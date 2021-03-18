Baseball: Racine native Rottino added to broadcast team for 2021

Racine native and former major league player Vinny Rottino has got a new gig.
Rottino is joining Tim Dillard and Chris Singleton on the Milwaukee Brewers TV broadcast team beginning this season.
“This is an opportunity to get back into the game and talk baseball,” said Rottino, a 1998 St. Catherine’s High School graduate. “What a great gig that is!”
Rottino will provide pre- and post-game analysis on Fox Sports Wisconsin, which will be called Bally Sports Wisconsin by the time the Brewers host the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day at American Family Field.
Dillard will serve as the primary analyst on the “Brewers Live” pre- and post-game shows and will provide color commentary on select telecasts. Singleton, a veteran of ESPN and the White Sox broadcast team, will serve as a fill-in analyst for Bill Schroeder on approximately 20 telecasts this season.
“Tim, Vinny and Chris will be great assets to the broadcast team,” said Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger in a statement. “Tim has a long history with the Brewers and is a very popular and creative personality on social media. Vinny has a broad background both as a player in the Brewers organization and as a scout, while Chris brings years of experience as a player and national broadcaster. We welcome all three to an outstanding cast of talent on our broadcasts.”
Rottino, who turns 41 April 7, was an NCAA Division III All-American at UW-La Crosse. He was signed by the Brewers as an undefeated free agent in February 2003.
By 2004, Rottino was named by the Brewers as the Robin Yount Minor League Player of the Year.
Rottino played 62 major league games with the Brewers (2006-08), Miami Marlins (2011), New York Mets (2012) and Cleveland Indians (2012). He also played internationally in Japan (2013) and Korea (2014)
He last played professionally in 2016 with the Chicago White Sox’ Class AAA farm affiliate in Charlotte, N.C. After serving as a scout for the Texas Rangers from 2017-20, Rottino took a job as a sales representative for Progenity, a bio-medical company based in San Diego.
Rottino will continue to work out of Racine for Progenity. But he’s back doing what he loves the most — being involved in baseball.
“The fact that I played so long and actually transitioned out of the game recently and now I have this opportunity to get back into it — albeit at a smaller capacity to start — I’m just grateful for the opportunity, to be honest,” Rottino said.
Rottino’s connections in baseball led to this opportunity. While serving as a scout for the Rangers — he left his position after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year — he became friends with Mike Anderson, the brother of longtime Brewers announcer Brian Anderson.
Mike Anderson, who pitched briefly for the Cincinnati Reds, worked as a scout for the Rangers with Rottino.
“I told Mike when I left the Rangers that I was becoming a sales rep,” Rottino said. “He said, ‘Down the road, you’d be real good in broadcasting and I’ll put you in touch with my brother, Brian.’ From my playing days I knew Brian.
“I didn’t even know Mike was serious about it. But then I thought about it a little more and decided to reach out to Brian and he got the ball rolling for me, honestly. I think Brian did most of the work on my behalf to get me the job.”
Dillard pitched professionally for 18 seasons before announcing his retirement earlier this month, including 16 years in the Brewers organization and parts of four seasons in the Majors (2008-09, 2011-12). He spent the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers organization and also pitched locally for the American Association’s Milwaukee Milkmen.
Singleton has held positions with the White Sox broadcasting team, the ESPN television program Baseball Tonight, and as lead analyst for ESPN Radio’s baseball coverage starting in 2011. The former outfielder was drafted by the Giants in 1993 and played parts of six seasons in the Majors.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Chris, Tim and Vinny to our TV team, they bring a great mix of personality and expertise to our broadcasts,” said Tony Tortorici, executive producer of Bally Sports Wisconsin. “Their fresh contributions will certainly add to the exciting, new Bally Sports era.”
The newcomers join the existing broadcast team of play-by-play announcers Brian Anderson, Matt Lepay, Jeff Levering and Craig Coshun, lead color analyst Schroeder and sideline reporter Sophia Minnaert.
Coshun and Dario Melendez will continue hosting Brewers Live, and former Brewers pitcher Jerry Augustine is moving from TV to radio, where he will provide analysis on the Newsradio 620 WTMJ postgame show with host Matt Pauley.