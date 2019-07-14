NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;56;37;.602;—
Washington;49;43;.533;6½
Philadelphia;48;45;.516;8
New York;42;51;.452;14
Miami;34;57;.374;21
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Chicago;50;43;.538;—
Milwaukee;48;46;.511;2½
St. Louis;46;45;.505;3
Pittsburgh;44;48;.478;5½
Cincinnati;42;47;.472;6
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Los Angeles;61;33;.649;—
Arizona;47;47;.500;14
Colorado;45;46;.495;14½
San Diego;45;47;.489;15
San Francisco;43;49;.467;17
Saturday's late results
Cincinnati 17, Colorado 9
Atlanta 7, San Diego 5, 10 innings
Sunday's results
Philadelphia 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2
San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 5, Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3
Cincinnati at Colorado, late
Atlanta at San Diego, late
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, late
Monday's games
San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-9) at Colorado (Marquez 8-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-8), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-7), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 9-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-9), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;59;32;.648;—
Tampa Bay;55;40;.579;6
Boston;50;42;.543;9½
Toronto;35;59;.372;25½
Baltimore;28;65;.301;32
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;58;34;.630;—
Cleveland;51;40;.560;6½
Chicago;42;46;.477;14
Kansas City;32;62;.340;27
Detroit;29;59;.330;27
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;58;35;.624;—
Oakland;52;41;.559;6
Texas;50;43;.538;8
Los Angeles;47;46;.505;11
Seattle;39;57;.406;20½
Sunday's results
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Detroit 12, Kansas City 8
Houston at Texas, late
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, late
Seattle at L.A. Angels, late
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, late
Monday's games
Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 3-6) at Boston (Porcello 6-7), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-3) at Kansas City (Junis 4-8), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 9:07 p.m.
