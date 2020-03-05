Baseball: Rendon, Betts, Cole among baseball's big offseason movers

Anthony Rendon won a World Series in Washington and then left the Nationals to join Mike Trout and Albert Pujols with the Los Angeles Angels. Gerrit Cole went to the New York Yankees to try to put them over the top.

Mookie Betts, the 2018 AL MVP, and two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber were shipped out by cash-cutting teams.

It's been an active offseason for some of baseball's biggest names.

There were a few, like World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg and Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez, who decided to stick with the same teams. But for those who didn't, here's a scorecard to help you keep track of the offseason comings and goings:

• Mike Moustakas, from Brewers to Reds: After hitting .254 with 35 homers and 87 RBIs last season to earn his third All-Star selection, Moustakas heads to Cincinnati on a four-year deal the Reds hope will return them to the postseason for the first time since 2012.

• Yasmani Grandal, from Brewers to White Sox: The switch-hitting catcher batted .246 with career bests of 28 homers and 77 RBIs last season. After a seventh straight losing season in 2019, Chicago has spent big this offseason, paying $141 million for Grandal, Dallas Keuchel and Edwin Encarnación and another $50 million to bring back José Abreu.