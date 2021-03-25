Baseball: White Sox slugger Jiménez out 5-6 months for ruptured tendon

Chicago White Sox slugger Eloy Jiménez is expected to be sidelined for five to six months after rupturing his left pectoral tendon trying to make a play in the outfield during an exhibition game.
Jiménez needs surgery to repair the injury, putting his season in jeopardy. General manager Rick Hahn said the team will know more when he begins the rehab process.
“Obviously a difficult loss for us, important part of our offense, and one that is a bit of a shock to the system,” Hahn said Thursday on a video conference call, a day after Jiménez was hurt.
“At the same time, if there was one area of this team that perhaps could withstand a significant blow, it would arguably be on the offensive side of things,” he said.
Even before the diagnosis, the injury immediately led to another round of questions about whether Jiménez might be better suited for designated hitter than left field — where he has gotten hurt a couple times since his big league debut in 2019.
“Our biggest concern is Eloy. He’s the guy who’s hurt. He’s the guy that’s got to go through the rehab,” manager Tony La Russa said.
“As a team, you look at what you have, not what you don’t have. We don’t have him, but we have other guys. It’s not going to be an open spot. Somebody’s going to play there.”
Chicago is looking for a deep postseason run after it made the playoffs last year for first time since 2008. With Tim Anderson, AL MVP José Abreu and Yoán Moncada, it has one of the most potent lineups in baseball, but Jiménez’s prolonged absence leaves the team without one of its most dangerous hitters.
The 24-year-old Jiménez, who throws and bats right-handed, was acquired in a July 2017 trade with the crosstown Cubs. He hit 31 homers in his first year in the majors in 2019. He batted .296 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs in 55 games during the pandemic-shortened season.
Notes
Pitcher Gio Gonzalez says he has retired after 13 major league seasons.
The 35-year-old left-hander signed a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and made one exhibition appearance, allowing seven runs and eight hits last Saturday while getting just one out against Washington, his former team.
González, a South Florida native, pitched in 12 games last year for Chicago White Sox with four starts and had an ERA of 4.83. He has a career record of 131-101 with a 3.70 ERA in 13 seasons for four teams.
He was a two-time All-Star, with Oakland in 2011 and Washington in 2012. He also played for Milwaukee.
Gonzalez would have received a $1 million salary in the major leagues if he had been added to the 40-man roster.
- Bobby Brown, an infielder who played on five World Series champions with the New York Yankees and later became a cardiologist and president of the American League, died Thursday. He was 96.
Brown played with the Yankees from 1947-54, with Yogi Berra his roommate. He spent eight seasons in the majors and played in a career-high 113 games in 1948, batting .300 with three home runs, 48 RBIs. Overall, he batted .279 with 22 home runs and 237 RBIs.
He was president of the American League from 1984-94.
- Max Fried will make his first opening day start for the Atlanta Braves, getting the nod in the wake of two stellar seasons.
Fried went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA last season, finishing fifth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting. He established himself as the Atlanta ace after Mike Soroka went down with a torn Achilles tendon.
The 27-year-old left-hander had his breakout in 2019, posting a 17-6 record after moving into the rotation early in the season.
With Soroka — the 2020 opening day starter — still rehabbing from his injury, Fried was the logical choice to get the nod in next Thursday’s opener against Aaron Nola of the Phillies.
- Newly acquired Texas slugger Khris Davis will miss the start of the season for the Rangers because of a quadriceps strain suffered on a bunt single.
General manager Chris Young said that an MRI showed that Davis has a Grade 2 quad strain and will be out 3-4 weeks.
Texas acquired Davis in the deal that sent veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus to the Oakland Athletics just before spring training. Davis was hitting .233 in 30 spring training at-bats, but had a two-homer game last week after a slow start this spring.
The 33-year-old Davis led the majors with 48 home runs in 2018, but has since struggled to consistently find his stroke. Now primarily a DH after once being a regular left fielder, he has hit .243 with 218 homers and 580 RBIs in 938 big league games for the A’s (2016-20) and the Milwaukee Brewers (2013-15).
- Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and the Houston Astros have agreed to an $85 million, five-year contract covering 2022-26.
McCullers agreed on Jan. 15 to a $6.5 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration. He would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.
The 27-year-old McCullers returned in 2020 after missing a season following Tommy John surgery. He was 3-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 11 starts last season, earning $1,518,519 prorated from a $4.1 million salary.
McCullers is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA over seven innings in three spring training games.