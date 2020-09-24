Baseball: Teams find creative ways to stay energized without fans

"I can say having the grounds crew in our corner, I felt like was a distinct advantage for us because no other city had that," Votto said. "No other city had a group that was willing to make noise, make musical noise, talk mess to the opposing first-base coach and players and support the team."

In fact, plenty of other teams also figured out how to energize otherwise empty ballparks. In most cases, it involved the players taking the responsibility upon themselves.

Brewers reliever Brent Suter has led Milwaukee's bullpen band that cuts through the piped-in crowd noise at Miller Park. Suter and his teammates discovered they could use different equipment to establish a beat.

"We got a bat hitting one of those metal chairs," Suter said. "Then we have some mallet that is used to break in gloves, and we are hitting it against the dummy out there. And then some guys are using their feet to hit the garbage can. And other guys are slapping the pads and all that. We got a little bullpen band out there. It's pretty fun."

Suter said the idea came during a stretching exercise.

"We just said, 'Hey, listen, our energy could be better so let's turn it up a little bit. It can start out here in the bullpen. We can bring some energy, bring some noise to the guys,'" Suter said.