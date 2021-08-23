Baseball: Resurgent Votto pounding homers again, keeping Reds in race

CINCINNATI — In the midst of a sensational, homer-crashing career resurgence, Joey Votto talked recently about getting his 2,000th hit.

The 37-year-old Reds first baseman recalled how he had the ball from his first major league hit in 2007 but a few years later gave it to his dog Maris to play with. Then he wondered aloud in the interview whether in hindsight that a was good decision because it might not be healthy for dogs to chew on baseballs.

That led him to reassure reporters and dog lovers everywhere not to worry, he’d been a loving owner to the retriever-mix rescue, who has since gone on to doggy heaven.

“It was chewed up and spit out by him,” Votto said. “And he loved it, by the way.”

It was Joey being Joey.

Back to the milestone hit, a solid single up the middle in a win over the Cubs on Aug. 16, the continuation of an impressive Votto outburst since the All-Star Break during which he’s hit .320 and led the majors in homers (17) and RBIs (41).

“I was really happy with the 2,000th hit, because before the at-bat, I wanted to make sure my uniform looked good, my socks looked good. I made sure that way, if there’s a highlight, at least I look my best,” Votto said, maybe kidding, maybe not.