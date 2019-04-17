Cole Hamels pitched seven strong innings and the Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins with a 6-0 win Wednesday night at Miami.
Hamels (3-0) allowed three hits and did not walk a batter. He struck out eight while throwing 65 of his 97 pitches for strikes.
Daniel Descalso had two hits and three RBIs, Javier Baez homered and knocked in two, and Jason Heyward also drove in a run for the Cubs, who have won five of six.
ROYALS 4, WHITE SOX 3, (10 innings): At Chicago, Tim Anderson spiked his bat to celebrate a home run and Kansas City’s Brad Keller responded by drilling him with a fastball, setting off a benches-clearing fracas in the Royals’ win.
Hunter Dozier led off the 10th with a tiebreaking homer against Nate Jones (0-1). His drive to left on a 2-0 fastball made a winner of Wily Peralta (2-1), who worked two innings.
YANKEES 5, RED SOX 3: At New York, Brett Gardner hit a grand slam off Ryan Brasier in the seventh inning for his 100th career home run, and New York rallied for a two-game sweep of the reeling World Series champions.
J.D. Martinez hit a first-inning home run off Yankees starter J.A. Happ and Christian Vázquez hit a two-run homer in the second for a 3-0 lead.
Clint Frazier started the comeback with an RBI double in the fourth against former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi, and New York loaded the bases in the seventh against Brandon Workman (0-1) on Frazier’s single and walks to Mike Tauchman and Austin Romine. Brasier relieved and got ahead 0-2, then left a fastball up that Gardner drove 364 feet over the right-field scoreboard.
INDIANS 1, MARINERS 0: At Seattle, Carlos Carrasco rebounded from one of his worst starts with 12 strikeouts, Jake Bauers hit a solo homer and Cleveland completed a three-game sweep.
Carrasco (2-2) pitched three-hit ball over seven innings, dominating as the Indians handed Seattle its sixth straight loss. The right-hander struck out the side three times and only allowed one baserunner to reach third base.
Seattle’s Erik Swanson (0-1) pitched six innings of two-hit ball but allowed Bauers’ homer in his first big league start.
PHILLIES 3, METS 2: At Philadelphia, Jake Arrieta pitched neatly into the ninth inning, Scott Kingery and Cesar Hernandez hit solo homers for Philadelphia.
Arrieta (3-1) allowed two runs and six hits, inducing three double-play grounders. The veteran righty has pitched like the ace who won the 2015 NL Cy Young Award with the Cubs. He’s thrown at least seven innings in three straight starts and lowered his ERA to 1.93.
DODGERS 3, REDS 2: At Los Angeles, A.J. Pollock hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, and Los Angeles tied the major league record by homering in its 32nd consecutive home game.
Pollock broke open a scoreless game when he connected off Sonny Gray (0-3). Los Angeles has homered in every regular season game at Dodger Stadium since last Aug. 21, including 13 straight this season.
PIRATES 3, TIGERS 2, (10 innings): At Detroit, Colin Moran hit an RBI single in the 10th inning for Pittsburgh, It was Pittsburgh’s sixth extra-inning game already this season. The Pirates are 4-2 in those.
DIAMONDBACKS 3, BRAVES 2, (10 innings): At Atlanta, Adam Jones worked a bases-loaded walk against Jesse Biddle in the 10th inning and also homered, lifting Arizona.
RAYS 8, ORIOLES 1: At St. Petersburg, Brandon Lowe, Ji-Man Choi and Yandy Diaz homered for Tampa Bay.
Yonny Chrinos (3-0) replaced opener Ryne Stanek in the second inning and gave up one hit in five scoreless innings. He struck out six of the first seven batters he faced.
NATIONALS 9, GIANTS 6: At Washington, Juan Soto and Howie Kendrick hit first-inning home runs, and Matt Adams and Kurt Suzuki connected in the seventh for Washington.
TWINS 4, BLUE JAYS 1: At Minneapolis, Nelson Cruz had two hits and two RBIs for Minnesota, which won following a 54-minute rain delay.
