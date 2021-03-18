Baseball: Racine native Rottino added to broadcast team for 2021

Mike Anderson, who pitched briefly for the Cincinnati Reds, worked as a scout for the Rangers with Rottino.

“I told Mike when I left the Rangers that I was becoming a sales rep,” Rottino said. “He said, ‘Down the road, you’d be real good in broadcasting and I’ll put you in touch with my brother, Brian.’ From my playing days I knew Brian.

“I didn’t even know Mike was serious about it. But then I thought about it a little more and decided to reach out to Brian and he got the ball rolling for me, honestly. I think Brian did most of the work on my behalf to get me the job.”

Dillard pitched professionally for 18 seasons before announcing his retirement earlier this month, including 16 years in the Brewers organization and parts of four seasons in the Majors (2008-09, 2011-12). He spent the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers organization and also pitched locally for the American Association’s Milwaukee Milkmen.

Singleton has held positions with the White Sox broadcasting team, the ESPN television program Baseball Tonight, and as lead analyst for ESPN Radio’s baseball coverage starting in 2011. The former outfielder was drafted by the Giants in 1993 and played parts of six seasons in the Majors.