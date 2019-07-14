NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;56;37;.602;—

Washington;49;43;.533;6½

Philadelphia;48;45;.516;8

New York;42;51;.452;14

Miami;34;57;.374;21

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Chicago;50;43;.538;—

Milwaukee;48;46;.511;2½

St. Louis;46;45;.505;3

Pittsburgh;44;48;.478;5½

Cincinnati;42;47;.472;6

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Los Angeles;61;33;.649;—

Arizona;47;47;.500;14

Colorado;45;46;.495;14½

San Diego;45;47;.489;15

San Francisco;43;49;.467;17

Saturday's late results

Cincinnati 17, Colorado 9

Atlanta 7, San Diego 5, 10 innings 

Sunday's results

Philadelphia 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2

San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 5, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati at Colorado, late

Atlanta at San Diego, late

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, late

Monday's games

San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-9) at Colorado (Marquez 8-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-8), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-9), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game 

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;59;32;.648;—

Tampa Bay;55;40;.579;6

Boston;50;42;.543;9½

Toronto;35;59;.372;25½

Baltimore;28;65;.301;32

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;58;34;.630;—

Cleveland;51;40;.560;6½

Chicago;42;46;.477;14

Kansas City;32;62;.340;27

Detroit;29;59;.330;27

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;58;35;.624;—

Oakland;52;41;.559;6

Texas;50;43;.538;8

Los Angeles;47;46;.505;11

Seattle;39;57;.406;20½

Sunday's results

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Detroit 12, Kansas City 8

Houston at Texas, late

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, late

Seattle at L.A. Angels, late

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, late

Monday's games

Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 3-6) at Boston (Porcello 6-7), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-3) at Kansas City (Junis 4-8), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 9:07 p.m. 

