-7, Markkanen 2-7, Dunn 1-2, Arcidiacono 1-2, Young 1-3, Carter Jr. 0-1, Valentine 0-1), Portland 10-30 (Hood 3-5, McCollum 3-6, Lillard 3-11, Anthony 1-3, Little 0-1, Bazemore 0-1, Labissiere 0-1, Simons 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 47 (Carter Jr., Young 9), Portland 49 (Whiteside 15). Assists—Chicago 24 (Satoransky 8), Portland 20 (Lillard 6). Total Fouls—Chicago 22, Portland 21. Technicals—Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second). A—20,139 (19,393).

High school boys

(FRIDAY'S RESULTS)

Racine County

West Allis Central 77, Park 56

Other state scores

East Troy 93, Milw. Vincent/Destiny 67

Hortonville 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57

Kenosha Bradford 67, Marinette 44

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 66, Roncalli 57

Martin Luther 76, Whitefish Bay 74

Oregon 60, Greenfield 56

Port Edwards 70, Marshfield Columbus 68

Wausau East 89, Wausau Newman 62

Wisconsin Dells 49, Holmen 46

CENTRAL 77, PARK 56

PARK (0-1)

Franklin 4 0-2 8, Henderson 3 2-8 9, Gamble 4 0-2 9, Cade 3 8-11 15, Cornelius 1 4-4 6, Sherrod 1 0-0 2, Reynolds 1 0-0 2, Weber 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 14-27 56.

CENTRAL (1-0)

Cunningham 2 0-0 5, Tolefree 2 3-6 9, Rhodes 6 0-3 13, Bowles 7 3-8 17, Jackson 1 0-0 3, Pritzl 1 2-2 4, Nunn 1 0-0 3, Wesley-Carter 3 0-0 6, Tourangeau 0 0-2 0. Totals 23 8-21 77.

Halftime—Central 40, Park 15. 3-point goals—Henderson, Gamble, Cade, Cunningham, Rhodes, Jackson, Nunn. Total fouls—Park 15, Central 18.

(SATURDAY'S GAMES)

WHITNALL 65, BURLINGTON 58

BURLINGTON (0-1)

Berezowtiz 6 2-3 18, Swantz 3 2-2 8, Koeppen 3 0-0 8, Kniep 2 2-2 7, Kornely 1 5-6 7, Klug 3 0-0 5, Dietz 1 0-0 3, Minnich 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 11-13 58.

WHITNALL (1-0)

Valcarcel 3 0-3 6, Herro 1 0-0 2, Jovanovich 7 6-7 20, Pitta 5 5-6 15, Tilley 4 2-3 10, Turrentine 0 2-2 2, Greenberg 0 2-2 2, Vacula 1 2-2 4, Michakak 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 18-26 65.

Halftime—Whitnall 25, Burlington 23. 3-point goals— Berezowitz 4, Koeppen 2, Kniep, Klug, Dietz. Tilley 2, Michakak. Total fouls—Burlington 19, Whitnall 10. Rebounds—Burlington 21 (Swantz 7).

PRAIRIE 85, MARINETTE 62

MARINETTE (0-2)

Maye 2 1-3 6, Sommerfeldt 3 0-0 8, Polomis 2 0-0 4, Green 3 0-0 6, Shaw 1 0-0 3, Poquette 2 0-0 6, Polazzo 11 6-7 29. Totals 24 7-10 62.

PRAIRIE (1-0)

Moses 0 0-0 0, Hunter 8 0-0 16, Krekling 0 0-0 0, Mills 1 0-0 2, L. Shannon 3 0-0 9, Vanko 0 0-0 0, Larsen 0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 10 0-0 22, Williams 3 0-2 9, K. Shannon 1 0-0 3, Fallico 8 0-0 22, Oglesby 1 0-0 2. Totals 35 0-2 85.

Halftime—Prairie 44, Marinette 26. 3-point goals—Maye, Sommerfeldt, Shaw, Poquette, Polazzo, Fallico 6, L. Shannon 3, Williams 3, Nesbitt, K. Shannon. Total fouls—Marinette 11, Prairie 16. 

High school girls

State scores

Arrowhead 71, Milw. King 46

Assumption 49, Marshfield Columbus 34

Brookfield Central 51, Waukesha West 38

Cedarburg 60, Milw. Washington/Career and Tech. Ed. 46

Crandon 56, Wausau West 53

Greendale 42, Waukesha South 39

Loyal 51, Nekoosa 30

Menomonie 45, Rhinelander 38

Wausau Newman 57, Northland Pines 34

South Milwaukee 49, Milw. Hamilton 36

Wausau East 52, Antigo 50

Whitnall 59, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46

 

