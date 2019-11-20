Baseball: U.S. struggling to qualify for Olympics

Baseball was a medal event from 1992-2008. When the IOC voted in 2007 to drop the sport after the Beijing Games, British IOC member Craig Reedie cited "the lack of the MLB players." The sport was restored three years ago for 2020 at the request of the Tokyo Organizing Committee, but in February the organizers of the 2024 Paris Games said they were recommending to the IOC that baseball again be dropped.

When baseball was last in the Olympics in 2008, only players not on 25-man rosters as of late June were eligible. For the Premier12, only players not on 40-man rosters could be picked — there are no 25-man rosters during the offseason.

"When I wear my general manager hat, my Astros hat, I don't want my players to risk injury. That's a very important consideration for us," Houston's Jeff Luhnow said. "Obviously, the players on our 40-man are players we've invested in, we've drafted, we've developed, we've signed, they clearly are risking injury every day that they go out during the regular season and spring training. But that's for us, it's not for another uniform."

Leagues in Japan and South Korea are interrupting their seasons for the Olympic baseball tournament, much as the NHL did for the men's ice hockey competition from 1998 through 2014. Those decisions likely will make the Asian nations favorites.