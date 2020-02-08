Baseball: Spring bringing fresh starts, clean slates

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

"It's so important that players know the other sacrifices that players made in order to keep the integrity of the game where it is," Cole said.

All those big bucks and pre-Christmas deals contrasted with the slow markets of the prior two offseasons. Spending followed MLB's fourth straight attendance drop, to 68.5 million, down from 73.8 million in 2015.

"It's a more competitive environment. More teams are trying to win," New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said.

Washington will raise the championship flag for the first time in franchise history and will try to become the first repeat winner since the Yankees from 1998-2000. The previous longest stretch was between the 1977-78 Yankees and the 1992-93 Blue Jays.

Houston will go for its third AL pennant in four seasons, and the Yankees will try to reach the Series for the first time since 2009 — following their first decade since the 1910s without a World Series appearance.

"We can all look each other in the eyes and know, when it counts, we can all count on each other," Nationals ace Max Scherzer said, "and we're a bunch of winners."

Champions always believe that. But it hasn't worked out for any one them in two decades.

Notes