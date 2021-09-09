Baseball: Ted Simmons hits it out of the park during Hall of Fame induction FRI

A high school star in Detroit, Simmons said he grew up idolizing Tigers star Al Kaline, one of 10 Hall of Famers who have died in the past year.

"He had no idea how much he impacted my life or what a role model he became for me," said Simmons. "As I stand before you as a man, he remains my hero today."

Simmons batted .298 as a Cardinal for 13 seasons and had 172 homers and 929 runs batted in. For his career, which extended for 21 seasons, he had a .285 average with 248 homers and 1,389 runs batted in.

"There are many roads to Cooperstown," said Simmons, who dropped off the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot after one year. "For some, it comes quickly. For others, it takes a little time. For those like myself, the path is long and even though my path fell on the longer side, I would not change a thing."

Simmons spent only a couple of seasons in the Cardinals' system after signing in 1967, before getting to the big leagues at the end of the 1968 season. "Joe Cunningham, my manager at the (Class) A level was the first major league hitter to tell me that I would become one myself. I believed him because he had been one himself," said Simmons.

But nothing happened without Kissell's blessing.