Baseball: Technology could short-circuit sign stealing

Former MLB catcher Buck Martinez, who played 17 seasons, said the technology is available and today's generation of players would adapt to earpieces quickly if that's the route the sport wanted to take.

"I think most of these younger generation kids have earpieces in their ears most of the time anyway," Martinez said laughing, referencing the ubiquitous AirPods. "It's just normal. It would just be listening to baseball instead of music."

Under MLB's current setup, the sport has tried to draw a distinct line about what's allowed and what's not when it comes to sign stealing. It's a legal and time-honored part of baseball as long as it is done with the naked eye. Using technology is prohibited.

There's a wide variety of opinion about how much technological cheating is actually happening and how effective it can be. Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said in November that he didn't think it was a widespread problem.

"I think MLB has done a really good job of cleaning up all of that stuff. It's been a topic for a few years," Hazen said shortly after the news broke that the Astros were being investigated by MLB. "There's a lot of restrictions in place, there's a lot of guidance in the clubhouse, oversight, in a good way."