Baseball: Super agent comes through with super deals

Just 25 of the 168 players who exercised their right to become major league free agents last month had finalized deals when the meetings ended Thursday, slightly ahead of the 21 of 164 when last year's session ended in Las Vegas. The pace of talks does seem faster.

"It feels to me like there's going to be continued action in free agency in the days to come and early next week," Chicago Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said. "It seems like there's probably some free agent deals that are closer to fruition. They're not ready to be announced yet, but there's a lot of activity. I think as those things get finalized, it will clarify the trade market."

Boras said four straight years of declining major league attendance sparked teams to be more aggressive in an effort to excite fan bases and sell tickets.

"It's a more competitive environment. More teams are trying to win," New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said.

Among the final deals reached on the final day of the meetings:

• Former AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and the New York Mets agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract.