Basketball Boxes for Mar. 7

WIAA REGIONAL FINALS
(SATURDAY'S GAMES)
St. Catherine's 73, Lake Mills 44
LAKE MILLS (21-4)
Wilke 0 1-2 1, Herrington 2 0-3 4, Stoddard 2 0-0 6, Retrum 3 0-2 6, Moen 5 1-2 13, Bender 2 0-0 4, Johnson 4 0-0 10. Totals 18 2-9 44.
ST. CATHERINE'S (24-0)
Sabala 1 0-0 2, Chernouski 2 0-0 4, Lambert 5 4-5 16, McGee 2 3-4 7, Barker 3 3-3 10, V. Thomas 0 1-2 1, T. Hunter 10 1-1 26, Daniels 0 0-0 0, Naidl 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 0 1-2 1, Pitts 0 0-0 0, D. Thomas 0 0-0 0, Tyler 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 13-17 73.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 42, Lake Mills 16. 3-point goals—Stoddard 2, Moen 2, Johnson 2, Lambert 2, Barker, T. Hunter 5. Total fouls—Lake Mills 16, St. Catherine's 7. Fouled out—Retrum. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 43 (Lambert 8).
Prairie 76, Brookfield Academy 71
PRAIRIE (15-9)
Hunter 1 3-5 6, Krekling 8 2-2 23, Mills 0 0-0 0, L. SHannon 6 2-3 18, Nesbitt 4 6-7 15, Williams 0 0-0 0, Fallico 3 0-1 7, Oglesby 3 1-3 7. Totals 25 14-21 76.
BROOKFIELD ACADEMY (16-7)
A. Clarey 7 2-2 20, Turner 2 0-0 4, P. Clarey 1 0-0 2, Kunnert 6 1-2 15, Leach 2 0-1 4, Landers 8 9-10 26. Totals 25 12-15 71.
Halftime—Brookfield Academy 37, Prairie 30. 3-point goals—Hunter, Krekling 5, L. Shannon 4, Nesbitt, Fallico, A. Clarey 4, Kunnert 2, Landers. Total fouls—Prairie 19, Brookfield Academy 19. Fouled out—Oglesby.
Case 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 48
INDIAN TRAIL (13-11)
Suber 1 3-5 5, Lee 1 1-3 3, Pocius 0 0-0 0, Stargell 6 6-8 19, Andrews 1 3-4 5, Bernero 3 3-3 9, Bishop 3 0-1 7. Totals 15 16-24 48.
CASE (20-4)
Rankins-James 3 1-2 7, Farr 3 3-5 9, Schmidtmann 4 2-6 11, Wright 0 0-0 0, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Cottingham 0 0-0 0, Bell 1 0-0 2, Jedkins 2 0-0 5, Lacy 0 0-0 0, Brumby 5 2-5 13, Fugiasco 6 2-2 16, Gilliam 0 2-2 2, Potter 0 0-0 0, Gill 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 11-22 70.
Halftime—Case 35, Indian Trail 25. 3-point goals—Stargell, Bishop, Schmidtmann, Jedkins, Brumby, Fugiasco 3, Gill. Total fouls—Indian Trail 23, Case 23. Fouled out—Lee, Bishop, Thompson.
Waukesha West 46, Burlington 36
WAUKESHA WEST (13-11)
Palesse 9 4-4 23, Rhodes 1 2-3 4, Krohn 3 1-2 10, Ziebell 1 5-6 7, Owusu-Asiedu 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 12-16 46.
BURLINGTON (15-9)
Minnich 0 0-0 0, Berezowitz 3 3-3 11, Dietz 2 1-2 5, Kornely 2 0-0 4, Runkel 6 4-4 16. Totals 13 8-9 36.
Halftime—Waukesha West 21, Burlington 18. 3-point goals—Palesse, Krohn 3, Berezowitz 2. Rebounds—Waukesha West 29, Burlington 21 (Berezowitz 9).
Hustisford 66, Catholic Central 56
HUSTISFORD (22-3)
Schmitt 6 6-6 21, Kuehl 8 7-8 25, Thimm 1 1-2 4, Kehl 3 2-2 7, Eggelston 1 2-2 4, Peplinski 2 1-2 5. Totals 21 18-21 66.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (16-9)
Henderson 0 0-0 0, Doerflinger 3 2-2 11, McCourt 0 0-0 0, Ch. Miles 5 0-0 12, Ca. Miles 0 0-0 0, Guerrero 0 0-0 0, Pum 1 1-2 4, Muellenbach 0 0-0 0, Nevin 4 2-4 10, Robson 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 0-0 0, Wright 5 7-11 19. Totals 18 12-19 56.
Halftime—Hustisford 29, Catholic Central 23. 3-point goals—Schmitt 3, Kuehl 2, Thimm, Doerflinger 3, Ch. Miles 2, Pum, Wright 2. Total fouls—Hustisford 18, Catholic Central 18. Fouled out—Wright. Rebounds—Hustisford 31 (Peplinski 8), Catholic Central 21 (Ch. Miles, Nevin 6).