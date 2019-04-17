CARDINALS 6, BREWERS 3
;St. Louis; Milwaukee;
;ab;r;h;bi; ;ab;r;h;bi
M.Crpnt 3b;5;1;1;1;Gamel cf;3;0;0;0
Gldschm 1b;5;1;2;0;Pina ph;1;0;0;0
DeJong ss;5;1;4;1;Ptricka p;0;0;0;0
Ozuna lf;4;1;1;1;Yelich rf-cf;3;0;1;1
J.Mrtin rf;4;0;1;0;Grandal c;4;0;0;0
Thomas cf;0;0;0;0;Mstakas 2b;4;0;1;0
De.Fwlr cf-rf;3;1;1;0;Braun lf;3;0;0;0
Wong 2b;4;1;3;1;T.Shaw 3b;4;0;2;0
Wieters c;4;0;2;2;Aguilar 1b;4;0;0;0
Wacha p;2;0;0;0;Arcia ss;3;1;1;0
Gant p;0;0;0;0;Burnes p;1;0;0;0
Gyorko ph;1;0;0;0;Wlkrson p;1;1;1;2
A.Mller p;0;0;0;0;Jffress p;0;0;0;0
Jor.Hck p;0;0;0;0;H.Perez ph-rf;1;1;1;0
;Totals; 37;6;15;6;Totals; 32;3;7;3
St. Louis;022;100;010;—;6
Milwaukee;000;020;010;—;3
DP—St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 3. LOB—St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 4. 2B—Goldschmidt (2), Wong (3), Moustakas (4), T.Shaw (2), H.Perez (1). HR—M.Carpenter (3), Ozuna (8), Wilkerson (1). CS—De.Fowler (2), Wieters (1). S—Wacha (2).<
;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO
St. Louis
Wacha W,1-0;6;5;2;2;1;7
Gant H,3;1;0;0;0;0;1
Miller;1;2;1;1;0;1
Hicks S,4-5;1;0;0;0;1;1
Milwaukee
Burnes L,0-2;3;1-3;9;5;5;2;3
Wilkerson;4;5;1;1;0;3
Jeffress;2-3;0;0;0;0;1
Petricka;1;1;0;0;0;0
Wacha pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
T—2:55. A—29,817 (41,900).
CUBS 6, MARLINS 0
Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Zobrist rf-lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.271
Bryant 3b;4;1;1;0;0;2;.219
Rizzo 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.159
Baez ss;4;2;2;2;0;2;.324
Heyward cf-rf;4;1;1;1;0;0;.353
Contreras c;3;2;1;0;1;0;.319
Descalso 2b;3;0;2;3;0;0;.364
d-Bote ph-2b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.286
Schwarber lf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.196
Webster p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Hamels p;3;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Brach p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Almora Jr. cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.213
Totals;34;6;8;6;1;10
Miami;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Galloway cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.250
Prado 1b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.382
B.Anderson 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.217
Alfaro c;4;0;2;0;0;2;.326
Castro 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.216
Rojas ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.286
Dean lf;2;0;0;0;0;2;.227
b-Granderson ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.149
Herrera rf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.143
Alcantara p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.143
a-Brinson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.194
Guerrero p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
N.Anderson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Walker ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.222
Garcia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;31;0;5;0;0;11
Chicago;014;000;010;—;6;8;1
Miami;000;000;000;—;0;5;0
a-struck out for Alcantara in the 6th. b-struck out for Dean in the 8th. c-struck out for N.Anderson in the 8th. d-struck out for Descalso in the 9th.
E—Bryant (2). LOB—Chicago 2, Miami 4. 2B—Contreras (3), Descalso (4), B.Anderson (2). HR—Baez (6), off N.Anderson. RBIs—Baez 2 (16), Heyward (11), Descalso 3 (9).
Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 1 (Hamels); Miami 3 (Alfaro, Rojas 2). RISP—Chicago 4 for 5; Miami 1 for 4.
Runners moved up—Rizzo. GIDP—Prado, Castro.
DP—Chicago 2 (Bryant, Descalso, Rizzo), (Webster, Baez, Rizzo).
Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hamels, W, 3-0;7;3;0;0;0;8;97;2.77
Brach;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;3.52
Webster;1;2;0;0;0;1;19;2.25
Miami;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Alcantara, L, 1-2;6;7;5;5;1;7;89;5.09
Guerrero;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;0.00
N.Anderson;1;1;1;1;0;1;15;2.08
Garcia;1;0;0;0;0;1;10;0.00
T—2:25. A—10,247 (36,742).
PHILLIES 3, METS 2
New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
McNeil lf;4;0;2;0;0;0;.424
Alonso 1b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.323
Cano 2b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.192
Conforto rf;4;1;2;1;0;0;.324
Davis 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.283
Rosario ss;4;0;1;1;0;1;.264
d'Arnaud c;2;0;0;0;1;0;.071
b-Ramos ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.321
Broxton cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.200
Wheeler p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.125
a-Smith ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.450
Wilson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;31;2;7;2;2;5
Philadelphia;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
McCutchen lf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.266
Kingery ss;4;1;1;1;0;1;.480
Harper rf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.262
Hoskins 1b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.254
Realmuto c;4;1;2;0;0;0;.279
Herrera cf;2;0;1;0;0;1;.270
Altherr cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.056
Hernandez 2b;2;1;1;1;1;0;.237
Franco 3b;2;0;0;1;0;0;.250
Arrieta p;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Morgan p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Neris p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;28;3;5;3;3;6
New York;000;000;101;—;2;7;0
Philadelphia;010;011;00x;—;3;5;0
a-walked for Wheeler in the 8th. b-hit by pitch for d'Arnaud in the 9th.
LOB—New York 6, Philadelphia 5. HR—Conforto (5), off Arrieta; Kingery (2), off Wheeler; Hernandez (2), off Wheeler. RBIs—Conforto (11), Rosario (12), Kingery (6), Hernandez (8), Franco (18). SB—Conforto (2). SF—Franco.
Runners left in scoring position—New York 3 (Broxton 3); Philadelphia 3 (Herrera 2, Arrieta). RISP—New York 1 for 7; Philadelphia 1 for 3.
Runners moved up—Conforto. GIDP—McNeil, Alonso, d'Arnaud.
DP—Philadelphia 3 (Kingery, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Kingery, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Hernandez, Kingery, Hoskins).
New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Wheeler, L, 1-2;7;5;3;3;3;5;109;6.35
Wilson;1;0;0;0;0;1;16;3.24
Philadelphia;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Arrieta, W, 3-1;8;6;2;2;2;3;105;2.25
Morgan, H, 5;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;6;0.00
Neris, S, 2-2;2-3;1;0;0;0;2;14;2.57
Arrieta pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored—Morgan 1-0, Neris 2-1. HBP—Morgan (Cano), Neris (Ramos).
T—2:52. A—39,861 (43,647).
DODGERS 3, REDS 2
Cincinnati;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Votto 1b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.228
Puig rf;4;2;1;0;0;1;.182
Winker cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.176
Kemp lf;3;0;1;1;0;0;.208
Dietrich 2b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.200
a-Suarez ph-3b;2;0;0;1;0;0;.250
Casali c;2;0;0;0;0;2;.304
b-Barnhart ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.257
Iglesias ss;3;0;1;0;0;2;.243
Farmer 3b-2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.118
Gray p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Hernandez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Schebler ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.170
Garrett p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;29;2;3;2;1;10
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Pederson lf;3;0;0;0;0;3;.246
e-Turner ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.297
Jansen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Bellinger 1b;3;1;1;0;1;0;.429
Pollock cf;3;1;1;3;0;1;.243
Muncy 3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.250
Hernandez 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.300
Verdugo rf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.372
Taylor ss-lf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.170
Barnes c;2;1;0;0;1;0;.244
Buehler p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.167
Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Freese ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.280
Seager ss;0;0;0;0;0;0;.254
Totals;27;3;3;3;2;11
Cincinnati;000;000;101;—;2;3;0
Los Angeles;000;003;00x;—;3;3;2
a-grounded out for Dietrich in the 7th. b-grounded out for Casali in the 7th. c-flied out for Hernandez in the 8th. d-grounded out for Baez in the 8th. e-struck out for Pederson in the 8th.
E—Hernandez (1), Barnes (2). LOB—Cincinnati 3, Los Angeles 2. HR—Pollock (2), off Gray. RBIs—Kemp (5), Suarez (7), Pollock 3 (14). SB—Puig (2), Barnes (1). SF—Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position—Cincinnati 1 (Barnhart); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy). RISP—Cincinnati 0 for 2; Los Angeles 1 for 4.
Runners moved up—Suarez, Pollock.
DP—Cincinnati 1 (Iglesias, Dietrich, Votto).
Cincinnati;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Gray, L, 0-3;6;2;3;3;2;9;87;2.79
Hernandez;1;1;0;0;0;1;15;3.86
Garrett;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;1.17
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Buehler, W, 2-0;6;1-3;3;1;0;1;8;92;5.40
Alexander, H, 3;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;1.23
Baez, H, 3;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;24;3.65
Jansen, S, 5-5;1;0;1;0;0;1;8;2.16
Inherited runners-scored—Alexander 2-1, Baez 1-0. HBP—Baez (Farmer). PB—Barnes (1).
T—2:37. A—42,691 (56,000).
GIANTS 7, NATIONALS 3
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Duggar rf;5;1;2;2;0;1;.236
Panik 2b;5;0;1;1;0;2;.208
Posey c;5;0;0;0;0;1;.192
Belt 1b;4;2;2;1;0;1;.237
Crawford ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.217
Longoria 3b;4;1;1;1;0;1;.200
Pillar cf;3;1;2;1;1;0;.180
Parra lf;4;2;2;1;0;1;.212
Rodriguez p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.111
Moronta p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-Sandoval ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.280
Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Watson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Solarte ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.179
Melancon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;37;7;10;7;2;11
Washington;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Eaton rf;5;1;2;0;0;0;.308
Dozier 2b;2;0;0;0;1;2;.152
c-Kendrick ph-2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.471
Rendon 3b;3;0;1;1;1;1;.397
Soto lf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.236
Zimmerman 1b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.188
Suzuki c;3;0;0;0;1;1;.227
Difo ss;4;1;2;0;0;0;.214
Strasburg p;2;0;1;1;0;0;.143
Williams p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Grace p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Adams ph;1;1;1;1;0;0;.211
Rosenthal p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Sipp p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
e-Taylor ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.250
Robles cf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.280
Totals;33;3;8;3;5;10
San Francisco;000;031;210;—;7;10;0
Washington;010;000;200;—;3;8;1
a-struck out for Moronta in the 7th. b-homered for Grace in the 7th. c-struck out for Dozier in the 7th. d-popped out for Watson in the 8th. e-walked for Sipp in the 9th.
E—Grace (2). LOB—San Francisco 6, Washington 8. 2B—Pillar (2), Parra (3), Eaton (3), Difo (1), Strasburg (1). HR—Longoria (2), off Strasburg; Duggar (2), off Strasburg; Belt (4), off Strasburg; Adams (1), off Dyson. RBIs—Duggar 2 (8), Panik (3), Belt (9), Longoria (4), Pillar (14), Parra (4), Rendon (18), Strasburg (1), Adams (5). SB—Pillar (3). CS—Dozier (1), Robles (1).
Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 2 (Duggar, Solarte); Washington 2 (Eaton, Zimmerman). RISP—San Francisco 3 for 12; Washington 2 for 6.
GIDP—Posey.
DP—Washington 1 (Difo, Dozier, Zimmerman).
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Rodriguez, W, 2-2;5;5;1;1;3;6;98;3.63
Moronta, H, 4;1;0;0;0;1;2;17;3.12
Dyson;2-3;3;2;2;0;2;13;2.89
Watson, H, 5;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;1.50
Melancon;1;1-3;0;0;0;1;0;18;0.00
Smith;2-3;0;0;0;0;0;5;1.35
Washington;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Strasburg, L, 1-1;6;6;4;4;0;8;97;5.56
Williams;0;1;2;2;1;0;11;0.00
Grace;1;1;0;0;0;1;12;8.53
Rosenthal;1;1;1;1;1;2;27;40.50
Sipp;1;1;0;0;0;0;14;13.50
Williams pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored—Watson 1-0, Smith 1-0, Grace 1-1. HBP—Rosenthal (Belt).
T—3:16. A—22,334 (41,313).
PIRATES 3, TIGERS 2
Pittsburgh;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Frazier 2b;4;1;1;0;1;1;.274
Marte cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.215
Moran 1b;4;0;1;1;1;1;.300
Bell dh;3;1;1;1;1;0;.310
Me.Cabrera rf;4;0;1;0;1;1;.367
Cervelli c;5;0;0;0;0;2;.161
Kang 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.130
Martin lf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.333
Gonzalez ss;2;0;0;0;0;2;.208
a-Shuck ph;1;1;1;0;0;0;.259
Reyes ss;1;0;0;0;0;1;.087
Totals;35;3;6;2;5;9
Detroit;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Harrison 2b;5;0;1;0;0;1;.129
Castellanos rf;5;0;1;0;0;1;.246
Mi.Cabrera dh;5;1;1;0;0;1;.250
Goodrum 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.265
Stewart lf;3;1;1;0;1;1;.222
Peterson lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.148
Candelario 3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.217
Ro.Rodriguez ss;3;0;1;1;0;1;.333
Hicks c;4;0;1;1;0;1;.194
Jones cf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.222
Totals;35;2;7;2;1;9
Pittsburgh;000;100;010;1;—;3;6;0
Detroit;000;200;000;0;—;2;7;1
a-singled for Gonzalez in the 8th.
E—Ro.Rodriguez (1). LOB—Pittsburgh 9, Detroit 7. 2B—Frazier (5), Harrison (2), Castellanos (5). RBIs—Moran (9), Bell (13), Ro.Rodriguez (1), Hicks (3). SB—Hicks (1). SF—Bell, Ro.Rodriguez.
Runners left in scoring position—Pittsburgh 5 (Me.Cabrera 3, Cervelli, Martin); Detroit 6 (Castellanos 2, Goodrum, Hicks, Jones 2). RISP—Pittsburgh 2 for 10; Detroit 1 for 7.
Runners moved up—Bell, Candelario. GIDP—Bell, Hicks.
DP—Pittsburgh 1 (Kang, Frazier, Moran); Detroit 1 (Candelario, Ro.Rodriguez, Goodrum).
Pittsburgh;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Williams;6;6;2;2;1;5;98;2.59
Crick;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;0.00
Ri.Rodriguez;1;0;0;0;0;0;9;5.19
Burdi, W, 2-1;1;0;0;0;0;2;9;3.52
Vazquez, S, 5-5;1;1;0;0;0;1;15;0.00
Detroit;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Turnbull;6;2;1;0;2;5;92;3.43
Alcantara, H, 2;1;0;0;0;0;0;11;1.35
Jimenez;0;1;1;1;1;0;17;5.40
Stumpf, BS, 1-1;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;0.00
Greene;1;0;0;0;1;2;16;1.80
Farmer, L, 1-1;2-3;3;1;1;1;0;8;1.69
VerHagen;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;4;3.86
Jimenez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored—Stumpf 3-1, VerHagen 2-0. HBP—Williams 2 (Jones,Candelario), Jimenez (Marte). PB—Hicks (1).
T—3:21. A—12,994 (41,297).
ROYALS 4, WHITE SOX 3
Kansas City;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Mondesi ss;4;0;0;0;1;3;.254
Gordon lf;4;0;1;2;0;1;.339
Dozier 3b;4;1;2;2;1;1;.298
O'Hearn 1b;5;0;0;0;0;3;.163
Soler rf;3;0;1;0;1;1;.221
2-Gore pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.444
Merrifield rf;1;0;1;0;0;0;.320
Duda dh;3;0;0;0;2;0;.200
Owings 2b;4;1;1;0;1;1;.194
Maldonado c;5;1;0;0;0;0;.174
Hamilton cf;3;1;1;0;1;1;.213
Totals;36;4;7;4;7;11
Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Garcia rf-ss;4;0;1;1;2;1;.288
Moncada 3b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.333
a-Palka ph-rf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.029
Abreu 1b;3;0;0;0;2;2;.188
Alonso dh;5;0;0;0;0;0;.200
Jimenez lf;5;1;1;0;0;2;.262
Anderson ss;2;1;1;2;0;0;.424
1-Rondon pr-ss-3b;2;0;2;0;0;0;.308
McCann c;3;1;0;0;2;0;.276
Sanchez 2b;4;0;2;0;1;2;.174
Engel cf;4;0;0;0;1;2;.120
Totals;38;3;9;3;8;9
Kansas City;000;020;100;1;—;4;7;1
Chicago;000;200;010;0;—;3;9;3
a-singled for Moncada in the 7th.
1-ran for Anderson in the 6th. 2-ran for Soler in the 8th.
E—Mondesi (1), Anderson (5), Engel (1), Rondon (2). LOB—Kansas City 10, Chicago 14. 2B—Jimenez (2). HR—Dozier (5), off Jones; Anderson (4), off Keller. RBIs—Gordon 2 (15), Dozier 2 (10), Garcia (7), Anderson 2 (12). SB—Moncada (2). CS—Gore (1).
Runners left in scoring position—Kansas City 3 (O'Hearn 3); Chicago 9 (Garcia 2, Moncada 2, Jimenez 3, McCann, Engel). RISP—Kansas City 3 for 8; Chicago 3 for 15.
GIDP—Maldonado, Palka.
DP—Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Owings, O'Hearn); Chicago 1 (Jones, McCann, Abreu).
Kansas City;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Keller;5;4;2;2;4;3;91;2.64
Kennedy;1;1-3;1;0;0;1;3;24;0.96
Diekman, H, 2;2-3;2;1;1;1;1;20;4.70
Peralta, W, 2-1, BS, 2-3;2;2;0;0;1;1;29;6.00
Barlow, S, 1-1;1;0;0;0;1;1;19;2.25
Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Giolito;2;2-3;0;0;0;1;5;40;5.30
Burr;1;2-3;1;2;0;1;1;36;5.40
Osich;1;2-3;1;0;0;1;3;24;0.00
Ruiz;2;3;1;1;2;1;35;12.27
Herrera;1;0;0;0;0;1;10;1.00
Jones, L, 0-1;1;2;1;1;2;0;20;4.70
Keller pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Diekman pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored—Kennedy 1-0, Diekman 2-0, Peralta 3-1, Osich 3-2. HBP—Giolito (Gordon), Keller (Anderson). WP—Kennedy. PB—Maldonado (1).
T—4:04. A—14,358 (40,615).
YANKEES 5, RED SOX 3
Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Betts rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.200
Bogaerts ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.297
Martinez lf;3;1;2;1;1;1;.352
Pearce 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.125
Moreland dh;3;1;1;0;1;0;.241
Pedroia 2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.100
Nunez 2b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.159
Devers 3b;4;0;2;0;0;1;.262
Vazquez c;4;1;1;2;0;0;.200
Bradley Jr. cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.148
Totals;34;3;8;3;2;7
New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Gardner cf;4;1;1;4;0;0;.203
Judge rf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.274
Voit 1b;3;1;1;0;1;2;.213
Torres ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.273
LeMahieu 2b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.351
Frazier dh;4;1;3;1;0;1;.333
Tauchman lf;2;1;0;0;1;1;.182
Urshela 3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.261
Romine c;2;1;0;0;1;0;.217
Totals;30;5;5;5;3;10
Boston;120;000;000;—;3;8;1
New York;000;100;40x;—;5;5;0
E—Nunez (2). LOB—Boston 6, New York 4. 2B—Voit (2), Frazier (1). HR—Martinez (4), off Happ; Vazquez (3), off Happ; Gardner (4), off Brasier. RBIs—Martinez (10), Vazquez 2 (8), Gardner 4 (8), Frazier (12). SB—Devers (2).
Runners left in scoring position—Boston 3 (Bradley Jr., Nunez 2); New York 3 (Torres, Urshela 2). RISP—Boston 0 for 3; New York 2 for 7.
Runners moved up—Vazquez. GIDP—Pearce.
DP—New York 1 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit).
Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Eovaldi;6;3;1;0;1;6;104;6.00
Workman, L, 0-1, H, 2;1-3;1;3;3;2;1;15;3.52
Brasier, BS, 1-4;2-3;1;1;1;0;2;14;2.16
Hembree;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;4.50
New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Happ;6;1-3;6;3;3;1;4;84;7.23
Kahnle, W, 1-0;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;6;3.38
Ottavino, H, 2;1;2;0;0;1;1;20;1.00
Chapman, S, 3-3;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;2.57
Inherited runners-scored—Brasier 3-3, Kahnle 1-0.
T—2:56. A—44,106 (47,309).
INDIANS 1, MARINERS 0
Cleveland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Martin cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.258
J.Ramirez 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.145
Kipnis 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.273
Gonzalez lf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.214
Naquin dh;2;0;0;0;0;1;.255
a-H.Ramirez ph-dh;1;0;0;0;0;1;.184
Bauers 1b;3;1;2;1;0;1;.226
Allen rf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.036
Perez c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.162
Freeman ss;2;0;0;0;1;1;.200
1-Moroff pr-ss;0;0;0;0;0;0;.077
Totals;30;1;3;1;1;11
Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Smith cf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.221
Santana lf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.337
Bruce rf;4;0;0;0;0;3;.164
Encarnacion 1b;3;0;1;0;1;2;.281
Vogelbach dh;2;0;0;0;1;0;.326
Beckham ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.304
Narvaez c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.267
Healy 3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.218
Moore 2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.160
b-Gordon ph-2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.290
Totals;29;0;3;0;2;14
Cleveland;000;010;000;—;1;3;0
Seattle;000;000;000;—;0;3;0
a-struck out for Naquin in the 7th. b-grounded out for Moore in the 8th.
1-ran for Freeman in the 8th.
LOB—Cleveland 3, Seattle 4. 2B—Smith (1), Santana (5). HR—Bauers (2), off Swanson. RBIs—Bauers (6).
Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 2 (Bruce, Encarnacion). RISP—; Seattle 0 for 4.
GIDP—Vogelbach.
DP—Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, J.Ramirez, Bauers).
Cleveland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Carrasco, W, 2-2;7;3;0;0;2;12;108;7.41
Wittgren, S, 1-1;2;0;0;0;0;2;29;0.00
Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Swanson, L, 0-1;6;2;1;1;0;5;81;3.38
Rosscup;1;1;0;0;0;2;17;3.00
Brennan;1;0;0;0;1;1;16;0.68
Swarzak;1;0;0;0;0;3;14;0.00
WP—Carrasco.
T—2:32. A—13,325 (47,943).
BC-BBA--EXP-BOX-Bal-TB
RAYS 8, ORIOLES 1
Baltimore;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Villar 2b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.273
Alberto 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.286
Mancini dh;4;0;0;0;0;3;.320
Smith Jr. lf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.282
Nunez 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.273
Ruiz 3b;3;1;1;1;1;2;.212
Rickard rf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.149
Sucre c;3;0;1;0;0;0;.213
Martin ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.146
Mullins cf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.098
Totals;30;1;3;1;2;13
Tampa Bay;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Meadows rf;3;1;1;0;0;0;.349
a-Heredia ph-rf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.308
Pham lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.246
Choi 1b;2;3;2;1;2;0;.293
Diaz 3b;4;1;2;2;0;0;.271
Lowe 2b;4;2;2;3;0;1;.300
Garcia dh;3;0;0;0;1;2;.310
Kiermaier cf;4;1;2;1;0;0;.305
Zunino c;4;0;3;1;0;1;.191
Adames ss;3;0;1;0;1;1;.254
Totals;33;8;13;8;4;6
Baltimore;000;000;100;—;1;3;0
Tampa Bay;312;010;10x;—;8;13;1
a-grounded out for Meadows in the 6th.
E—Adames (2). LOB—Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B—Smith Jr. (5), Sucre (2), Diaz (4), Lowe (4), Kiermaier (6), Zunino 2 (4), Adames (4). HR—Ruiz (2), off Font; Lowe (5), off Hess; Choi (1), off Hess; Diaz (4), off Hess. RBIs—Ruiz (8), Choi (6), Diaz 2 (8), Lowe 3 (13), Kiermaier (10), Zunino (5).
Runners left in scoring position—Baltimore 2 (Nunez, Martin); Tampa Bay 4 (Pham 2, Garcia, Heredia). RISP—Baltimore 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 3 for 13.
Runners moved up—Lowe. LIDP—Meadows. GIDP—Smith Jr., Diaz, Heredia.
DP—Baltimore 3 (Martin, Ruiz), (Martin, Nunez), (Ruiz, Villar, Nunez); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Choi).
Baltimore;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hess, L, 1-3;2;8;6;6;0;0;51;5.57
Lucas;2;1;0;0;0;2;27;4.15
Scott;2;2;1;1;3;1;28;2.45
Wright;2;2;1;1;1;3;37;9.00
Tampa Bay;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Stanek;1;1;0;0;0;3;14;1.93
Chirinos, W, 3-0;5;1;0;0;1;5;70;3.26
Font;2;1;1;1;1;4;44;7.27
Pagan;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;0.00
Hess pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.
T—2:43. A—9,028 (42,735).
DIAMONDBACKS 9, BRAVES 6
Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Jones rf;5;1;1;2;0;0;.324
Marte cf-2b;4;1;0;0;2;1;.239
Escobar 3b;4;1;2;2;0;1;.234
Peralta lf;3;0;1;0;2;0;.371
Walker 1b;4;2;3;2;1;0;.294
Holland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Flores 2b-1b;5;1;2;1;0;0;.217
Ahmed ss;4;0;1;1;1;1;.288
Kelly c;5;1;2;1;0;1;.276
Ray p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000
b-Locastro ph;1;1;0;0;0;1;.375
Lopez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Chafin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Hirano p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Murphy ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.188
Dyson cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.273
Totals;37;9;12;9;7;7
Atlanta;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Albies 2b;5;2;2;1;0;1;.333
Donaldson 3b;4;0;0;0;1;3;.246
Freeman 1b;5;1;1;1;0;1;.333
Acuna Jr. lf;2;2;2;1;2;0;.327
Camargo rf;4;0;2;3;0;1;.241
Swanson ss;2;0;1;0;2;0;.292
Flowers c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.367
Inciarte cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.173
Fried p;1;1;1;0;0;0;.200
a-Joyce ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.200
Sobotka p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Biddle p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Jackson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Carle p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Minter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Webb p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Markakis ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.321
Totals;33;6;10;6;5;8
Arizona;000;200;403;—;9;12;0
Atlanta;000;140;100;—;6;10;0
a-struck out for Fried in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Ray in the 7th. c-walked for Hirano in the 9th. d-grounded out for Webb in the 9th.
LOB—Arizona 11, Atlanta 6. 2B—Jones (6), Kelly 2 (5), Freeman (6), Camargo 2 (4), Swanson (2). HR—Walker (5), off Minter; Acuna Jr. (6), off Ray; Albies (2), off Lopez. RBIs—Jones 2 (10), Escobar 2 (8), Walker 2 (9), Flores (1), Ahmed (9), Kelly (6), Albies (3), Freeman (8), Acuna Jr. (14), Camargo 3 (10). CS—Swanson (1). S—Fried.
Runners left in scoring position—Arizona 7 (Marte, Walker, Kelly, Ray 2, Locastro 2); Atlanta 4 (Albies, Freeman, Swanson, Flowers). RISP—Arizona 5 for 13; Atlanta 2 for 8.
Runners moved up—Ahmed, Flores, Escobar. LIDP—Flowers. GIDP—Peralta, Camargo.
DP—Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Flores, Walker), (Walker, Ahmed); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).
Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Ray;6;7;5;5;4;4;100;4.64
Lopez;1-3;1;1;1;0;1;9;1.29
Chafin;1-3;1;0;0;0;0;8;4.50
Hirano, W, 1-1;1;1-3;1;0;0;0;1;17;6.43
Holland, S, 3-3;1;0;0;0;1;2;16;0.00
Atlanta;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Fried;6;7;2;2;1;3;98;0.92
Sobotka;0;0;3;3;1;0;20;11.05
Biddle;0;1;1;1;1;0;10;3.12
Jackson;1;1;0;0;1;2;18;3.86
Carle;1;0;0;0;2;0;14;9.64
Minter, L, 0-2;2-3;2;3;3;1;1;17;9.64
Webb;1-3;1;0;0;0;1;8;0.00
Sobotka pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Biddle pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored—Hirano 1-0, Biddle 3-2, Jackson 3-2, Webb 2-2. HBP—Fried (Escobar), Sobotka 2 (Locastro,Jones).
T—3:36. A—22,407 (41,149).
TWINS 4, BLUE JAYS 1
Toronto;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Sogard 2b;3;0;1;0;1;1;.500
Galvis ss;4;1;2;0;0;1;.338
Grichuk cf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.224
Smoak 1b;4;0;1;1;0;1;.260
Hernandez lf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.250
Tellez dh;4;0;0;0;0;2;.186
Drury 3b;4;0;1;0;0;2;.148
McKinney rf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.204
Maile c;3;0;0;0;0;1;.217
Totals;33;1;8;1;1;10
Minnesota;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Kepler rf;4;1;1;0;0;2;.259
Polanco ss;3;2;2;0;1;1;.429
Cruz dh;3;1;2;2;1;0;.313
Rosario lf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.246
Cron 1b;3;0;1;0;1;0;.227
Gonzalez 3b;3;0;2;1;1;1;.220
Schoop 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.213
Castro c;4;0;1;0;0;0;.167
Buxton cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.273
Totals;31;4;9;3;4;6
Toronto;100;000;000;—;1;8;0
Minnesota;201;010;00x;—;4;9;0
LOB—Toronto 6, Minnesota 7. 2B—Kepler (3), Polanco (4), Cruz (3). RBIs—Smoak (11), Cruz 2 (8), Gonzalez (4). CS—Galvis (1).
Runners left in scoring position—Minnesota 2 (Schoop 2). RISP—Toronto 1 for 1; Minnesota 3 for 8.
Runners moved up—Grichuk, Rosario, Cron. LIDP—McKinney. GIDP—Rosario 2.
DP—Toronto 2 (Smoak, Galvis), (Galvis, Smoak); Minnesota 1 (Cron).
Toronto;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Thornton, L, 0-2;4;2-3;6;4;4;3;3;93;5.40
Luciano;1;1-3;1;0;0;1;2;25;5.40
Guerra;2;2;0;0;0;1;22;5.40
Minnesota;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Odorizzi, W, 1-2;5;2-3;6;1;1;1;6;101;4.76
Mejia, H, 2;1;1-3;1;0;0;0;0;11;8.00
Rogers, H, 4;1;1;0;0;0;2;15;1.04
Parker, S, 4-4;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;1.42
Inherited runners-scored—Luciano 1-1, Mejia 1-0. WP—Luciano. PB—Maile (1).
T—2:57. A—11,465 (38,649).
RANGERS 5, ANGELS 4
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Calhoun rf;4;0;0;0;1;2;.169
Trout dh;3;1;1;0;1;0;.366
Bour 1b;5;0;1;0;0;2;.188
Simmons ss;5;1;2;2;0;1;.229
Goodwin cf;4;0;1;0;1;1;.326
Lucroy c;3;0;2;1;1;0;.278
La Stella 2b;4;1;1;1;0;0;.184
Cozart 3b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.104
Fletcher lf;4;1;1;0;0;0;.275
Totals;36;4;10;4;4;6
Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Choo lf;3;2;2;2;1;0;.345
Santana 2b;4;0;1;1;0;1;.286
Andrus ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.386
Mazara rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.226
Gallo dh;4;0;0;0;0;3;.226
Cabrera 3b;2;1;1;0;1;0;.232
Wisdom 3b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.133
Forsythe 1b;3;1;1;0;0;0;.243
Kiner-Falefa c;3;1;1;1;0;0;.276
DeShields cf;2;0;0;0;0;1;.200
Totals;29;5;6;4;3;8
Los Angeles;011;000;011;—;4;10;2
Texas;000;140;00x;—;5;6;0
E—Harvey (1), La Stella (2). LOB—Los Angeles 10, Texas 4. 2B—Bour (3), Simmons (3), Fletcher (4), Santana (1). 3B—Choo (2). HR—La Stella (4), off Martin. RBIs—Simmons 2 (8), Lucroy (6), La Stella (9), Choo 2 (8), Santana (3), Kiner-Falefa (5). CS—Andrus (1). S—DeShields.
Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 6 (Simmons, Goodwin, La Stella 2, Fletcher 2); Texas 2 (Gallo 2). RISP—Los Angeles 1 for 10; Texas 3 for 8.
Runners moved up—La Stella, Santana. GIDP—Simmons.
DP—Texas 1 (Santana, Andrus, Forsythe).
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Harvey, L, 0-2;4;1-3;5;5;4;1;3;77;9.64
Buttrey;2-3;1;0;0;1;2;17;0.00
Bedrosian;1;0;0;0;1;1;25;5.40
Garcia;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;1.12
Robles;1;0;0;0;0;1;16;4.32
Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Lynn, W, 2-1;5;2-3;7;2;2;3;2;102;4.44
Chavez, H, 3;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;9.39
Kelley, H, 3;1;1;0;0;0;2;16;2.25
Martin, H, 3;1;1;1;1;0;0;22;6.00
Leclerc, S, 5-6;1;1;1;1;1;2;26;6.14
Inherited runners-scored—Buttrey 1-1, Chavez 2-0. HBP—Leclerc (Trout). WP—Buttrey.
T—3:19. A—16,691 (49,115).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.