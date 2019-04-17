CARDINALS 6, BREWERS 3

;St. Louis; Milwaukee;

;ab;r;h;bi; ;ab;r;h;bi

M.Crpnt 3b;5;1;1;1;Gamel cf;3;0;0;0

Gldschm 1b;5;1;2;0;Pina ph;1;0;0;0

DeJong ss;5;1;4;1;Ptricka p;0;0;0;0

Ozuna lf;4;1;1;1;Yelich rf-cf;3;0;1;1

J.Mrtin rf;4;0;1;0;Grandal c;4;0;0;0

Thomas cf;0;0;0;0;Mstakas 2b;4;0;1;0

De.Fwlr cf-rf;3;1;1;0;Braun lf;3;0;0;0

Wong 2b;4;1;3;1;T.Shaw 3b;4;0;2;0

Wieters c;4;0;2;2;Aguilar 1b;4;0;0;0

Wacha p;2;0;0;0;Arcia ss;3;1;1;0

Gant p;0;0;0;0;Burnes p;1;0;0;0

Gyorko ph;1;0;0;0;Wlkrson p;1;1;1;2

A.Mller p;0;0;0;0;Jffress p;0;0;0;0

Jor.Hck p;0;0;0;0;H.Perez ph-rf;1;1;1;0

;Totals; 37;6;15;6;Totals; 32;3;7;3

St. Louis;022;100;010;—;6

Milwaukee;000;020;010;—;3

DP—St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 3. LOB—St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 4. 2B—Goldschmidt (2), Wong (3), Moustakas (4), T.Shaw (2), H.Perez (1). HR—M.Carpenter (3), Ozuna (8), Wilkerson (1). CS—De.Fowler (2), Wieters (1). S—Wacha (2).<

;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

St. Louis

Wacha W,1-0;6;5;2;2;1;7

Gant H,3;1;0;0;0;0;1

Miller;1;2;1;1;0;1

Hicks S,4-5;1;0;0;0;1;1

Milwaukee

Burnes L,0-2;3;1-3;9;5;5;2;3

Wilkerson;4;5;1;1;0;3

Jeffress;2-3;0;0;0;0;1

Petricka;1;1;0;0;0;0

Wacha pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

T—2:55. A—29,817 (41,900).

CUBS 6, MARLINS 0

Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Zobrist rf-lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.271

Bryant 3b;4;1;1;0;0;2;.219

Rizzo 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.159

Baez ss;4;2;2;2;0;2;.324

Heyward cf-rf;4;1;1;1;0;0;.353

Contreras c;3;2;1;0;1;0;.319

Descalso 2b;3;0;2;3;0;0;.364

d-Bote ph-2b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.286

Schwarber lf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.196

Webster p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Hamels p;3;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Brach p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Almora Jr. cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.213

Totals;34;6;8;6;1;10

Miami;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Galloway cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.250

Prado 1b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.382

B.Anderson 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.217

Alfaro c;4;0;2;0;0;2;.326

Castro 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.216

Rojas ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.286

Dean lf;2;0;0;0;0;2;.227

b-Granderson ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.149

Herrera rf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.143

Alcantara p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.143

a-Brinson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.194

Guerrero p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

N.Anderson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Walker ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.222

Garcia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;31;0;5;0;0;11

Chicago;014;000;010;—;6;8;1

Miami;000;000;000;—;0;5;0

a-struck out for Alcantara in the 6th. b-struck out for Dean in the 8th. c-struck out for N.Anderson in the 8th. d-struck out for Descalso in the 9th.

E—Bryant (2). LOB—Chicago 2, Miami 4. 2B—Contreras (3), Descalso (4), B.Anderson (2). HR—Baez (6), off N.Anderson. RBIs—Baez 2 (16), Heyward (11), Descalso 3 (9).

Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 1 (Hamels); Miami 3 (Alfaro, Rojas 2). RISP—Chicago 4 for 5; Miami 1 for 4.

Runners moved up—Rizzo. GIDP—Prado, Castro.

DP—Chicago 2 (Bryant, Descalso, Rizzo), (Webster, Baez, Rizzo).

Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Hamels, W, 3-0;7;3;0;0;0;8;97;2.77

Brach;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;3.52

Webster;1;2;0;0;0;1;19;2.25

Miami;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Alcantara, L, 1-2;6;7;5;5;1;7;89;5.09

Guerrero;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;0.00

N.Anderson;1;1;1;1;0;1;15;2.08

Garcia;1;0;0;0;0;1;10;0.00

T—2:25. A—10,247 (36,742).

PHILLIES 3, METS 2

New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

McNeil lf;4;0;2;0;0;0;.424

Alonso 1b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.323

Cano 2b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.192

Conforto rf;4;1;2;1;0;0;.324

Davis 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.283

Rosario ss;4;0;1;1;0;1;.264

d'Arnaud c;2;0;0;0;1;0;.071

b-Ramos ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.321

Broxton cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.200

Wheeler p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.125

a-Smith ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.450

Wilson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;31;2;7;2;2;5

Philadelphia;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

McCutchen lf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.266

Kingery ss;4;1;1;1;0;1;.480

Harper rf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.262

Hoskins 1b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.254

Realmuto c;4;1;2;0;0;0;.279

Herrera cf;2;0;1;0;0;1;.270

Altherr cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.056

Hernandez 2b;2;1;1;1;1;0;.237

Franco 3b;2;0;0;1;0;0;.250

Arrieta p;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Morgan p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Neris p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;28;3;5;3;3;6

New York;000;000;101;—;2;7;0

Philadelphia;010;011;00x;—;3;5;0

a-walked for Wheeler in the 8th. b-hit by pitch for d'Arnaud in the 9th.

LOB—New York 6, Philadelphia 5. HR—Conforto (5), off Arrieta; Kingery (2), off Wheeler; Hernandez (2), off Wheeler. RBIs—Conforto (11), Rosario (12), Kingery (6), Hernandez (8), Franco (18). SB—Conforto (2). SF—Franco.

Runners left in scoring position—New York 3 (Broxton 3); Philadelphia 3 (Herrera 2, Arrieta). RISP—New York 1 for 7; Philadelphia 1 for 3.

Runners moved up—Conforto. GIDP—McNeil, Alonso, d'Arnaud.

DP—Philadelphia 3 (Kingery, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Kingery, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Hernandez, Kingery, Hoskins).

New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Wheeler, L, 1-2;7;5;3;3;3;5;109;6.35

Wilson;1;0;0;0;0;1;16;3.24

Philadelphia;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Arrieta, W, 3-1;8;6;2;2;2;3;105;2.25

Morgan, H, 5;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;6;0.00

Neris, S, 2-2;2-3;1;0;0;0;2;14;2.57

Arrieta pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored—Morgan 1-0, Neris 2-1. HBP—Morgan (Cano), Neris (Ramos).

T—2:52. A—39,861 (43,647).

DODGERS 3, REDS 2

Cincinnati;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Votto 1b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.228

Puig rf;4;2;1;0;0;1;.182

Winker cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.176

Kemp lf;3;0;1;1;0;0;.208

Dietrich 2b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.200

a-Suarez ph-3b;2;0;0;1;0;0;.250

Casali c;2;0;0;0;0;2;.304

b-Barnhart ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.257

Iglesias ss;3;0;1;0;0;2;.243

Farmer 3b-2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.118

Gray p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Hernandez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Schebler ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.170

Garrett p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;29;2;3;2;1;10

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Pederson lf;3;0;0;0;0;3;.246

e-Turner ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.297

Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Bellinger 1b;3;1;1;0;1;0;.429

Pollock cf;3;1;1;3;0;1;.243

Muncy 3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.250

Hernandez 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.300

Verdugo rf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.372

Taylor ss-lf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.170

Barnes c;2;1;0;0;1;0;.244

Buehler p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.167

Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Freese ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.280

Seager ss;0;0;0;0;0;0;.254

Totals;27;3;3;3;2;11

Cincinnati;000;000;101;—;2;3;0

Los Angeles;000;003;00x;—;3;3;2

a-grounded out for Dietrich in the 7th. b-grounded out for Casali in the 7th. c-flied out for Hernandez in the 8th. d-grounded out for Baez in the 8th. e-struck out for Pederson in the 8th.

E—Hernandez (1), Barnes (2). LOB—Cincinnati 3, Los Angeles 2. HR—Pollock (2), off Gray. RBIs—Kemp (5), Suarez (7), Pollock 3 (14). SB—Puig (2), Barnes (1). SF—Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position—Cincinnati 1 (Barnhart); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy). RISP—Cincinnati 0 for 2; Los Angeles 1 for 4.

Runners moved up—Suarez, Pollock.

DP—Cincinnati 1 (Iglesias, Dietrich, Votto).

Cincinnati;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Gray, L, 0-3;6;2;3;3;2;9;87;2.79

Hernandez;1;1;0;0;0;1;15;3.86

Garrett;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;1.17

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Buehler, W, 2-0;6;1-3;3;1;0;1;8;92;5.40

Alexander, H, 3;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;1.23

Baez, H, 3;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;24;3.65

Jansen, S, 5-5;1;0;1;0;0;1;8;2.16

Inherited runners-scored—Alexander 2-1, Baez 1-0. HBP—Baez (Farmer). PB—Barnes (1).

T—2:37. A—42,691 (56,000).

GIANTS 7, NATIONALS 3

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Duggar rf;5;1;2;2;0;1;.236

Panik 2b;5;0;1;1;0;2;.208

Posey c;5;0;0;0;0;1;.192

Belt 1b;4;2;2;1;0;1;.237

Crawford ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.217

Longoria 3b;4;1;1;1;0;1;.200

Pillar cf;3;1;2;1;1;0;.180

Parra lf;4;2;2;1;0;1;.212

Rodriguez p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.111

Moronta p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Sandoval ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.280

Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Watson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Solarte ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.179

Melancon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;37;7;10;7;2;11

Washington;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Eaton rf;5;1;2;0;0;0;.308

Dozier 2b;2;0;0;0;1;2;.152

c-Kendrick ph-2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.471

Rendon 3b;3;0;1;1;1;1;.397

Soto lf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.236

Zimmerman 1b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.188

Suzuki c;3;0;0;0;1;1;.227

Difo ss;4;1;2;0;0;0;.214

Strasburg p;2;0;1;1;0;0;.143

Williams p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Grace p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Adams ph;1;1;1;1;0;0;.211

Rosenthal p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Sipp p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

e-Taylor ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.250

Robles cf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.280

Totals;33;3;8;3;5;10

San Francisco;000;031;210;—;7;10;0

Washington;010;000;200;—;3;8;1

a-struck out for Moronta in the 7th. b-homered for Grace in the 7th. c-struck out for Dozier in the 7th. d-popped out for Watson in the 8th. e-walked for Sipp in the 9th.

E—Grace (2). LOB—San Francisco 6, Washington 8. 2B—Pillar (2), Parra (3), Eaton (3), Difo (1), Strasburg (1). HR—Longoria (2), off Strasburg; Duggar (2), off Strasburg; Belt (4), off Strasburg; Adams (1), off Dyson. RBIs—Duggar 2 (8), Panik (3), Belt (9), Longoria (4), Pillar (14), Parra (4), Rendon (18), Strasburg (1), Adams (5). SB—Pillar (3). CS—Dozier (1), Robles (1).

Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 2 (Duggar, Solarte); Washington 2 (Eaton, Zimmerman). RISP—San Francisco 3 for 12; Washington 2 for 6.

GIDP—Posey.

DP—Washington 1 (Difo, Dozier, Zimmerman).

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Rodriguez, W, 2-2;5;5;1;1;3;6;98;3.63

Moronta, H, 4;1;0;0;0;1;2;17;3.12

Dyson;2-3;3;2;2;0;2;13;2.89

Watson, H, 5;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;1.50

Melancon;1;1-3;0;0;0;1;0;18;0.00

Smith;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;5;1.35

Washington;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Strasburg, L, 1-1;6;6;4;4;0;8;97;5.56

Williams;0;1;2;2;1;0;11;0.00

Grace;1;1;0;0;0;1;12;8.53

Rosenthal;1;1;1;1;1;2;27;40.50

Sipp;1;1;0;0;0;0;14;13.50

Williams pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored—Watson 1-0, Smith 1-0, Grace 1-1. HBP—Rosenthal (Belt).

T—3:16. A—22,334 (41,313).

PIRATES 3, TIGERS 2

Pittsburgh;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Frazier 2b;4;1;1;0;1;1;.274

Marte cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.215

Moran 1b;4;0;1;1;1;1;.300

Bell dh;3;1;1;1;1;0;.310

Me.Cabrera rf;4;0;1;0;1;1;.367

Cervelli c;5;0;0;0;0;2;.161

Kang 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.130

Martin lf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.333

Gonzalez ss;2;0;0;0;0;2;.208

a-Shuck ph;1;1;1;0;0;0;.259

Reyes ss;1;0;0;0;0;1;.087

Totals;35;3;6;2;5;9

Detroit;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Harrison 2b;5;0;1;0;0;1;.129

Castellanos rf;5;0;1;0;0;1;.246

Mi.Cabrera dh;5;1;1;0;0;1;.250

Goodrum 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.265

Stewart lf;3;1;1;0;1;1;.222

Peterson lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.148

Candelario 3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.217

Ro.Rodriguez ss;3;0;1;1;0;1;.333

Hicks c;4;0;1;1;0;1;.194

Jones cf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.222

Totals;35;2;7;2;1;9

Pittsburgh;000;100;010;1;—;3;6;0

Detroit;000;200;000;0;—;2;7;1

a-singled for Gonzalez in the 8th.

E—Ro.Rodriguez (1). LOB—Pittsburgh 9, Detroit 7. 2B—Frazier (5), Harrison (2), Castellanos (5). RBIs—Moran (9), Bell (13), Ro.Rodriguez (1), Hicks (3). SB—Hicks (1). SF—Bell, Ro.Rodriguez.

Runners left in scoring position—Pittsburgh 5 (Me.Cabrera 3, Cervelli, Martin); Detroit 6 (Castellanos 2, Goodrum, Hicks, Jones 2). RISP—Pittsburgh 2 for 10; Detroit 1 for 7.

Runners moved up—Bell, Candelario. GIDP—Bell, Hicks.

DP—Pittsburgh 1 (Kang, Frazier, Moran); Detroit 1 (Candelario, Ro.Rodriguez, Goodrum).

Pittsburgh;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Williams;6;6;2;2;1;5;98;2.59

Crick;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;0.00

Ri.Rodriguez;1;0;0;0;0;0;9;5.19

Burdi, W, 2-1;1;0;0;0;0;2;9;3.52

Vazquez, S, 5-5;1;1;0;0;0;1;15;0.00

Detroit;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Turnbull;6;2;1;0;2;5;92;3.43

Alcantara, H, 2;1;0;0;0;0;0;11;1.35

Jimenez;0;1;1;1;1;0;17;5.40

Stumpf, BS, 1-1;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;0.00

Greene;1;0;0;0;1;2;16;1.80

Farmer, L, 1-1;2-3;3;1;1;1;0;8;1.69

VerHagen;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;4;3.86

Jimenez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored—Stumpf 3-1, VerHagen 2-0. HBP—Williams 2 (Jones,Candelario), Jimenez (Marte). PB—Hicks (1).

T—3:21. A—12,994 (41,297).

ROYALS 4, WHITE SOX 3

Kansas City;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Mondesi ss;4;0;0;0;1;3;.254

Gordon lf;4;0;1;2;0;1;.339

Dozier 3b;4;1;2;2;1;1;.298

O'Hearn 1b;5;0;0;0;0;3;.163

Soler rf;3;0;1;0;1;1;.221

2-Gore pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.444

Merrifield rf;1;0;1;0;0;0;.320

Duda dh;3;0;0;0;2;0;.200

Owings 2b;4;1;1;0;1;1;.194

Maldonado c;5;1;0;0;0;0;.174

Hamilton cf;3;1;1;0;1;1;.213

Totals;36;4;7;4;7;11

Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Garcia rf-ss;4;0;1;1;2;1;.288

Moncada 3b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.333

a-Palka ph-rf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.029

Abreu 1b;3;0;0;0;2;2;.188

Alonso dh;5;0;0;0;0;0;.200

Jimenez lf;5;1;1;0;0;2;.262

Anderson ss;2;1;1;2;0;0;.424

1-Rondon pr-ss-3b;2;0;2;0;0;0;.308

McCann c;3;1;0;0;2;0;.276

Sanchez 2b;4;0;2;0;1;2;.174

Engel cf;4;0;0;0;1;2;.120

Totals;38;3;9;3;8;9

Kansas City;000;020;100;1;—;4;7;1

Chicago;000;200;010;0;—;3;9;3

a-singled for Moncada in the 7th.

1-ran for Anderson in the 6th. 2-ran for Soler in the 8th.

E—Mondesi (1), Anderson (5), Engel (1), Rondon (2). LOB—Kansas City 10, Chicago 14. 2B—Jimenez (2). HR—Dozier (5), off Jones; Anderson (4), off Keller. RBIs—Gordon 2 (15), Dozier 2 (10), Garcia (7), Anderson 2 (12). SB—Moncada (2). CS—Gore (1).

Runners left in scoring position—Kansas City 3 (O'Hearn 3); Chicago 9 (Garcia 2, Moncada 2, Jimenez 3, McCann, Engel). RISP—Kansas City 3 for 8; Chicago 3 for 15.

GIDP—Maldonado, Palka.

DP—Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Owings, O'Hearn); Chicago 1 (Jones, McCann, Abreu).

Kansas City;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Keller;5;4;2;2;4;3;91;2.64

Kennedy;1;1-3;1;0;0;1;3;24;0.96

Diekman, H, 2;2-3;2;1;1;1;1;20;4.70

Peralta, W, 2-1, BS, 2-3;2;2;0;0;1;1;29;6.00

Barlow, S, 1-1;1;0;0;0;1;1;19;2.25

Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Giolito;2;2-3;0;0;0;1;5;40;5.30

Burr;1;2-3;1;2;0;1;1;36;5.40

Osich;1;2-3;1;0;0;1;3;24;0.00

Ruiz;2;3;1;1;2;1;35;12.27

Herrera;1;0;0;0;0;1;10;1.00

Jones, L, 0-1;1;2;1;1;2;0;20;4.70

Keller pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Diekman pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored—Kennedy 1-0, Diekman 2-0, Peralta 3-1, Osich 3-2. HBP—Giolito (Gordon), Keller (Anderson). WP—Kennedy. PB—Maldonado (1).

T—4:04. A—14,358 (40,615).

YANKEES 5, RED SOX 3

Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Betts rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.200

Bogaerts ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.297

Martinez lf;3;1;2;1;1;1;.352

Pearce 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.125

Moreland dh;3;1;1;0;1;0;.241

Pedroia 2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.100

Nunez 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.159

Devers 3b;4;0;2;0;0;1;.262

Vazquez c;4;1;1;2;0;0;.200

Bradley Jr. cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.148

Totals;34;3;8;3;2;7

New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Gardner cf;4;1;1;4;0;0;.203

Judge rf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.274

Voit 1b;3;1;1;0;1;2;.213

Torres ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.273

LeMahieu 2b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.351

Frazier dh;4;1;3;1;0;1;.333

Tauchman lf;2;1;0;0;1;1;.182

Urshela 3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.261

Romine c;2;1;0;0;1;0;.217

Totals;30;5;5;5;3;10

Boston;120;000;000;—;3;8;1

New York;000;100;40x;—;5;5;0

E—Nunez (2). LOB—Boston 6, New York 4. 2B—Voit (2), Frazier (1). HR—Martinez (4), off Happ; Vazquez (3), off Happ; Gardner (4), off Brasier. RBIs—Martinez (10), Vazquez 2 (8), Gardner 4 (8), Frazier (12). SB—Devers (2).

Runners left in scoring position—Boston 3 (Bradley Jr., Nunez 2); New York 3 (Torres, Urshela 2). RISP—Boston 0 for 3; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up—Vazquez. GIDP—Pearce.

DP—New York 1 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit).

Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Eovaldi;6;3;1;0;1;6;104;6.00

Workman, L, 0-1, H, 2;1-3;1;3;3;2;1;15;3.52

Brasier, BS, 1-4;2-3;1;1;1;0;2;14;2.16

Hembree;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;4.50

New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Happ;6;1-3;6;3;3;1;4;84;7.23

Kahnle, W, 1-0;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;6;3.38

Ottavino, H, 2;1;2;0;0;1;1;20;1.00

Chapman, S, 3-3;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;2.57

Inherited runners-scored—Brasier 3-3, Kahnle 1-0.

T—2:56. A—44,106 (47,309).

INDIANS 1, MARINERS 0

Cleveland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Martin cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.258

J.Ramirez 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.145

Kipnis 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.273

Gonzalez lf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.214

Naquin dh;2;0;0;0;0;1;.255

a-H.Ramirez ph-dh;1;0;0;0;0;1;.184

Bauers 1b;3;1;2;1;0;1;.226

Allen rf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.036

Perez c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.162

Freeman ss;2;0;0;0;1;1;.200

1-Moroff pr-ss;0;0;0;0;0;0;.077

Totals;30;1;3;1;1;11

Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Smith cf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.221

Santana lf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.337

Bruce rf;4;0;0;0;0;3;.164

Encarnacion 1b;3;0;1;0;1;2;.281

Vogelbach dh;2;0;0;0;1;0;.326

Beckham ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.304

Narvaez c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.267

Healy 3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.218

Moore 2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.160

b-Gordon ph-2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.290

Totals;29;0;3;0;2;14

Cleveland;000;010;000;—;1;3;0

Seattle;000;000;000;—;0;3;0

a-struck out for Naquin in the 7th. b-grounded out for Moore in the 8th.

1-ran for Freeman in the 8th.

LOB—Cleveland 3, Seattle 4. 2B—Smith (1), Santana (5). HR—Bauers (2), off Swanson. RBIs—Bauers (6).

Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 2 (Bruce, Encarnacion). RISP—; Seattle 0 for 4.

GIDP—Vogelbach.

DP—Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, J.Ramirez, Bauers).

Cleveland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Carrasco, W, 2-2;7;3;0;0;2;12;108;7.41

Wittgren, S, 1-1;2;0;0;0;0;2;29;0.00

Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Swanson, L, 0-1;6;2;1;1;0;5;81;3.38

Rosscup;1;1;0;0;0;2;17;3.00

Brennan;1;0;0;0;1;1;16;0.68

Swarzak;1;0;0;0;0;3;14;0.00

WP—Carrasco.

T—2:32. A—13,325 (47,943).

RAYS 8, ORIOLES 1

Baltimore;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Villar 2b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.273

Alberto 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.286

Mancini dh;4;0;0;0;0;3;.320

Smith Jr. lf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.282

Nunez 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.273

Ruiz 3b;3;1;1;1;1;2;.212

Rickard rf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.149

Sucre c;3;0;1;0;0;0;.213

Martin ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.146

Mullins cf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.098

Totals;30;1;3;1;2;13

Tampa Bay;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Meadows rf;3;1;1;0;0;0;.349

a-Heredia ph-rf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.308

Pham lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.246

Choi 1b;2;3;2;1;2;0;.293

Diaz 3b;4;1;2;2;0;0;.271

Lowe 2b;4;2;2;3;0;1;.300

Garcia dh;3;0;0;0;1;2;.310

Kiermaier cf;4;1;2;1;0;0;.305

Zunino c;4;0;3;1;0;1;.191

Adames ss;3;0;1;0;1;1;.254

Totals;33;8;13;8;4;6

Baltimore;000;000;100;—;1;3;0

Tampa Bay;312;010;10x;—;8;13;1

a-grounded out for Meadows in the 6th.

E—Adames (2). LOB—Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B—Smith Jr. (5), Sucre (2), Diaz (4), Lowe (4), Kiermaier (6), Zunino 2 (4), Adames (4). HR—Ruiz (2), off Font; Lowe (5), off Hess; Choi (1), off Hess; Diaz (4), off Hess. RBIs—Ruiz (8), Choi (6), Diaz 2 (8), Lowe 3 (13), Kiermaier (10), Zunino (5).

Runners left in scoring position—Baltimore 2 (Nunez, Martin); Tampa Bay 4 (Pham 2, Garcia, Heredia). RISP—Baltimore 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 3 for 13.

Runners moved up—Lowe. LIDP—Meadows. GIDP—Smith Jr., Diaz, Heredia.

DP—Baltimore 3 (Martin, Ruiz), (Martin, Nunez), (Ruiz, Villar, Nunez); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Choi).

Baltimore;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Hess, L, 1-3;2;8;6;6;0;0;51;5.57

Lucas;2;1;0;0;0;2;27;4.15

Scott;2;2;1;1;3;1;28;2.45

Wright;2;2;1;1;1;3;37;9.00

Tampa Bay;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Stanek;1;1;0;0;0;3;14;1.93

Chirinos, W, 3-0;5;1;0;0;1;5;70;3.26

Font;2;1;1;1;1;4;44;7.27

Pagan;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;0.00

Hess pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.

T—2:43. A—9,028 (42,735).

DIAMONDBACKS 9, BRAVES 6

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Jones rf;5;1;1;2;0;0;.324

Marte cf-2b;4;1;0;0;2;1;.239

Escobar 3b;4;1;2;2;0;1;.234

Peralta lf;3;0;1;0;2;0;.371

Walker 1b;4;2;3;2;1;0;.294

Holland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Flores 2b-1b;5;1;2;1;0;0;.217

Ahmed ss;4;0;1;1;1;1;.288

Kelly c;5;1;2;1;0;1;.276

Ray p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000

b-Locastro ph;1;1;0;0;0;1;.375

Lopez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Chafin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Hirano p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Murphy ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.188

Dyson cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.273

Totals;37;9;12;9;7;7

Atlanta;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Albies 2b;5;2;2;1;0;1;.333

Donaldson 3b;4;0;0;0;1;3;.246

Freeman 1b;5;1;1;1;0;1;.333

Acuna Jr. lf;2;2;2;1;2;0;.327

Camargo rf;4;0;2;3;0;1;.241

Swanson ss;2;0;1;0;2;0;.292

Flowers c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.367

Inciarte cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.173

Fried p;1;1;1;0;0;0;.200

a-Joyce ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.200

Sobotka p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Biddle p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Jackson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Carle p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Minter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Webb p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Markakis ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.321

Totals;33;6;10;6;5;8

Arizona;000;200;403;—;9;12;0

Atlanta;000;140;100;—;6;10;0

a-struck out for Fried in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Ray in the 7th. c-walked for Hirano in the 9th. d-grounded out for Webb in the 9th.

LOB—Arizona 11, Atlanta 6. 2B—Jones (6), Kelly 2 (5), Freeman (6), Camargo 2 (4), Swanson (2). HR—Walker (5), off Minter; Acuna Jr. (6), off Ray; Albies (2), off Lopez. RBIs—Jones 2 (10), Escobar 2 (8), Walker 2 (9), Flores (1), Ahmed (9), Kelly (6), Albies (3), Freeman (8), Acuna Jr. (14), Camargo 3 (10). CS—Swanson (1). S—Fried.

Runners left in scoring position—Arizona 7 (Marte, Walker, Kelly, Ray 2, Locastro 2); Atlanta 4 (Albies, Freeman, Swanson, Flowers). RISP—Arizona 5 for 13; Atlanta 2 for 8.

Runners moved up—Ahmed, Flores, Escobar. LIDP—Flowers. GIDP—Peralta, Camargo.

DP—Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Flores, Walker), (Walker, Ahmed); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Ray;6;7;5;5;4;4;100;4.64

Lopez;1-3;1;1;1;0;1;9;1.29

Chafin;1-3;1;0;0;0;0;8;4.50

Hirano, W, 1-1;1;1-3;1;0;0;0;1;17;6.43

Holland, S, 3-3;1;0;0;0;1;2;16;0.00

Atlanta;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Fried;6;7;2;2;1;3;98;0.92

Sobotka;0;0;3;3;1;0;20;11.05

Biddle;0;1;1;1;1;0;10;3.12

Jackson;1;1;0;0;1;2;18;3.86

Carle;1;0;0;0;2;0;14;9.64

Minter, L, 0-2;2-3;2;3;3;1;1;17;9.64

Webb;1-3;1;0;0;0;1;8;0.00

Sobotka pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Biddle pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored—Hirano 1-0, Biddle 3-2, Jackson 3-2, Webb 2-2. HBP—Fried (Escobar), Sobotka 2 (Locastro,Jones).

T—3:36. A—22,407 (41,149).

TWINS 4, BLUE JAYS 1

Toronto;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Sogard 2b;3;0;1;0;1;1;.500

Galvis ss;4;1;2;0;0;1;.338

Grichuk cf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.224

Smoak 1b;4;0;1;1;0;1;.260

Hernandez lf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.250

Tellez dh;4;0;0;0;0;2;.186

Drury 3b;4;0;1;0;0;2;.148

McKinney rf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.204

Maile c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.217

Totals;33;1;8;1;1;10

Minnesota;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Kepler rf;4;1;1;0;0;2;.259

Polanco ss;3;2;2;0;1;1;.429

Cruz dh;3;1;2;2;1;0;.313

Rosario lf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.246

Cron 1b;3;0;1;0;1;0;.227

Gonzalez 3b;3;0;2;1;1;1;.220

Schoop 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.213

Castro c;4;0;1;0;0;0;.167

Buxton cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.273

Totals;31;4;9;3;4;6

Toronto;100;000;000;—;1;8;0

Minnesota;201;010;00x;—;4;9;0

LOB—Toronto 6, Minnesota 7. 2B—Kepler (3), Polanco (4), Cruz (3). RBIs—Smoak (11), Cruz 2 (8), Gonzalez (4). CS—Galvis (1).

Runners left in scoring position—Minnesota 2 (Schoop 2). RISP—Toronto 1 for 1; Minnesota 3 for 8.

Runners moved up—Grichuk, Rosario, Cron. LIDP—McKinney. GIDP—Rosario 2.

DP—Toronto 2 (Smoak, Galvis), (Galvis, Smoak); Minnesota 1 (Cron).

Toronto;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Thornton, L, 0-2;4;2-3;6;4;4;3;3;93;5.40

Luciano;1;1-3;1;0;0;1;2;25;5.40

Guerra;2;2;0;0;0;1;22;5.40

Minnesota;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Odorizzi, W, 1-2;5;2-3;6;1;1;1;6;101;4.76

Mejia, H, 2;1;1-3;1;0;0;0;0;11;8.00

Rogers, H, 4;1;1;0;0;0;2;15;1.04

Parker, S, 4-4;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;1.42

Inherited runners-scored—Luciano 1-1, Mejia 1-0. WP—Luciano. PB—Maile (1).

T—2:57. A—11,465 (38,649).

RANGERS 5, ANGELS 4

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Calhoun rf;4;0;0;0;1;2;.169

Trout dh;3;1;1;0;1;0;.366

Bour 1b;5;0;1;0;0;2;.188

Simmons ss;5;1;2;2;0;1;.229

Goodwin cf;4;0;1;0;1;1;.326

Lucroy c;3;0;2;1;1;0;.278

La Stella 2b;4;1;1;1;0;0;.184

Cozart 3b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.104

Fletcher lf;4;1;1;0;0;0;.275

Totals;36;4;10;4;4;6

Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Choo lf;3;2;2;2;1;0;.345

Santana 2b;4;0;1;1;0;1;.286

Andrus ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.386

Mazara rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.226

Gallo dh;4;0;0;0;0;3;.226

Cabrera 3b;2;1;1;0;1;0;.232

Wisdom 3b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.133

Forsythe 1b;3;1;1;0;0;0;.243

Kiner-Falefa c;3;1;1;1;0;0;.276

DeShields cf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.200

Totals;29;5;6;4;3;8

Los Angeles;011;000;011;—;4;10;2

Texas;000;140;00x;—;5;6;0

E—Harvey (1), La Stella (2). LOB—Los Angeles 10, Texas 4. 2B—Bour (3), Simmons (3), Fletcher (4), Santana (1). 3B—Choo (2). HR—La Stella (4), off Martin. RBIs—Simmons 2 (8), Lucroy (6), La Stella (9), Choo 2 (8), Santana (3), Kiner-Falefa (5). CS—Andrus (1). S—DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 6 (Simmons, Goodwin, La Stella 2, Fletcher 2); Texas 2 (Gallo 2). RISP—Los Angeles 1 for 10; Texas 3 for 8.

Runners moved up—La Stella, Santana. GIDP—Simmons.

DP—Texas 1 (Santana, Andrus, Forsythe).

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Harvey, L, 0-2;4;1-3;5;5;4;1;3;77;9.64

Buttrey;2-3;1;0;0;1;2;17;0.00

Bedrosian;1;0;0;0;1;1;25;5.40

Garcia;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;1.12

Robles;1;0;0;0;0;1;16;4.32

Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Lynn, W, 2-1;5;2-3;7;2;2;3;2;102;4.44

Chavez, H, 3;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;9.39

Kelley, H, 3;1;1;0;0;0;2;16;2.25

Martin, H, 3;1;1;1;1;0;0;22;6.00

Leclerc, S, 5-6;1;1;1;1;1;2;26;6.14

Inherited runners-scored—Buttrey 1-1, Chavez 2-0. HBP—Leclerc (Trout). WP—Buttrey.

T—3:19. A—16,691 (49,115).

