Baseball: Teams start to fire up the hot stove

The Milwaukee Brewers traded reliever Corey Knebel to the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday for a player to be named or cash.
The Brewers also announced they did not offer 2021 contracts to left-hander Alex Claudio, outfielder Ben Gamel and utilityman Jace Peterson. The team reached one-year deals with shortstop Orlando Arcia ($2 million), first baseman Daniel Vogelbach ($1.4 million) and catchers Omar Narváez ($2.5 million) and Manny Piña ($1.65 million).
Milwaukee faced a Wednesday night deadline on whether to tender Knebel a contract for next year. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said the deal with the Dodgers was completed before that deadline.
The 29-year-old Knebel was an All-Star in 2017 and a key part of the Brewers' bullpen during their run to the 2018 NL Championship Series. The right-hander missed the 2019 season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and struggled after returning last season.
"Corey had a tremendous career as a Brewer," Stearns said. "He pitched in some of the biggest games in the history of this franchise, and he pitched incredibly well in those games. ... Corey's meant a lot to this franchise. He's earned the respect of a lot of people around the Brewers, and we wish him very well."
Knebel's best season came in 2017, when he went 1-4 with 39 saves and a 1.78 ERA in 76 appearances. He had a 6.08 ERA in 15 games last season.
The 2013 first-round draft pick has a career ERA of 3.31 with 57 saves in 239 relief appearances. He pitched eight games for Detroit in 2014 and had been with Milwaukee ever since.
Claudio compiled a 4.26 ERA in 20 appearances last season. Gamel batted .237 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 40 games. Peterson hit .200 with two homers and five RBIs in 26 games.
Maile, who was with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, missed the entire abbreviated season due to a broken right index finger. The 29-year-old played for Tampa Bay from 2015-16 and Toronto from 2017-19. He is well-regarded for his defense and has a career batting average of .198 with 10 homers and 60 RBIs in 215 games.
The Brewers struggled to get much from their catchers last season.
Narváez was coming off a 22-homer season when the Brewers acquired him from Seattle in December 2019, but he batted just .176 with two homers and 10 RBIs over 40 games with Milwaukee.
Piña batted .231 with two homers and five RBIs in 15 games before season-ending knee surgery. Jacob Nottingham hit .188 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 20 games.
CUBS: Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr. became free agents Wednesday when the Chicago Cubs declined to offer contracts to two key players from their historic 2016 World Series championship.
While Schwarber, Almora, slugger José Martínez and pitcher Ryan Tepera were non-tendered, the Cubs offered 2021 contracts to infielders Kris Bryant and Javier Báez, catchers Willson Contreras and Victor Caratini, and outfielder Ian Happ. They agreed to one-year deals with relievers Kyle Ryan ($800,000 in majors, $250,000 in minors), Colin Rea ($702,500) and Dan Winkler ($900,000), avoiding arbitration with all three.
Chicago also announced it had claimed reliever Robert Stock off waivers from the Boston Red Sox. The 31-year-old right-hander was designated for assignment last week.
Wednesday's non-tender deadline was the first major look at the state of the Cubs since Jed Hoyer was promoted to president of baseball operations last month, replacing Theo Epstein. While the Cubs held onto All-Star sluggers Bryant, Báez, and Contreras, those players could still be on the move this winter via trade if the club looks to cut more payroll.
Schwarber quickly became a fan favorite in Chicago upon arrival, flashing tape-measure power at the plate. He also played in the 2016 World Series after missing most of the season with a left knee injury. The slugger served as the designated hitter for the games in Cleveland and hit .412 (7 for 17) with two RBIs as the Cubs won their first championship since 1908.
Almora made a key play in Game 7 against Cleveland, running for Schwarber in the 10th inning and advancing to second on Bryant's fly ball to center. Almora then scored the go-ahead run on Ben Zobrist's double in the Cubs' 8-7 victory over the Indians.
Almora was selected by Chicago with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft, and Schwarber went fourth overall in 2014. While Almora has struggled at the plate, Schwarber's lefty power bat could attract significant interest on the open market — especially at designated hitter — despite his shortcomings in left field.
The 27-year-old Schwarber, a converted catcher, stumbled during the pandemic-shortened season, batting .188 with 11 homers in 59 games for the NL Central champions. But he set career highs with 38 homers, 92 RBIs and a .250 batting average in 155 games in 2019.
Almora, 26, is a solid defender in center field and a .271 hitter in 489 career games. But he batted just .167 in 28 games last season.
Winkler can earn $600,000 in bonuses for games pitched: $50,000 each for 40 and 45, $75,000 apiece for 50 and 55, $100,000 each for 60 and 65 and $150,000 for 70.
Ryan can earn $200,000 in bonuses for games pitched: $25,000 each for 40 and 45, and $50,000 apiece for 50, 55 and 60.
WHITE SOX: Chicago declined to offer 2021 contracts to right fielder Nomar Mazara and pitcher Carlos Rodón on Wednesday, sending the pair into free agency.
The White Sox also announced they had reached a one-year deal with reliever Jace Fry worth $862,500. The 27-year-old Fry went 0-1 with a 3.66 ERA in 18 appearances with the team during the pandemic-shortened season.
Rodón was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft. He broke into the majors the following year and looked as if he could be a key member of the team's rotation for years to come before he was hampered by a series of injuries.
The left-hander, who turns 28 on Dec. 10, is 29-33 with a 4.14 ERA in 97 career major league games, including 92 starts. He made four appearances this year, going 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA.
Mazara was acquired in a trade with Texas in December 2019 for minor league outfielder Steele Walker. The 25-year-old slugger was expected to fill Chicago's hole in right, but he hit just .228 with one homer in 42 games this year.
Wednesday was the deadline for major league teams to offer contracts to unsigned players on 40-man rosters.
"A great deal of consideration and analysis goes into our decisions to forego the arbitration process and instead engage with players and their representatives as free agents," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a release. "We plan to stay in contact with both Nomar and Carlos and evaluate their possible fit with our club as we move forward through the offseason."
Fry has turned into a valuable lefty in Chicago's bullpen, holding left-handed batters to a .184 batting average for his career. He is 5-8 with a 4.75 ERA in 156 games over four seasons, all with the White Sox.
